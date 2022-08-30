ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

fox8live.com

NOPD seeks suspect in Gentilly shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man suspected of shooting another man in the knee Friday (Sept. 2) in Gentilly. According to the NOPD, the pictured suspect shot the man Friday around 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near the Franklin Discount convenience store. The gunman fled the scene and the victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Kenner Police seeking information regarding fatal shooting

KENNER — On September 3, 2022, at 4:00 AM Kenner Police Officers responded to a report of a subject shot in the parking lot of a convenience store located at 3049 Loyola Drive, Kenner. Officers arrived on scene and found Alejandro Quiroz, 43, Kenner, shot twice. Quiroz was transported...
KENNER, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating deadly shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting in Algiers. According to police, this happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets. The victim was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries. No further information has been given at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week August 26-September 1

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 26-September 1:. Anthony Shampine, 32, 41366 Glen Williams Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 6 bench warrants;. David Gould, 27, 24901 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Charles Verda,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Silver Alert issued by Louisiana State Police

Louisiana - The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for 79-year-old Gloria B. Frazier. Ms. Frazier was discovered missing from her residence near Jefferson Woods Dr. in Baton Rouge this afternoon when a family member went to check on her. Ms. Frazier is described as a black female with grey hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’3 and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark colored summer dress. Ms. Frazier’s vehicle, a beige 2000 Toyota Avalon bearing Louisiana license plate MPU343, was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro. Ms. Frazier suffers from dementia and does not have a cell phone in her possession. She used to live in the Bastrop area and may be headed in that direction.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that they arrested 40-year-old Wade Patrick Hill for 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Misdemeanor Sexual Battery, Obscenity, and Malfeasance in Office. According to authorities,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Woman accused of attacking security guard arrested by APSO

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old woman was arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) after she allegedly attacked a security officer. The sheriff’s office says APSO deputies were called to a health care facility and made contact with the suspect, Amy Elizabeth Hebert. According to APSO, Hebert became aggressive and hit a security guard. Hebert was physically subdued and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Thursday.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Man wanted for stealing generator from Tractor Supply store, Tangipahoa sheriff says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a man that stole a generator from a Tractor Supply store in Hammond, the sheriff’s office said. On Saturday, Aug. 27, detectives say a man walked out of the store with a generator and a dolly and was seen on surveillance footage doing so. In the video, he passes the point of sale, even interacts with an employee, and then exits the store.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks help identifying Boutee business burglar

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13190 Highway 90 in Boutte (A One Wireless) for a reported business burglary. When deputies arrived, they observed the glass front door shattered and pulled from the door frame. The security cameras had been tampered with outside and inside the store. The store owner advised two Apple iPhones and two Apple AirPods were taken.
BOUTTE, LA
wbrz.com

Disgruntled BRPD officer caught trying to embarrass police chief in traffic stop setup

BATON ROUGE - A plot to catch Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul breaking the rules backfired on an officer after his boss got wind of the scheme. During a news conference where BRPD addressed multiple investigations into wrongdoing by its own officers, the department revealed that an officer came up with a setup to try to catch the chief committing a crime. Leaders at BRPD heard about the plan after the officer told his coworkers about it.
BATON ROUGE, LA

