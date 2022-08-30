ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NBC Washington

2 Shot Inside AMC Theater in Largo: Police

Two people were shot inside of an AMC theater at the Boulevard at the Capital Centre mall in Largo, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at around 11:15 p.m. inside of AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12, Prince George's County police said. More information about the conditions...
LARGO, MD
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police

An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fiery crash on I-695 Outer Loop leaves Bel Air man dead, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A pickup truck crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer on the outer loop of I-695 last night, leaving the driver of the pickup dead, according to Maryland State Police. Police identify the driver as 35-year-old Anthony Robert Schepis of Bel Air, Md. Investigators say Schepis was driving...
BEL AIR, MD
NBC Washington

Man Shot Fireworks at People and Maryland Home

A man was charged 18 times after firing fireworks at individuals in a Maryland home and resisting arrest, authorities say. Deputies responded to two separate incidents, a hit-and-run, and a possible armed robbery, in the 15600 and 15800 Blocks of Old Frederick Road in Emmitsburg, Maryland at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
EMMITSBURG, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Two juveniles shot, leaving a 14-year-old dead in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A shooting following a Friday night football game in Baltimore County killed one teenager and injured another.Baltimore County officers responded to calls of a report of a shooting near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Once there, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The other juvenile victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. The scene was about a half mile away, "within walking distance," she added. "Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the friends, the family and the entire community that is grieving over the loss of a 14-year-old," said Sgt. Brown. "That's why we're appealing to the public: if you have any information in reference to this, please call."The teen boy who died and the second injured victim have not been identified by authorities.  Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this homicide.   Anyone with any information are urged to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player

UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Fire damages several rowhomes in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Units are on the scene of a house fire that has engulfed several rowhomes in West Baltimore, the Baltimore firefighter's union said Friday. The fire is on the 2300 block of Christian Street, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said shortly before 3 p.m. Chopper 13 over the...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Aggravated assault with gun in King Farm area of Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of an aggravated assault involving a firearm in the King Farm neighborhood yesterday afternoon, September 2, 2022. The assault was reported in the 1600 block of Piccard Drive at 2:00 PM Friday. That is a residential street with townhomes on one side, and the Ingleside at King Farm retirement community on the other.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Arrest Made in District Heights Deadly Shooting: Police

A suspect is in custody for a shooting that killed one man in District Heights, Maryland, authorities say. Police arrested Trevon Cox, 20, of Clinton in connection to the fatal shooting of Stanley Ramey, 28, of District Heights. Police were called to the scene of a shooting at 2100 block...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
mocoshow.com

(Located) Concern for Missing Woman Last Seen in Bethesda

Update: Fanisa Mthembi has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Fanisa Mthembi was last seen on Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 11:41 a.m. Mthembi...
BETHESDA, MD
92Q

MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event

  The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
