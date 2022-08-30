MI Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Fantasy 5 Double Play

02-04-27-32-34

(two, four, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Lucky For Life

08-15-19-46-47, Lucky Ball: 18

(eight, fifteen, nineteen, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Poker Lotto

QD-KD-6S-7S-8S

(QD, KD, 6S, 7S, 8S)

Midday Daily 3

5-4-0

(five, four, zero)

Midday Daily 4

0-8-5-6

(zero, eight, five, six)

Daily 3

2-4-9

(two, four, nine)

Daily 4

7-9-4-1

(seven, nine, four, one)

Fantasy 5

13-19-22-23-31

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

03-10-11-13-15-25-28-35-36-38-40-41-44-45-48-50-56-59-62-66-76-79

(three, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

Mega Millions

02-38-55-57-65, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

(two, thirty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $169,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000

