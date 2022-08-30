ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Kirkland police searching for suspect, vehicle after auto shop break-in

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Police launched an investigation and is searching for one suspect after a break-in was reported at an auto shop Monday morning in the Totem Lake neighborhood in Kirkland. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. at Doug's Auto Tune and Repair. Surveillance video shows two suspects...
KIRKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma animal shelter sets record-breaking number of adoptions in August

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) set a record-breaking milestone, with 701 adoptions in August alone. According to the HSTPC, a milestone like this has not been reached in more than two decades. They're reporting that of the 701 adoptions, 422 of them happened during the shelter's ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. As of Friday, only 50 animals are available.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens

Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KOMO News

Vandal targets garden that replaced homeless camp in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — A vandal uprooted a community garden that sprung up where a troubled homeless camp was cleared. Neighbors responded by digging in to replant and restore the green space. Tending the garden has become a community endeavor for neighbors on N 96th St. Each night they gather...
SEATTLE, WA

