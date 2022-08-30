Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
When drivers should stop for a school bus in Washington state
SEATTLE — As students return to school across Washington state, drivers may want to brush up on the rules when it comes to school buses loading or unloading students. Drivers who violate the rules can face a $500 ticket, per state law. So when is it OK for a...
Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Struck by Vehicle in Kent
Kent, WA: On the evening of Sept. 2, Kent Police Department and Puget Sound Fire responded to calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian collision with reports of… Read more "Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Struck by Vehicle in Kent"
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Arlington (Arlington, WA)
The police reported that the crash involved two vehicles, a white Chevy Silverado and a semi-truck. According to trooper Jacob Kennett, the driver of the truck rear-ended the white Silverado. The car driver had suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the...
KOMO News
Labor Day weekend traffic: The best and worst times to leave in Washington state
Labor Day weekend travel has kicked off, and if you're planning a road trip, you may be stuck in heavier traffic than usual. Inrix is predicting a 41 percent increase in delays over normal nationwide. “Labor Day traffic does tend to be a lot less than Memorial Day or Fourth...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
KOMO News
Kirkland police searching for suspect, vehicle after auto shop break-in
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Police launched an investigation and is searching for one suspect after a break-in was reported at an auto shop Monday morning in the Totem Lake neighborhood in Kirkland. The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. at Doug's Auto Tune and Repair. Surveillance video shows two suspects...
q13fox.com
Tacoma animal shelter sets record-breaking number of adoptions in August
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) set a record-breaking milestone, with 701 adoptions in August alone. According to the HSTPC, a milestone like this has not been reached in more than two decades. They're reporting that of the 701 adoptions, 422 of them happened during the shelter's ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. As of Friday, only 50 animals are available.
Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens
Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
Man asks for bolt cutters at Seattle Ace Hardware to snip chain off stolen bike
A man dragging a bike with a chain through the back wheel and frame stopped and asked a Seattle ACE Hardware employee where the bolt cutters were on Wednesday. At about noon, the man was walking on the sidewalk, holding the rear tire up and pushing the bike near the ACE Hardware on 4th Avenue.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
Homeowner Shoots At Two Burglars, Sends One To The Hospital
Authorities say the injured burglar is in critical condition.
Labor day weather sees the start of fall leading into another La Nina winter
Seattle is cooling down, just in time for Labor Day weekend, after a stretch of record-breaking heat this summer, with highs in the mid to high 70s for the weekend before coming down to a breezy 70 degrees on Monday and through the beginning of next week. “Actually, we’re going...
KOMO News
Vandal targets garden that replaced homeless camp in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A vandal uprooted a community garden that sprung up where a troubled homeless camp was cleared. Neighbors responded by digging in to replant and restore the green space. Tending the garden has become a community endeavor for neighbors on N 96th St. Each night they gather...
Home renovation turns into nightmare for Lake Stevens family
LAKE STEVENS, Wash — It started as a simple plan to turn their garage into an apartment for Shawn Alameda's elderly parents, but things came apart quickly. "It's a nightmare," said Shawn. "This is honesty the worst thing we've ever experienced as adults in our lives." The Alamedas say...
Man found dead in bushes after sounds of gunfire in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man who died from an apparent gunshot wound was found in some bushes in Tacoma Thursday morning. At 7:44 a.m., Tacoma Fire Department medics were called to the 2000 block of East Wright Avenue for a report of someone in the bushes who was not moving.
Thurston deputies searching for teen; truck found with blood inside and cell phone smashed
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday night, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for a 16-year-old missing under “suspicious circumstances.”. Deputies are looking for Gabriel Davies, whom they said left his Olympia home at 4 p.m. to attend football practice at Olympia High School but never arrived.
KOMO News
Kirkland police arrest condo resident who threatened employee with rifle, sword
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A man who police said threatened to kill a condo complex employee with a sword and gun was arrested Wednesday but not until after he held police to a standoff for more than an hour. The Kirkland Police Department said it happened at the Ridgewood Condos...
Formerly missing teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of man at Orting home
ORTING, Wash. — Two 16-year-old males have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at his Orting home earlier this week, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. One of the two suspects was later confirmed to be Gabriel Davies, a teenager who went...
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
