This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
'Wheel of Fortune' LIVE! Tour at Clowes Memorial Hall Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — The “Wheel of Fortune” LIVE! Tour is coming to Clowes Memorial Hall on Saturday, Sept. 10. The all-new live stage show is the one-and-only way fans can experience the game show in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios. Guests can audition to go on stage...
Johnny Depp to join Jeff Beck for Brown County concert
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Actor Johnny Depp will show off his musical talents next month at the Brown County Music Center. Depp will join guitarist Jeff Beck at the Nashville, Ind. venue on Oct. 19. The duo released a collaboration in July. The album features original songs by Depp, along with covers of songs from artists including John Lennon and the Beach Boys and musical styles ranging from Celtic to Motown.
Case of missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on show streaming on discovery+
INDIANAPOLIS — The story of a woman who disappeared without a trace in Indianapolis in 2021 will be told in the season 10 premiere episode of "Disappeared," a series on discovery+ that shines a light on missing persons cases. The episode, titled, “Vanished in the Night,” chronicles the disappearance...
Emily Cline shares easy, quick recipe for banana Snickers
INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever experienced a dessert crisis? Local food influencer Emily Cline, better known as Ecline_Eats on Instagram, has faced this unpleasant situation and learned (the hard way) how to solve the problem using a quick and easy recipe for banana Snickers. "These are my favorite to...
WTHR
Butter returns to Indianapolis
Butter is a celebration of Black artists. It's expected to draw thousands of people to the Stutz Building near downtown.
Compete in your favorite game show at new Castleton business
INDIANAPOLIS — A new business in Castleton puts guests in their own game show, complete with their very own host. Game Show Battle Rooms invites friends, family, coworkers or teammates to face off against each other. Competitors choose between two different experiences, which are split into two rooms. Each...
10 Black women honored in Indianapolis for philanthropic work across US
INDIANAPOLIS — Ten Black female philanthropists from across the country were honored at the Black Women Give Back awards hosted at the Madam Walker Legacy Center. The philanthropists' summit was all about celebrating Black Philanthropy Month. They were honored for their efforts to make the world a better place.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Stormy set-up continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana continues to be influenced by a stalled out storm system keeping storms in the forecast again today. Skies remain mostly cloudy this afternoon with occasional showers and storms. Storm chance around 50%. Areas that stay mainly dry top out in the low 80s with highs...
Friday Fit Tip: Maximizing bicep curls
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're like many who work out at home, you want to get the most from the exercise equipment and weights in which you've likely invested. Ron Allison, a personal trainer with Carmel Total Fitness, joined WTHR's Anne Marie Tiernon this week to help you maximize that investment you've made in your health and wellness.
Queen of Free: What you should know before making a major purchase
INDIANAPOLIS — Labor Day weekend means there are shopping deals to be had, but the Queen of Free cautions some purchases can really add up. If you're shopping for a major item for your home, this weekend or any other, there are some things to keep in mind to keep your finances on track.
WTHR
Operation Football: Whiteland 28, Decatur Central 7
INDIANAPOLIS — It was Decatur Central hosting Whiteland Friday night on Operation Football. The Hawks were riding a six game win streak against their guests, but it was all Whiteland in this one, 28-7. Check out the highlights in the media player.
Already over capacity, IACS takes in 28 dogs from Indianapolis home
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services took in more than two dozen dogs from a home Friday, despite being over capacity. The shelter said they responded to a request for assistance, which led to 28 dogs being brought into their facility. “This large intake is forcing us to put...
Indiana students chat with astronaut on International Space Station
INDIANAPOLIS — Kids at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis got the chance to chat with astronauts on the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Dr. Kjell Lindgren is commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-4 mission. He is focused on studying changes in the immune system associated with age. But he took some time Tuesday to have fun chatting with some young Hoosiers.
Indianapolis releases youth housing grant recipients
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders announced recipients of the Youth and Young Adults Transitional Housing Grant Program on Monday. The $4 million program provides youths and young adults emergency and transitional housing for the next three years. “Addressing the root causes of violence is critical to making Indianapolis a safer...
More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
Donated van gives Carmel mother battling cancer new lease on life
CARMEL, Ind. — A wheelchair-accessible van donated to a Carmel family is giving them a new lease on life. Jill Olecki is a mother of five who has been battling cancer for three years. She was first diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February 2019. She...
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022:
3 killed, 2 wounded in separate Indianapolis shootings Friday and early Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating several shootings that left three people dead and two injured over a span of about three hours Friday night into Saturday. Violence in Indianapolis is something Pastor Charles Harrison knows all too well. For the past 23 years, he and his group, the...
Carmel police looking for mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are attempting to locate a mother and daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips have not been seen for a week. Neither Tinson nor Phillips are believed to be in...
Pat Sullivan: Make sure you're grilling safely this holiday weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — The last holiday weekend of summer is upon us, which means another chance to break out the grill. Whether your grill of choice is gas or charcoal, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shares tips on how to do your outdoor cooking safely. If propane is...
