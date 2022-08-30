Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
DUI suspect in fiery crash west of Moses Lake charged with assaulting law enforcement
MOSES LAKE — A suspected drunk driver reportedly involved in a hit-and-run in Moses Lake before crashing his Jeep along Interstate 90, causing the SUV to catch fire, is also accused of assaulting law enforcement. Michael T. Ryan, 41, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with third-degree assault...
ncwlife.com
Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
Chronicle
Grant County Sheriff's Office Asking for Help in 1999 Cold Case
MOSES LAKE — Grant County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the public's help to solve the 1999 murder of a Basin City man near O'Sullivan Reservoir south of Moses Lake. The body of Jesse Loman, 45, was found May 9, 1999, in a remote area near the Seep Lakes south of O'Sullivan Reservoir, according to a release on GCSO social media Tuesday. The case has not been solved, and no suspects were ever identified.
kpq.com
Jail Inmate Sends Inappropriate Messages to Minor From Jail
An inmate currently serving his term at the Chelan County Regional Jail is being charged with additional charges after inappropriately chatting with a minor while in jail. On Sep. 2, 24-year-old Adolfo Israel Torres was charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
ifiberone.com
Hit-and-run suspect arrested for DUI after Jeep goes up in flames west of Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A driver involved in a hit-and-run in Moses Lake was arrested for DUI after driving off an Interstate 90 off-ramp where his Jeep caught fire. Moses Lake police say the hit-and-run occurred Thursday afternoon on Kittleson Road near state Route 17. A driver in a Jeep reportedly fled the scene and was last seen heading west on I-90.
ifiberone.com
Alleged drunk driver who crashed into home near Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — An alleged drunk driver who crashed into a home near Moses Lake on Wednesday has been identified as a Richland man. Abel Ramos, 58, was taken into custody around noon on Wednesday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Ramos was driving a Chevrolet Sonic...
ifiberone.com
Two dead after wrong-driver collides with semi on I-90 near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - It happened again. The death toll from crashes involving a wrong way drivers within the last week now climbs to three after two people perished late Saturday. The deaths come after a semi and pickup truck hit each other head-on. Washington State Troopers say a semi was going east on I-90 just before 8 p.m. when a truck traveling west in the eastbound lanes hit the big rig. The driver of the pickup truck is dead and the driver of the semi has died as well. Troopers added that a third passenger vehicle was involved, but intel about that vehicle and its occupants was not divulged.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Wenatchee middle school student's bike found, suspect arrested
UPDATE — A student’s bicycle that was stolen outside Pioneer Middle School in Wenatchee has been recovered thanks to tips from the community. The mountain bike was recovered Thursday afternoon, according to Wenatchee police. The suspect, whose name was not released, was also taken into custody for the...
ifiberone.com
DNR investigators seeking information to help determine cause of fire north of Chelan
CHELAN — State Department of Natural Resources fire investigators are asking the public for help in determining the cause of Tuesday’s Union Valley Fire north of Chelan. The fire was first reported at about 2:10 p.m. in the 3200 block of Union Valley Road. Level 3 evacuations were issued for nearby homes.
KIMA TV
Ellensburg mom facing manslaughter charges over toddlers death
YAKIMA – A local man, Roberto Sanchez, lost his two-year-old daughter Bianca nearly four months ago to what police believe to be manslaughter. His daughter was physically assaulted to the point where she was almost unrecognizable. He says he felt as though he had lost his world. "That's how...
ncwlife.com
17-year-old named in Saturday drive-by shooting
WENATCHEE — Police say an East Wenatchee teenager was involved in a drive-by shooting Saturday that left a Wenatchee bystander wounded. Oscar Romero-Romero, 17, faces possible charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Police say the teen was the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord carrying two passengers who opened fire at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The shooting left a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
nbcrightnow.com
Grant county experiencing 911 outages
GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- Grant County is currently experiencing intermittent 911 outages. If callers can't get through in an emergency, they should call 509-762-1160.
ifiberone.com
MLPD investigations lands two in jail on federal drug charges
MOSES LAKE — An investigation by the Moses Lake police street crimes unit has landed two people in jail on federal drug charges. Rosallio Santellan-Hernandez and Roberto Tijerina were both indicted in U.S. District Court in Spokane on a charge of possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, according to court records.
Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home
The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake furniture store donates large sum of money to five families who lost their homes to Lind fire
MOSES LAKE - Initially, Home Center owner Roger McSteen was reluctant to speak to the media about his charitable donation to help those who lost everything in the Lind fire on Aug. 4. However, iFIBER ONE News ensured the Moses Lake business owner that the public would be informed that we reached out to him after taking notice of several expressions of gratitude towards he and his business on social media. The longtime furniture store owner would not disclose the total amount donated, but he did underline the fact that he gave back to one of the many small communities that consistently support his business.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Firefighters tame 2,200-acre blaze near Washtucna
WASHTUCNA - A fast-moving fire that continues to scorch farmland has swelled to at least 150 acres in size as of 6 p.m. Saturday. The blaze reportedly was sparked by a lightning strike south of Washtucna earlier in the day and is burning eastward, away from town towards SR 26.
ifiberone.com
Troopers say Moses Lake woman avoids death, but not DUI in crash with tractor on I-90
MOSES LAKE - Troopers say a Moses Lake woman sustained only minor injuries despite the condition of her car after colliding with a tractor on I-90 Saturday. At around 10:30 a.m., state patrol officials say 33-year-old Brenda Cardenas Acuna of Moses Lake was going westward on I-90, two miles west of SR 17, when she approached a pilot truck and a tractor from behind.
ncwlife.com
Investigators seeking video from area where Union Valley fire started
Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help in determining the cause of the Union Valley fire that burned this week between Chelan and Manson. The fire was first reported at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday as several small fires that apparently later merged into one fire that burned an estimated 20 acres.
