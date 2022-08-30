Read full article on original website
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
These Collin County Suburbs Rank 1-3 in National Study of Best Places to Buy a Home
Here’s a statistical oddity you don’t see every day on these personal finance websites that churn out rankings of cities and what makes them so special:. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney rank 1-3 in WalletHub’s rankings of the top-10 best places to buy a home. In fact, North Texas suburbs made up half of the top 10 with Denton ranking eighth and Richardson 10th.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Scores Top 3 Real-Estate Cities
North Texas has one of the hottest, in-demand real estate markets, with three cities topping the list for best in the country. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney were ranked as the top three best cities to buy a home, according to WalletHub’s “Best Real Estate Markets” survey. The...
cw39.com
This Texas city named in top 10 best brunch cities in America for 2022
DALLAS (KDAF) — Mimosas, eggs benedict, bacon, hash browns, more mimosas, and a good time; we all love a good brunch with friends, family or even if you’re feeling frisky and flying solo dolo!. But, having the best brunch possible is important and knowing where to go to...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Housing Market Counters National Trend
Dallas is one of three housing markets to post its highest annual increase for June, despite data showing overall home prices decelerated for the month, according to the Case-Shiller Index results published Tuesday. The national Case-Shiller Index is a trailing three-month indicator that measures the change in the value of...
H-E-B Is Brining Jobs To Plano, Texas And Beyond
If you are looking for a new job, now is the time. New data shows that employment is growing fast, and jobs are quickly becoming available. On Friday, The Bureau of Labor Statistics (via Newsbreak) released updated data on hiring in the U.S. and found that hiring has slowed down but remained high through August. They reported that 315,000 jobs were added into the economy, but unemployment rose to 3.7% nationally. Bucking national trends Collin County’s unemployment rate dropped between June and July from 3.4% to 3.3%.
Talk About Shrinkflation: Million-Dollar Homes Are Smaller in Dallas-Fort Worth
In the old days — say, 2019 — the size of a million-dollar home made sense, especially in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. It was a spacious 4,824 square feet single-family with at least four bedrooms and five bathrooms, perhaps 16 years old. Today, a single-family, million-dollar home is...
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
Alligator impedes customer at north Texas ATM
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A bank customer making a withdrawal from an ATM was startled by a hissing alligator early Wednesday, authorities said. A woman was withdrawing cash from the ATM at about 4 a.m. CDT at a bank in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth, when she was startled by the 3 1/2-foot reptile, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
Dallas surgery center pauses operations due to 'compromised' IV bag
A Dallas surgery center operated by Baylor Scott & White says it appears an IV bag may have been compromised. Because of that, Surgicare North Texas paused operations Friday and contacted law enforcement to investigate.
WFAA
Anyone surprised? Top 3 real estate cities in U.S. are in North Texas, new study says
DALLAS — It's no secret the real estate market has been strong in North Texas, even if that means a frustrating buying process, from booming prices to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces studies and surveys for an array of economic issues, released its latest "Best Real Estate Markets" rankings this week. And five of the top 11 were here in North Texas, including the top three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
Salad and Go Branches into New North Texas Territory with Seven New Stores
Salad and Go’s Texas footprint grows significantly
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
It’s Fall, Y’all! 20 Must-Do Activities for Dallas Families
Get your autumn season off to a great start with these ideas for the most photo-worthy spots that Dallas has to offer for fall. Hot summer temperatures have dipped and families are gearing up for their favorite autumn festivals. With November on the horizon and Halloween around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan all your fall family activities in Dallas. The city offers so many fun things to do, not the least including an eye-popping autumn display at the Dallas Arboretum. From corn mazes to stargazing, there are tons of ideas here to get your family out and exploring this fall.
fox34.com
Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Plano man was convicted at trial of concealing over $1 million in income from the IRS, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After three days of trial, on Thursday, a federal jury found Raymond Griggs, 51, guilty of making a...
After 15 Years in East Dallas’ Casa View Haven, The Only Constant is Change
This was the year it happened. Mark it down in your history books and alert the media, because 2022 was the year that Casa View, an East Dallas neighborhood that had been fighting to reinvest in itself for the better part of the last two decades, has finally arrived. How...
Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas
If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
This Townhome is Sure to Turn Heads
Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, and Lakewood are three of Dallas’s most iconic neighborhoods. For those who love unique culture, quaint architecture, and world-class dining, these communities are as attractive as they come. Also, these East Dallas areas knock it out in terms of shopping, entertainment, and outdoor activities. In fact, they’re so livable that it may be hard to choose between them. When looking for a potential home, location is key and having the perfect pad means being in the perfect place. Incidentally, we just stumbled upon an incredible townhome nestled between each neighborhood for this week’s Inwood Home of the Week.
These airlines and airports have the most flight delays and cancellations
Using data from the Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), KXAN took a look at which airports and airlines have seen the most delayed and cancelled flights this year.
Dallas Observer
Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch
Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
