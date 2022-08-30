ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

North Texas Scores Top 3 Real-Estate Cities

North Texas has one of the hottest, in-demand real estate markets, with three cities topping the list for best in the country. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney were ranked as the top three best cities to buy a home, according to WalletHub’s “Best Real Estate Markets” survey. The...
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Housing Market Counters National Trend

Dallas is one of three housing markets to post its highest annual increase for June, despite data showing overall home prices decelerated for the month, according to the Case-Shiller Index results published Tuesday. The national Case-Shiller Index is a trailing three-month indicator that measures the change in the value of...
H-E-B Is Brining Jobs To Plano, Texas And Beyond

If you are looking for a new job, now is the time. New data shows that employment is growing fast, and jobs are quickly becoming available. On Friday, The Bureau of Labor Statistics (via Newsbreak) released ​​updated data on hiring in the U.S. and found that hiring has slowed down but remained high through August. They reported that 315,000 jobs were added into the economy, but unemployment rose to 3.7% nationally. Bucking national trends Collin County’s unemployment rate dropped between June and July from 3.4% to 3.3%.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alligator impedes customer at north Texas ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas — A bank customer making a withdrawal from an ATM was startled by a hissing alligator early Wednesday, authorities said. A woman was withdrawing cash from the ATM at about 4 a.m. CDT at a bank in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth, when she was startled by the 3 1/2-foot reptile, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
WFAA

Anyone surprised? Top 3 real estate cities in U.S. are in North Texas, new study says

DALLAS — It's no secret the real estate market has been strong in North Texas, even if that means a frustrating buying process, from booming prices to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces studies and surveys for an array of economic issues, released its latest "Best Real Estate Markets" rankings this week. And five of the top 11 were here in North Texas, including the top three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
Tinybeans Dallas

It’s Fall, Y’all! 20 Must-Do Activities for Dallas Families

Get your autumn season off to a great start with these ideas for the most photo-worthy spots that Dallas has to offer for fall. Hot summer temperatures have dipped and families are gearing up for their favorite autumn festivals. With November on the horizon and Halloween around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan all your fall family activities in Dallas. The city offers so many fun things to do, not the least including an eye-popping autumn display at the Dallas Arboretum. From corn mazes to stargazing, there are tons of ideas here to get your family out and exploring this fall.
fox34.com

Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Plano man was convicted at trial of concealing over $1 million in income from the IRS, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After three days of trial, on Thursday, a federal jury found Raymond Griggs, 51, guilty of making a...
Power 95.9

Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas

If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
CandysDirt

This Townhome is Sure to Turn Heads

Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, and Lakewood are three of Dallas’s most iconic neighborhoods. For those who love unique culture, quaint architecture, and world-class dining, these communities are as attractive as they come. Also, these East Dallas areas knock it out in terms of shopping, entertainment, and outdoor activities. In fact, they’re so livable that it may be hard to choose between them. When looking for a potential home, location is key and having the perfect pad means being in the perfect place. Incidentally, we just stumbled upon an incredible townhome nestled between each neighborhood for this week’s Inwood Home of the Week.
Dallas Observer

Former Ten Bells Co-Owner Opens Binions in Arlington, Introduces Brunch

Love it or hate it, weekend brunches are a social movement, cemented in our frivolous culture and rapidly becoming a weekend institution. Whether a place drips with swanky sophistication or it’s a low-end dive joint, restaurants are bustling to create the best brunch menu and capture their piece of the pancake profits.
