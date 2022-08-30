Read full article on original website
Suspect charged with killing Elwood police officer appears in court
The man accused of killing Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz is back in jail after he appeared in a Madison County court for an initial hearing Friday morning.
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
95.3 MNC
Town of Pierceton suing former police officer
The town of Pierceton has filed a lawsuit against a former police officer for breach of contract. A town attorney says that the former officer, Ryan Piper, entered into an officer training reimbursement agreement in July. The agreement said that if Piper ended his employment with the town within 48...
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
WANE-TV
Chase from New Haven to Huntington includes 3 stop sticks, middle fingers, and paint thinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase from New Haven to Huntington. It was just after 11 p.m. Sunday night when a New Haven Police officer was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A caller said a red Dodge Caravan was parked in the driveway of a home for 4 hours and he believed people inside were using drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit.
WLFI.com
Man arrested after Overlook Pointe shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is behind bars after a shooting late Tuesday at Overlook Pointe Apartments. Bryce Smith, 32, faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation, both while armed with a deadly weapon. Police say Smith pulled out a gun and fired one shot during...
Franklin woman killed in Fort Wayne crash involving semi
The Allen County Coroner's Office says a Franklin woman died Wednesday after she was pinned in wreckage from a two vehicle crash.
WIBC.com
Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
Fishers Police investigating deaths of man, woman as murder-suicide
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office says the deaths of a man and a woman found in a Fishers home Wednesday are being investigated as a murder/suicide.
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
WLFI.com
LPD investigates late-night standoff
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police are working to learn more about a late-night standoff. It all started Tuesday night at the Overlook Pointe Apartments in Lafayette. According to LPD, two men were fighting in one of the apartment units. That's when a gunshot went off. One man ran...
ISP: Marion woman dies after semi runs red light, slams into moped
MARION, Ind. – A semi truck ran a red light, slamming into a moped and killing its driver in Marion, police said. According to Indiana State Police, officers were dispatched around 10:15 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash on Baldwin Avenue near the Fourth Street intersection. State police found 29-year-old Sharice Bilbee, who was on […]
Man walking dog finds body in pond in Lafayette neighborhood
A man walking his dog came across a body in a pond Wednesday morning inside a Lafayette neighborhood.
Muncie woman found guilty of supplying heroin to overdose victim; faces up to 40 years
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 33-year-old Muncie woman has been found guilty of dealing heroin to another woman who then overdosed and died. Vera R. Morgan was found guilty on Wednesday after the jury deliberated for only a little over an hour. On top of being found guilty of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, […]
WOWO News
One dead in Allen County crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash Monday night. Officials say Johnny Eugene Nickell, 49 of New Haven, struck a guardrail and then a tree in the 6600 block of South River Road at 9:37 p.m. Nickell’s cause of...
Rape reported Tuesday in Lafayette
A rape was reported early this morning in a residence on North Street in Lafayette, police say. The report came in at 12:18 a.m., according to Lafayette Police crime logs. "Due to the sensitivity of the allegations being made, I can't go into detail about the rape itself," LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. "It is under investigation."
True crime podcasters receive tip on 2017 Delphi murders
Two ‘True Crime’ podcasters, who have been closely following the 2017 murders of two Indiana girls, got an anonymous tip about a riverbed search.
Monticello man injured when tree falls on top of vehicle during Monday storms
A Monticello man was injured on Monday when a tree fell on top of his vehicle while he was inside. A Monticello man was inside a 2021 Ford pick-up truck on SR 25 with a tree on top of the vehicle.
WISH-TV
Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
fishers.in.us
FPD Warning Residents of New Form of Fentanyl
(Fishers, Indiana) – The Fishers Police Department is warning parents, students, and young adults about a dangerous and potentially deadly new form of fentanyl, known as rainbow fentanyl, emerging within communities nationwide. Rainbow fentanyl is sold in multiple forms including pills, powder, and blocks which resemble sidewalk chalk. Law...
