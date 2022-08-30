Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
WIBC.com
Why Back and Brawn Aren’t Enough in Indiana
STATE WIDE--It used to be that when you got out of high school and had a strong back, you could find a job that would feed the family. That’s not quite how it works any more and Indiana may be a bit behind because some potential workers aren’t getting the skills they need to get good jobs in the 21st century.
The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville
Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
WTHR
‘He may just be completely lying’ | Recanted confessions of Larry Hall cast shadow over multiple unsolved Indiana cases
INDIANAPOLIS — The following article contains major spoilers for the Apple+ TV limited series, ‘Black Bird.’. In one of the more disquieting scenes from Apple TV+’s limited series "Black Bird," suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) grabs one of 21 handmade wooden falcons, scattered across a homemade map of the Midwest peppered with red dots, and holds it up to a dim light.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wboi.org
Study the Ancient People of Indiana This Month
Archaeology is the study of ancient humans through their artifacts. Indiana Archeology Month will provide activities designed to connect Hoosiers. to ancient human life that thrived nearby. According to State Archaeologist Amy Johnson, there are more than 75,000 recorded archaeological sites in Indiana, ranging from just an arrowhead to large...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Teacher of the Year finalists named
The Indiana Department of Education has released its list of the 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. The IDOE says the program recognizes outstanding teachers throughout Indiana who are making a difference for students. Finalists are selected by a committee, including former Teachers of the Year,...
wbiw.com
Inflation relief is on its way to Hoosier taxpayers
INDIANA – An additional automatic taxpayer refund is providing individual filers with $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. State Reps. Tim Brown (R-Crawfordsville) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) discuss how the state is able to return this money to Hoosiers and when they should expect it to hit their bank accounts or mailboxes.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Beach Blanket Bliss on the ‘Coast’ of Indiana
Explore the shore of Lake Michigan, a sandy slice of paradise less than an hour from downtown Chicago. The Indiana Dunes is the state’s top tourist destination. Frolicking at the Indiana Dunes is all about sinking your toes into silky soft sand, playing in the waves, and hiking up “mountains” that offer sweeping panoramas of a vast blue “ocean” that is Lake Michigan. From the beach or atop the dunes you can see the mighty skyline of Chicago some 30 miles away.
RELATED PEOPLE
readthereporter.com
Indiana’s largest balloon festival, Jupiter Flights, returns to Conner Prairie
More than 40 balloons, live bands, games, family activities highlight this weekend-long event. From Sept. 9 to 11, Conner Prairie’s Jupiter Flights Balloon Festival weekend will once again fill central Indiana’s skies with colorful balloons originating from throughout the United States. Indiana’s largest balloon festival will feature 42 balloons competing in balloon races and “glows” throughout the weekend.
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
warricknews.com
Adjustments continue in wake of Indiana refinery fire
(The Center Square) – Some safety and environmental regulations for the distribution of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel or other refined fuels have been suspended due to a state of emergency resulting from an electrical fire at the BP PLC refinery in Whiting, Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb declared the state...
Inside Indiana Business
Group asks agencies to reject Indiana’s $100 million EV charging plan
A coalition of Black civil rights groups, nonprofits, business-owners and religious leaders on Wednesday called on the federal government to reject Indiana’s plan for a $100 million-plus investment in the state’s electric vehicle charging network. “That plan must include all voices from the community, and especially the voices...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
Check Out This Huge Flea Market in the Heart of Ohio Amish Country
How about a weekend road trip? The Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market is a treasure hunter's dream come true in Sugar Creek, Ohio. They offer 70,000 sq. ft. of shopping, food, beautiful scenery, and tons of family fun. Here's a sneak peek inside of the ultimate flea market experience!. My...
Home-based food vendors reach more customers, thanks to change in Indiana law
INDIANAPOLIS — Food vendors who work from home are now reaching more customers. It's thanks to the cottage food law that took effect in July, allowing most items to be sold online. One local entrepreneur said the new rules have impacted her business. Damaris Contreras loves to bake. "It's...
WOWO News
Gov. Holcomb issues executive order to minimize fuel supply disruption
INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Governor Holcomb says he is doing all that he can to minimize disruption to Indiana’s fuel supply. On Monday, he signed an executive order. That order is in response to the electrical fire that happened last week at the BP refinery in Whiting. The fire forced BP to shut down the Lake County facility, which is about 15 miles southeast of Chicago along Lake Michigan’s shoreline. BP said Monday it expects to resume operations in the next few days and that it has “deployed all available resources” to bring things back to normal “as soon as safely possible.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana coronavirus updates for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WISH-TV
Companies address high levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. Those levels have prompted health care company CareSource to join forces with a digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the...
wevv.com
Patoka Lake stocked with 54,000 hybrid striped bass
Officials with the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife said Monday that they had completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. With 12 lakes stocked around the Hoosier State altogether, one body of water reaching into the Tri-State area was stocked as well. The DNR says Patoka...
Comments / 0