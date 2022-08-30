ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon County, PA

‘I have drugs:’ Teen tased after pulling knife on state troopers, report says

By Alexis Loya
 4 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old woman was denied bail after state police said she was running on SR 26, got into a stranger’s vehicle, and then threatened to stab troopers.

Just before noon on Monday, Aug. 29, state police in Huntingdon were called to SR 25 near Country Lane in Walker Township for a report of a female walking on the road in the lane of travel. When they arrived, Destiny Darhlnetta Mitchell took off running, according to court documents.

Destiny Mitchell, 19, via Huntingdon County Prison

It’s reported Mitchell started running behind houses along SR 26 before running back onto the road and in front of a moving vehicle, though it managed to stop before hitting her. Mitchell then ran to the driver’s side, pounded on the window, and then ran around to the passenger side and got in, police noted.

Drunk man charged after breaking into home, sleeping on couch

Troopers commanded Mitchell to exit the vehicle, though she did not comply. So, troopers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. At this point, police alleged that she pulled a knife, raised it above her head, and made a “jabbing” motion toward troopers, causing them to let go.

Mitchell took off once more across SR 26. However, it’s reported she was stopped once troopers tased her. Despite being tased, she allegedly continued to resist and uttered, “I have drugs,” according to the criminal complaint.

Once she was successfully detained, troopers said they found two knives on her as well as a silicone canister with residue inside her shoe.

Mitchell was arraigned Tuesday on four felony counts of criminal attempt of aggravated assault. She also faces minor charges, such as criminal attempt of simple assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, possession of a criminal instrument, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, she was charged with summary counts of harassment, public drunkenness, and intoxicated pedestrian.

Her preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 7.

