Richardson, TX

WFAA

More COVID cases are expected after Labor Day weekend

FORT WORTH, Texas — It will come as no surprise if Tarrant County sees higher COVID-19 numbers after holiday travel and gatherings with family and friends. So, what should you do with your at-home COVID-19 test kits that just might be expired, and more importantly, what about the newly approved booster shots?
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

AAA expects busy Labor Day weekend travel in Texas

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — AAA Texas is expecting high volumes of travel this Labor Day weekend, and Friday will be the busiest travel day of the weekend. According to a late-summer survey conducted by AAA, 32% of Americans plan to travel during Labor Day weekend, and 82% of them will travel by automobile.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Water and sewer line construction to help boost development in southern Dallas

DALLAS — Some neighbors hope a plan to improve infrastructure in an area of southern Dallas could lead to more opportunities for economic development. City leaders, residents, and staff from the University of North Texas – Dallas gathered at a property on University Hills Boulevard, on Thursday, to break ground on a water and sewer line construction project.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fallout continues across DPD over controversial challenge coin

DALLAS — Just two days after the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas called out a white Dallas Police officer over a controversial design on a challenge coin, the drama behind that coin is escalating. “We received an email here at the BPA,” said Terrance Hopkins, President of the...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Teqball - The hot new sport in north Texas

Move over pickleball - there's a new sport in town! It's called Teqball and its popularity has spread to over 114 countries. Carlo Capua, the chief of strategy and innovation at Fort Worth Mayor's Office and two professional players show Paige and Hannah the basics of this growing sport. For...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Extended dates for Dino Safari at the Dallas Zoo

Dallas zoo's Dino Safari presented by Reliant is now extended through September 30th. It's your last chance to see these giants before they go extinct... Again!. For more information, go to DallasZoo.com/dinosafari.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Police officer injured in southeastern Dallas crash

DALLAS — An officer was involved in a car crash in southeast Dallas Thursday afternoon, police said. The crash happened near North Jim Miller Road and Lake June Road, Dallas Police told WFAA. According to the department, an officer was traveling southbound on N. Jim Miller when a driver...
DALLAS, TX

