More COVID cases are expected after Labor Day weekend
FORT WORTH, Texas — It will come as no surprise if Tarrant County sees higher COVID-19 numbers after holiday travel and gatherings with family and friends. So, what should you do with your at-home COVID-19 test kits that just might be expired, and more importantly, what about the newly approved booster shots?
AAA expects busy Labor Day weekend travel in Texas
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — AAA Texas is expecting high volumes of travel this Labor Day weekend, and Friday will be the busiest travel day of the weekend. According to a late-summer survey conducted by AAA, 32% of Americans plan to travel during Labor Day weekend, and 82% of them will travel by automobile.
Her baby had a 100% chance of dying. Still, a Dallas mom needed to go out of state for an abortion
DALLAS, Texas — Thursday marked the first anniversary since Texas' controversial law, SB 8, was put into effect by Gov. Greg Abbott. The bill, which would later trigger an abortion ban in Texas following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, at the time was one of the more extreme pieces of anti-abortion legislation in the country.
Water and sewer line construction to help boost development in southern Dallas
DALLAS — Some neighbors hope a plan to improve infrastructure in an area of southern Dallas could lead to more opportunities for economic development. City leaders, residents, and staff from the University of North Texas – Dallas gathered at a property on University Hills Boulevard, on Thursday, to break ground on a water and sewer line construction project.
Fallout continues across DPD over controversial challenge coin
DALLAS — Just two days after the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas called out a white Dallas Police officer over a controversial design on a challenge coin, the drama behind that coin is escalating. “We received an email here at the BPA,” said Terrance Hopkins, President of the...
Parents send cease-and-desist letters over 'In God We Trust' signs, saying they're not compliant with state law
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Parents in several Tarrant County school districts served legal notices telling the districts to take down "In God We Trust" signs that allegedly violate state law and replace them with ones that are compliant, including signs with rainbow designs and Arabic writing. The parents sent cease-and-desist...
North Texas Food Bank launches annual peanut butter drive for child hunger. Here's how you can help.
DALLAS — The North Texas Food Bank is calling on neighbors and companies to help them address hunger among children in the area. The food bank launched their annual Spread the Hope Peanut Butter Drive as part of Hunger Action Month. Their goal is to collect 500,000 pounds of peanut butter throughout September via physical and online monetary donations.
'Acceptance, inclusion, visibility': Why the Gay Softball World Series is more than a tournament
DALLAS — Five days of championship softball. Five host softball complexes. Seven days of games and events with more than 250 teams from 48 cities, along with more than 5,000 people expected to attend. That's what the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) has been planning for for...
DFW weather: More showers and storms possible for Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day Weekend will be warm and humid, and more showers and storms will be out there in North Texas. However, the weekend will not be a washout.
Teqball - The hot new sport in north Texas
Move over pickleball - there's a new sport in town! It's called Teqball and its popularity has spread to over 114 countries. Carlo Capua, the chief of strategy and innovation at Fort Worth Mayor's Office and two professional players show Paige and Hannah the basics of this growing sport. For...
Extended dates for Dino Safari at the Dallas Zoo
Dallas zoo's Dino Safari presented by Reliant is now extended through September 30th. It's your last chance to see these giants before they go extinct... Again!. For more information, go to DallasZoo.com/dinosafari.
DFW weather: Rain chances heading into the Labor Day weekend
The 10-day forecast is looking pretty good with rain chances and temperatures below 90 degrees. Here's the latest.
Alligator relocated after being found outside of North Texas bank
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Crikey!. Lake Worth Police responded to an unusual call at the Bank of Texas located off of Telephone Road after a resident reported hearing "hissing" near an ATM. When officers arrived, along with Texas Parks and Wildlife, they located a 3-and-a-half-foot alligator. According to Lake...
Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police in Rockwall, officials say
ROCKWALL, Texas — Police fatally shot a kidnapping suspect during an exchange of gunfire at a home in Rockwall on Thursday night, officials said. The incident unfolded over the span of about an hour and a half and also involved Fort Worth and Dallas police. No officers were injured...
Fort Worth firefighters hospitalized, released after rollover crash in fire engine
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four firefighters were hospitalized Saturday morning after their fire engine rolled over in a crash while headed to a house fire, the Fort Worth Fire Department (FWFD) said. The FWFD said Engine 12 was responding to a house fire just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday when...
McKinney church hit with vandalism, including racist graffiti and arson
MCKINNEY, Texas — An investigation is underway after vandalism, including racist graffiti and arson, was discovered at a North Texas church this week, police said. Police in McKinney said the vandalism was found at Stonebridge United Methodist Church on the morning of Aug. 28. Photos of the vandalism showed...
Police officer injured in southeastern Dallas crash
DALLAS — An officer was involved in a car crash in southeast Dallas Thursday afternoon, police said. The crash happened near North Jim Miller Road and Lake June Road, Dallas Police told WFAA. According to the department, an officer was traveling southbound on N. Jim Miller when a driver...
Texas officer facing murder charge in shooting of Jonathan Price bonds out of jail nearly 2 years later
WOLFE CITY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is a WFAA report from October of 2020 when the incident occurred. Nearly two years after being arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Jonathan Price, former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas has bonded out of jail, records show.
Euless Trinity High School given all clear after 15-year-old arrested for bomb threat
EULESS, Texas — Trinity High School in Euless was evacuated as police investigated a threat Thursday morning, officials said. A 15-year-old student was arrested in connection to the incident, Euless police said. The teen faces false alarm or report charges, which is a state jail felony. Trinity students were...
Suspect shoots officer through police vehicle window with shotgun, 2nd officer returns fire
SACHSE, Texas — A man is accused of firing a shotgun through a police vehicle at two Sachse police officers who were treated and later released from the hospital, officials said. The Sachse Police Department said two of its officers were shot at while on a service call to...
