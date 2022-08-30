ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kptv.com

McMinnville man arrested after firing gun at two people

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Friday after firing a gun at a man and woman, according to the McMinnville Police Department. Police responded to a call just after midnight near a Plaid Pantry at the intersection of Northeast Evans Street and Northeast Baker Street. The man and woman reported that someone had fired a gun at them as they were driving away from the convenience store.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Police investigating two street racing-related deaths

A young mother was hit by a car and man was shot near a street racing event on Aug. 28.Portland Police are investigating two deaths in Portland they say are related to illegal street racing. No arrests have been reported in either case. The first death happened on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 28, when an out-of-control car hit and killed a woman walking in Southeast Portland. The victim is identified as Ashley Diane McGill, 26. A memorial for the young mother is growing near where she was killed. According to the Portland Police Bureau, she was hit by a...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland, investigation ongoing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Roseway neighborhood Friday morning. North Precinct officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

5 Portland-area men arrested following child predator sting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Five men were arrested Thursday following a child predator sting on social media, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, officers posed as underage boys and girls on a variety of online platforms. The arrested men all requested in-person meetings with who they believed was a child for sex.
PORTLAND, OR
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Portland Police#Violent Crime
kptv.com

One person detained after shots fired at Wood Village shopping center, MCSO says

WOOD VILLAGE Ore. (KPTV) – Shots were fired in the parking lot of a shopping center in Wood Village early Friday evening. Windows were shattered by bullets at the Fred Meyer while people at the store reported running for safety, hiding behind shipping containers. Police have secured the scene, however, no word has been given if any suspects were in custody.
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
Gresham Outlook

Crime Briefs - Officer assaulted during community gathering

Suspect sparks fire in department store; woman stabbed multiple times; drive-by shooting investigated.Assaulting an officer, menacing with a revolver, and arson were some of the incidents the Gresham Police Department faced last week. Here are some of the crimes that occurred: • A Gresham public safety officer was assaulted while attempting to stop a public disturbance at a local community gathering space Sunday evening, Aug. 28, in the 1000 block of Northeast Roberts Avenue. Before the officer could strike up a dialogue, the suspect allegedly took an aggressive posture and rushed the officer. Both went to the ground...
GRESHAM, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses

DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
DALLAS, OR
KGW

Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
PORTLAND, OR

