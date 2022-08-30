Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: McDaniel High School among first to offer AP African American Studies course this fallEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler pledges support for PPB amid increase in crime and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
McMinnville man arrested after firing gun at two people
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Friday after firing a gun at a man and woman, according to the McMinnville Police Department. Police responded to a call just after midnight near a Plaid Pantry at the intersection of Northeast Evans Street and Northeast Baker Street. The man and woman reported that someone had fired a gun at them as they were driving away from the convenience store.
Surveillance captures 53 rapid fire shots in Portland
Dramatic video obtained by KOIN 6 News shows at least 3 people running in a residential neighborhood before and after more than 50 shots were fired in rapid succession in Southeast Portland.
'He was knocked unconscious': Portland man assaulted during illegal street takeover on NE Sandy Boulevard
PORTLAND, Ore. — Last weekend Portlanders reported several street takeovers by racers and drifters. Some of those turned dangerous and even deadly. KGW News obtained videos of large-scale illegal street racings events Sunday night across the city: at Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, on Marine Drive near I-5 and at the Lloyd Center.
Police investigating two street racing-related deaths
A young mother was hit by a car and man was shot near a street racing event on Aug. 28.Portland Police are investigating two deaths in Portland they say are related to illegal street racing. No arrests have been reported in either case. The first death happened on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 28, when an out-of-control car hit and killed a woman walking in Southeast Portland. The victim is identified as Ashley Diane McGill, 26. A memorial for the young mother is growing near where she was killed. According to the Portland Police Bureau, she was hit by a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland, investigation ongoing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Roseway neighborhood Friday morning. North Precinct officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue at about 7:20 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
Reward offered for suspects in street racing homicide investigation
Officials are seeking help in identifying the suspects in a shooting at an illegal street racing event in Portland that injured several people and left Cameron Taylor dead.
kptv.com
5 Portland-area men arrested following child predator sting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Five men were arrested Thursday following a child predator sting on social media, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, officers posed as underage boys and girls on a variety of online platforms. The arrested men all requested in-person meetings with who they believed was a child for sex.
Lawyer of man charged with shooting taxi driver on I-205 argues case of mistaken identity
PORTLAND, Ore. — The lawyer for a man accused of shooting a Radio Cab taxi driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 205 argued in court Friday that the defendant's car backfired, leading him to be mistakenly identified as the shooter. Bradley Dylan Stanwood, 47, is charged with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found dead in NE Portland, investigation underway
An investigation was launched Friday after a man was found dead in Portland's Roseway neighborhood, officials said.
kptv.com
One person detained after shots fired at Wood Village shopping center, MCSO says
WOOD VILLAGE Ore. (KPTV) – Shots were fired in the parking lot of a shopping center in Wood Village early Friday evening. Windows were shattered by bullets at the Fred Meyer while people at the store reported running for safety, hiding behind shipping containers. Police have secured the scene, however, no word has been given if any suspects were in custody.
Crime Briefs - Officer assaulted during community gathering
Suspect sparks fire in department store; woman stabbed multiple times; drive-by shooting investigated.Assaulting an officer, menacing with a revolver, and arson were some of the incidents the Gresham Police Department faced last week. Here are some of the crimes that occurred: • A Gresham public safety officer was assaulted while attempting to stop a public disturbance at a local community gathering space Sunday evening, Aug. 28, in the 1000 block of Northeast Roberts Avenue. Before the officer could strike up a dialogue, the suspect allegedly took an aggressive posture and rushed the officer. Both went to the ground...
kptv.com
Alleged cab driver shooter pleads not guilty, lawyer claims mistaken identity
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of shooting a Portland taxi cab driver made his first court appearance Thursday, and his lawyer says police arrested the wrong person. 47-year-old Bradley Stanwood pleaded not guilty to assault and attempted murder charges in a Multnomah County Court. Stanwood’s bail was set...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.
Man shot, killed in Portland’s Old Town identified
The Portland Police Bureau publicly identified the man shot and killed in Portland's Old Town neighborhood a week ago.
Police: Suspect questioned after cab driver shot near I-205 in Portland
A cab driver was rushed to a hospital after he was shot near Interstate 205 in northeast Portland Thursday morning, authorities said.
Family blames Portland Freedom Fund for woman's death after bailing suspect out of jail
PORTLAND, Ore. — On a quiet porch in Northeast Portland, loved ones of Rachael Abraham gathered to remember the mother of six after she was murdered in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Aug. 27. "Racheal was quiet if she didn't know you. But once she knew, you, she would talk...
Driver charged with DUII, manslaughter in Hillsboro crash
The Hillsboro Police Department said officers arrested a man Wednesday who was involved in a deadly rollover crash in Hillsboro two months ago.
kptv.com
Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
Police identify 26-year-old mother killed by street racer in SE Portland
Officials have publicly identified the woman who was hit and killed last Saturday by what police said was an “out of control” street racer. Police called the victim “an innocent bystander walking in the area.”. Ashlee Diane McGill, 26, was struck by a vehicle at around 5:30...
Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
Comments / 0