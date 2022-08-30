Read full article on original website
Office equipment sale
Quality Tax & Bookkeeping, 407 N. Main St., Salem, is having big sale of office equipment, desks and computers. There are lots of filing cabinets, chairs, shelving, tables and miscellaneous items. The open house format sale will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come...
James "Rick" England
Mr. James “Rick” England, age 71, of Salem passed away Saturday, September 3 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany. Mr. England was born June 24, 1951 in Salem the son of Willie and Hazel Nance England. He is survived by a son: Travis England of Salem, two...
Republican meeting
The next meeting of Washington County Republicans will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8. The gathering starts at 7 p.m. at Cobblestone Hotel, 1015 E. Hackberry St. Discussions will be about the upcoming election. All are welcome to attend.
Goldie Gibson
Goldie (Draughn) Gibson, Palmyra, died on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany. She was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on February 24, 1932, to Cordis and Ora (Collins) Draughn. Goldie married Paul Gibson Sr. on Dec. 20, 2007. She enjoyed being outside, mowing the grass,...
Cayden Daniel Lockard
Cayden Daniel Lockard, infant son of Brandon Lockard and Rachel (Peacock) Lockard, was born September 1, 2022 at Clark Memorial Hospital. Cayden is survived by his parents, Brandon and Rachel; 8 siblings: Braden Lockard, Hayden Lockard, Conner Grider, Zachery Lockard, Elijah Grider, Wyatt Grider, Axel Lockard, and Kash Lockard; paternal grandparents, Donnie and Vera Lockard; and maternal grandparents, Tony and Lori Peacock. Services will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home-Salem Chapel with Bro. Rodney Sweeney officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. www.hughestaylor.net.
