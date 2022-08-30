Cayden Daniel Lockard, infant son of Brandon Lockard and Rachel (Peacock) Lockard, was born September 1, 2022 at Clark Memorial Hospital. Cayden is survived by his parents, Brandon and Rachel; 8 siblings: Braden Lockard, Hayden Lockard, Conner Grider, Zachery Lockard, Elijah Grider, Wyatt Grider, Axel Lockard, and Kash Lockard; paternal grandparents, Donnie and Vera Lockard; and maternal grandparents, Tony and Lori Peacock. Services will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home-Salem Chapel with Bro. Rodney Sweeney officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. www.hughestaylor.net.

SALEM, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO