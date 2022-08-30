ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
salemleader.com

James "Rick" England

Mr. James “Rick” England, age 71, of Salem passed away Saturday, September 3 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany. Mr. England was born June 24, 1951 in Salem the son of Willie and Hazel Nance England. He is survived by a son: Travis England of Salem, two...
SALEM, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Stolen Vehicle Out of Carroll County Leads to Pursuit

The pursuit traveled through Carroll, Gallatin and Boone counties. (Carroll County, Ky.) - On Friday September 02, 2022 at approximately 1:18 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to a vehicle stolen out of Carroll County. A short time later...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, IN
Government
City
Salem, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Salem, IN
Sports
City
Jeffersonville, IN
Clark County, IN
Government
County
Clark County, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
MyWabashValley.com

2 injured in train vs car accident

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

$40 million pharmacy center coming to La Grange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $40 million pharmacy center is coming to La Grange. Baptist Health announced the new facility Thursday, which will be located behind the hospital on Moody Lane. The center will serve patients across Baptist Health’s nine hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Baptist expects...
LA GRANGE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Kart Racing#Fair Board#Merrel Bierman Excavating
103.3 WKFR

Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping

This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WLKY.com

Indiana trooper helps deliver baby while waiting for EMS

An Indiana trooper helped deliver a baby after receiving a call that a woman was in active labor on Wednesday. Around 5:20 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatch received a call that there was a woman in active labor at her residence in French Lick, and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
FRENCH LICK, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
salemleader.com

Office equipment sale

Quality Tax & Bookkeeping, 407 N. Main St., Salem, is having big sale of office equipment, desks and computers. There are lots of filing cabinets, chairs, shelving, tables and miscellaneous items. The open house format sale will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come...
SALEM, IN
wvih.com

Body Found In Backyard

A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That is off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
indherald.com

Body of girl found near strip mine along Scott-Campbell line in 1985 finally identified

ELK VALLEY | Nearly 40 years ago, a child’s skeletal remains were found in this remote part of the Cumberland Mountains, just outside Scott County. Investigators never stopped trying to identify what they called “Baby Girl,” and have now conclusively identified the body as that of a 15-year-old Indiana girl who was reported missing several years before the grisly discovery was made.
LAFAYETTE, IN
salemleader.com

Goldie Gibson

Goldie (Draughn) Gibson, Palmyra, died on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany. She was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on February 24, 1932, to Cordis and Ora (Collins) Draughn. Goldie married Paul Gibson Sr. on Dec. 20, 2007. She enjoyed being outside, mowing the grass,...
PALMYRA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy