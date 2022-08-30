Read full article on original website
Man accused of opening fire in Saco
SACO (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of opening fire in Saco. Police say 61-year-old James Townsend of Saco started shooting Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. on Milliken Mills Road. Nobody was hurt and police took Townsend into custody Thursday afternoon. Police say Townsend wasn't allowed to have a gun...
Portland police officers save life, highlight substance use disorder crisis
PORTLAND, Maine — There have been 37 fatal drug overdoses in Portland so far this year. According to the Portland Police Department, that's a record. A total of 337 overdose calls have been received altogether in the state's largest city so far in 2022. State officials say one cause...
WMTW
Portland police investigating two overnight shootings
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight in the Riverton Park housing complex. According to the Portland Police Department, officers were called to the neighborhood just after 8 p.m. Friday for a report of multiple gunshots. Witnesses reportedly told police vehicles had left the...
WMTW
Neighbors describe police shooting in western Maine
MEXICO, Maine — Residents of the Sun Valley Circle Apartment complex in the town of Mexico said they were frightened when a man arrived Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. waving a gun and acting strangely. Residents said they were sitting outside, where children were playing. "He was like tweaking...
WMTW
'Very shocked:' Bullet rips through child's bedroom wall after multiple Riverton Park shootings
PORTLAND, Maine — A bullet ripped through the wall of a child's bedroom Friday night in the Riverton Park housing complex. The incident is one of two shootings that happened overnight in the Riverton Park housing complex. Namo Abdi lives in the home which was fired at, and says...
Two separate shootings at a populated housing complex in Portland sends one woman to the hospital
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is asking the public for assistance related to an investigation at the Riverton Park Housing complex. According to a release, two shootings took place before sunrise Saturday. The first shooting happened at approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday when someone reported hearing multiple gunshots...
Burglar Caught in Act at Sleepers Supermarket in Limington, Maine
A 29-year-old man is behind bars after police say they found him stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise after breaking into a store in Limington. Early Thursday morning, deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at Sleepers Supermarket and Ace Hardware on Ossipee Trail. Once deputies arrived, they observed a man who appeared to be leisurely shopping in the store, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
WMTW
Maine State Police investigating suspicious death in Sanford
SANFORD, Maine — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death in Sanford. A spokesperson for the agency said there is no danger to the public. Limited information has been made public. According to Sanford Police, officers responded to the area of High Street in...
Mississippi man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart charged with grand larceny, terroristic threats
The Mississippi man who stole a plane Saturday and threatened to crash it into a Tupelo Walmart is being charged with grand larceny and for making terrorist threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka told reporters that Cory Patterson, who works for Tupelo Aviation located at the regional airport, likely engaged in a "crime of opportunity" and was likely not involved in a "major security breach."
whdh.com
Mass. woman’s death on Maine family vacation ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WHDH) — A Dighton woman who died on a vacation to Lovell, Maine in February is now the subject of a homicide investigation after the return of toxicology results, according to Maine State Police. On Thursday, Feb. 24, at around 1:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office...
Fox News
Parents of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer large cash reward to identify drug dealer
An Iowa family who lost their daughter to a fentanyl overdose is offering a large cash reward to anyone who can identify the drug dealer that sold her the drugs. "We cannot bring Ciara back. The epidemic in Iowa is out of control," Robert Gilliam, whose 22-year-old daughter Caira Gilliam died of a drug overdose last month, told FOX Television Stations. "If we can get one drug dealer off the street, it is our hope that we can save one life."
Portland Police Department investigating 'incident' near Maine Medical Center
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an incident near Maine Medical Center. Police responded to the scene on Gilman Street early Friday afternoon and are investigating at this time. Authorities blocked off Gilman Street with crime scene tape. There is no threat to the public, police...
Lewiston Man Tried to Throw Out Meth at Traffic Stop in Hermon
A Lewiston man is facing charges after police seized methamphetamine he allegedly tried to throw away during a traffic stop in Hermon. Maine State Police Trooper Jordan Bragan noticed a vehicle northbound on I-95 in Hermon that he pulled over for an inspection violation, on the evening of August 24th. The Trooper approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Patrick Murico, 29, of Lewiston. During the conversation, Bragan said he noticed several indicators of alleged criminal activity. He went back to his cruiser and requested a backup unit with a police K9 to search the vehicle.
Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
One man injured, two officers on leave after police shooting in Mexico
MEXICO, Maine — A man was injured and two officers were placed on administrative leave after a police shooting in the Town of Mexico Wednesday afternoon. Mexico and Rumford police officers, along with Oxford County Sheriff's deputies responded to an incident around 3:41 p.m. at the Sunvalley Circle Apartment complex located in Mexico, according to a joint news release issued by the Mexico and Rumford Police Departments.
wabi.tv
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Palmyra
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A Litchfield man was seriously injured Saturday morning when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Palmyra at the intersection of Route 152 just before 11 Saturday morning. 61-year-old Lisa Veazie of...
Colorado man convicted of murdering both parents of 5 children during a sale scam
A Colorado jury on Wednesday convicted a man of fatally shooting the parents of five children who were trying to buy an SUV in 2020 using the online marketplace app Letgo. Arapahoe County jurors convicted Kyree Brown, 20, of multiple counts, including first-degree murder, in the killings of Joe and Jossline Roland on Aug. 14, 2020, KUSA-TV reported.
wabi.tv
Dozens of rescued beagles are coming to Maine
PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 100 beagles rescued from a facility in Virginia are coming to Maine this weekend. Around 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this year and they are being distributed to animal welfare organizations across the country. Envigo RMS LLC bred dogs to...
Border Patrol agents arrest dozens of illegal immigrant criminals, gang members
Border Patrol agents in one sector of the overwhelmed southern border have arrested more than two dozen gang members and criminals — including sex offenders — this week. In a press release, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the apprehension of 21 gang members, two sex offenders, and three illegal aliens with prior convictions including for robbery and battery.
Do You Know These 30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know?
Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
Fox News
