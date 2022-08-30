ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limington, ME

WPFO

Man accused of opening fire in Saco

SACO (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of opening fire in Saco. Police say 61-year-old James Townsend of Saco started shooting Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. on Milliken Mills Road. Nobody was hurt and police took Townsend into custody Thursday afternoon. Police say Townsend wasn't allowed to have a gun...
SACO, ME
WMTW

Portland police investigating two overnight shootings

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight in the Riverton Park housing complex. According to the Portland Police Department, officers were called to the neighborhood just after 8 p.m. Friday for a report of multiple gunshots. Witnesses reportedly told police vehicles had left the...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Neighbors describe police shooting in western Maine

MEXICO, Maine — Residents of the Sun Valley Circle Apartment complex in the town of Mexico said they were frightened when a man arrived Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. waving a gun and acting strangely. Residents said they were sitting outside, where children were playing. "He was like tweaking...
MEXICO, ME
City
Limington, ME
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Limington, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
101.9 The Rock

Burglar Caught in Act at Sleepers Supermarket in Limington, Maine

A 29-year-old man is behind bars after police say they found him stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise after breaking into a store in Limington. Early Thursday morning, deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at Sleepers Supermarket and Ace Hardware on Ossipee Trail. Once deputies arrived, they observed a man who appeared to be leisurely shopping in the store, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
LIMINGTON, ME
WMTW

Maine State Police investigating suspicious death in Sanford

SANFORD, Maine — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death in Sanford. A spokesperson for the agency said there is no danger to the public. Limited information has been made public. According to Sanford Police, officers responded to the area of High Street in...
SANFORD, ME
Q106.5

Lewiston Man Tried to Throw Out Meth at Traffic Stop in Hermon

A Lewiston man is facing charges after police seized methamphetamine he allegedly tried to throw away during a traffic stop in Hermon. Maine State Police Trooper Jordan Bragan noticed a vehicle northbound on I-95 in Hermon that he pulled over for an inspection violation, on the evening of August 24th. The Trooper approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Patrick Murico, 29, of Lewiston. During the conversation, Bragan said he noticed several indicators of alleged criminal activity. He went back to his cruiser and requested a backup unit with a police K9 to search the vehicle.
HERMON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One man injured, two officers on leave after police shooting in Mexico

MEXICO, Maine — A man was injured and two officers were placed on administrative leave after a police shooting in the Town of Mexico Wednesday afternoon. Mexico and Rumford police officers, along with Oxford County Sheriff's deputies responded to an incident around 3:41 p.m. at the Sunvalley Circle Apartment complex located in Mexico, according to a joint news release issued by the Mexico and Rumford Police Departments.
MEXICO, ME
wabi.tv

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A Litchfield man was seriously injured Saturday morning when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Palmyra at the intersection of Route 152 just before 11 Saturday morning. 61-year-old Lisa Veazie of...
PALMYRA, ME
wabi.tv

Dozens of rescued beagles are coming to Maine

PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 100 beagles rescued from a facility in Virginia are coming to Maine this weekend. Around 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this year and they are being distributed to animal welfare organizations across the country. Envigo RMS LLC bred dogs to...
MAINE STATE
