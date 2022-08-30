ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

Smithfield police ask for patience in Johnson investigation

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 4 days ago

SMITHFIELD — The Smithfield Police Department on Thursday took the rare step of commenting on the investigation into one of its own. Earlier this summer, Chief Keith Powell suspended Detective Ronald Johnson, first with pay and then without, pending an investigation into his conduct. In a statement on Thursday, Capt. James Grady said the standards of its accrediting agency governed […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Smithfield police ask for patience in Johnson investigation first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 2

Related
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, NC
Smithfield, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

3 shot at Goldsboro oyster bar, suspect wanted: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were shot Saturday morning at an oyster bar in Goldsboro, police say. On Saturday at 1:55 a.m., police responded to reports of shot fired at Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill, located at 3009 East Ash Street. Police found one male victim, Kewon...
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Grady
cbs17

Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. UPDATE: Man charged after Raleigh woman dies from shooting in home, police say. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wake County K-9 unit sees shake-up after deputy Ned Byrd's death

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is changing its K-9 unit in the aftermath of the shooting death of deputy Ned Byrd, who was killed last month in the line of duty. WRAL Investigates obtained the reassignment list from the Wake Sheriff’s Office showing promotions, transfers and demotions. It involves some of the people closest to Byrd.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Username
WNCT

Rocky Mount pregnant woman shot in stomach

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount woman who is pregnant was taken to the hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night, police there said. Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told of a 30-year-old woman, who […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

One man injured in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Around 10:20 P.M. officers responded to reports of a shooting with injury in the 300 block of Carolina Avenue. The victim, 30-year-old Andre Bynum was transported to ECU Health with a gunshot wound. The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs17

Man accused of shooting at Fayetteville officers, hotel visitors

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fayetteville police announced they arrested a 25-year-old man after he shot at officers and people in a neighboring hotel room. The Fayetteville Police Department said at 1:21 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to a hotel on the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers said they determined someone in a hotel room was firing a gun several times.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
1K+
Followers
455
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy