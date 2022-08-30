Effective: 2022-09-04 10:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greenville; Oconee; Pickens FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina, including the following counties, in western North Carolina, Transylvania. In Upstate South Carolina, Greenville, Oconee, and Pickens. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 913 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to repeated showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the past 3 hours and an additional inch is possible through 11 am. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Easley, Clemson, Pickens, Berea, Central, Liberty, Norris, Six Mile, Table Rock State Park, Jocassee Gorges, Keowee Toxaway State Park, Caesars Head State Park, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Lake Keowee, Jones Gap State Park, Gorges State Park, Dupont State Forest, Lake Hartwell and Pumpkintown. Flooding will be most likely along Weaver Creek and tributaries to the South Saluda River in Pickens County and northwest Greenville County, as well as North Fork Twelvemile Creek in Pickens County. Flooding will also be possible along tributaries to the Little River in Transylvania County. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO