Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-03 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Henry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of EAST CENTRAL Kentucky and NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following counties, in EAST CENTRAL Kentucky, Franklin. In NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, Henry and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hatton, Bryant, Flag Fork, Benson, Bagdad, Ottusville and Polsgrove. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Kearny, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Finney; Kearny; Scott THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KEARNY NORTHWESTERN FINNEY AND SOUTHWESTERN SCOTT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Special Weather Statement issued for Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Seminole, northwestern Pontotoc and south central Pottawatomie Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Konawa, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ada, Konawa, Byng, Asher and St. Louis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Bledsoe, Rhea by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Bledsoe; Rhea The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Bledsoe County in east Tennessee Northwestern Rhea County in east Tennessee * Until 1215 PM CDT /115 PM EDT/. * At 932 AM CDT /1032 AM EDT/, local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the warned area. Reported SR-30 near Pikeville unpassable. Water on highway 127 towards Crossville. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pikeville, Spring City, Melvine, Mount Crest, Stinging Fork Falls State Park and Fall Creek Falls State Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Red Flag Warning issued for Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 06:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle Dry and unstable conditions this morning followed by breezy winds and isolated dry lightning this afternoon .An unstable atmosphere this morning will lead to the potential for wild fire growth. The arrival of a front today will bring clouds and cooler temperatures, but also the threat of dry lightning and gusty winds. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS THROUGH THE NIGHT FOLLOWED BY GUSTY WINDS AND THE POTENTIAL FOR DRY LIGHTNING ON SATURDAY * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with local gusts up to 30 mph. Erratic gusty winds are also possible near thunderstorms. * Timing: Through 9pm this evening. * Relative Humidities: 15 to 30 percent. * Temperatures: High temperatures today will be from the mid 80s to around 90 in the lower elevations, 75 to 85 in the mountains. * Impacts: Dry lightning today could initiate new fires. Gusty afternoon winds could cause current fires to spread.
Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 16:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-03 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Kay, northwestern Noble, southeastern Grant and northeastern Garfield Counties through 500 PM CDT At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Lamont to 4 miles northeast of Hunter. Movement was south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Garber, Billings, Lamont, Hunter and Fairmont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Vanderburgh by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Vanderburgh FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following counties, in southwest Indiana, Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky, Henderson. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 954 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Evansville, Henderson, Melody Hill, Corydon and Kasson. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-06 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 27.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pearl River Rockport 25.0 27.8 Sun 9 am CDT 25.1 22.2 19.1
Flood Watch issued for Cabell, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-05 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cabell; Wayne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and western West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH and Vinton. In western West Virginia, Cabell and Wayne. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, Pearl River, St. Tammany and Hancock Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, St. Tammany and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Monday, September 12. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Sunday was 21.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday, September 12. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.2 feet on 12/30/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-05 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, Pearl River, St. Tammany and Hancock Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, St. Tammany and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Sunday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 01/11/1998. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 10:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-05 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves up to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
Flood Advisory issued for Greenville, Oconee, Pickens by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 10:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greenville; Oconee; Pickens FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina, including the following counties, in western North Carolina, Transylvania. In Upstate South Carolina, Greenville, Oconee, and Pickens. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 913 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to repeated showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the past 3 hours and an additional inch is possible through 11 am. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Easley, Clemson, Pickens, Berea, Central, Liberty, Norris, Six Mile, Table Rock State Park, Jocassee Gorges, Keowee Toxaway State Park, Caesars Head State Park, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Lake Keowee, Jones Gap State Park, Gorges State Park, Dupont State Forest, Lake Hartwell and Pumpkintown. Flooding will be most likely along Weaver Creek and tributaries to the South Saluda River in Pickens County and northwest Greenville County, as well as North Fork Twelvemile Creek in Pickens County. Flooding will also be possible along tributaries to the Little River in Transylvania County. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-05 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Columbia and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 43.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning and continue rising to a crest of 44.7 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 43.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Chattooga by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-06 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Chattooga The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Chattooga River at Summerville affecting Chattooga County. For the Chattooga River...including Summerville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chattooga River at Summerville. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding continues and expands further into the woodlands and fields along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 27 or Rome Boulevard. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 12.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 16.1 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 03/19/2021. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Vinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-05 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Vinton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and western West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH and Vinton. In western West Virginia, Cabell and Wayne. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 08:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 845 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 845 AM EDT for Ohio and Switzerland counties in Indiana. Flood waters have receded. Numerous roads remain closed in Switzerland County due to damage from earlier flooding. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 7 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra and St Croix. * WHEN...through 6 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Heat Advisory issued for Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures mid 90s to 103 expected. * WHERE...Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Flood Watch issued for Greater Oconee, Oconee Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Greater Oconee; Oconee Mountains FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in northeast Georgia, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun and Stephens. In western North Carolina, Macon and Southern Jackson. In upstate South Carolina, Greater Oconee and Oconee Mountains. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Much of the watch area received 3 to 6 inches of rain on Saturday morning, and additional heavy rain is possible through the day Monday. Even modest amounts of additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
