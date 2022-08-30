Good God. It must be so nice to be sooo smart that we can call this kid stupid. Here's some things for the Einsteins in these comments to consider: the storm passed through in evening hours. With power out and little light due to cloud cover, she probably didn't realize what it was. Add in the likelihood of actual branches and sticks on the ground, I could see how it was mistaken. We all like to think we're too smart for something like this to happen to us or our kids. However, in the right circumstances, all of us could do something stupid. Hell, all of us HAVE done stupid crap. We're just lucky it wasn't a fatal mistake. Then again, it sounds like a bunch of people on here haven't ever made a horrible mistake. I can't imagine how good it feels to call a dead kid stupid or candidate for a Darwin award. Guess I'm too stupid to understand that kind of good feeling.
Thank God her friend didn't touch her. There was a story about multiple family members being killed after one was electrocuted and the others tried to help.
how horrible 😢 so sad for the parents to have to see their child like that...may God wrap His arms around the family n friends during this difficult time.
