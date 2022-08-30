ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore

Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Part of Mountain Road in Pasadena closed due to gas leak, police say

BALTIMORE -- Part of a major road in Pasadena, Maryland is closed due to a gas leak, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.Crews are working on a high-pressure gas line on Mountain Road at the intersection of Meehling Road. Baltimore Gas and Electric tells WJZ the road will be closed for up to 24 hours.Police recommend using Woods Road as an alternate route.Chopper 13 footage shows only one lane of traffic is open, causing delays.
PASADENA, MD
Baltimore County FOP endorses Carl Jackson for Maryland State Delegate

The following is a sponsored post from Delegate Carl Jackson. BALTIMORE, MD—On August 22, 2022, the general membership of the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Delegate Carl Jackson for Maryland State Delegate — 8th Legislative District,. Delegate Jackson believes that public safety must be a top...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Water to be shut off on Seven Courts Drive due to break

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Water will be shut off in portions of the Seven Courts community as officials deal with yet another water main break in the area. On Wednesday evening, Councilman David Marks reported that water would be shut off along Seven Courts Drive. Councilman Marks shared the following email from...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police

An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
No Baltimore County trash, recycling or yard materials collection on Labor Day; drop-off centers closed

TOWSON, MD – On Monday, September 5, trash, single stream recyclables, and yard materials will not be collected in Baltimore County and all drop-off centers will be closed. Residents are reminded that this holiday will follow the County’s new “slide” schedule for make-up collection days. All trash, recycling and yard material curbside collections scheduled on or after Monday, September 5, will shift and occur one day later that week:
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
House fire reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday night house fire in Middle River. At around 10:45 p.m., units responded to a home in the 2200-block of Old Eastern Avenue (21220). At the scene, crews found fire showing from a single-family residence. There has been no word...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Fire damages several rowhomes in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Units are on the scene of a house fire that has engulfed several rowhomes in West Baltimore, the Baltimore firefighter's union said Friday. The fire is on the 2300 block of Christian Street, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said shortly before 3 p.m. Chopper 13 over the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Railroad Bridge On Fire Over Bear Creek (DEVELOPING)

Firefighters are currently on the scene trying to contain a bridge fire over a Dundalk waterway, authorities say. A fireboat is on its way to help put out the fire on the railroad bridge over Bear Creek that was reported around 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, according to Baltimore Fire officials.
BALTIMORE, MD
Urban Landscape: Baltimore’s first heavy timber office building rises in Canton; TouchPoint Empowerment Center advances; Patagonia opening in Harbor East; Goats return to Wyman Park Dell

At first glance, the construction site along Boston Street may look like others in Canton or elsewhere in the city – crane in the sky, columns and beams rising from the ground. But there’s one trait that sets it apart from others in Baltimore: the method of construction.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore City Fire Captain Dies After Motorcycle Crash

A Baltimore City Fire Captain has died, authorities say. Anthony J. Workman passed away the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, announced the Baltimore City Fire Chief. "He was an outstanding First Responder...
BALTIMORE, MD
Harford County man killed in fiery I-695 crash

PIKESVILLE, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday evening in Baltimore County. At around 9 p.m., troopers responded to a serious crash on the outer loop of I-695 at Stevenson Road in Pikesville. According to a preliminary investigation, a silver Nissan Frontier was traveling on the outer loop when it veered off of the roadway, onto the shoulder, and struck a disabled tractor-trailer. Both vehicles then burst into flames.
PIKESVILLE, MD

