Read full article on original website
Related
Road Closed Due To Reported Gas Leak In Anne Arundel County
A major Maryland roadway was shut down on Friday afternoon due to a reported gas leak. The Anne Arundel County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 advising that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is completely closed due to the leak. Officials said that...
Wbaltv.com
Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore
Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
Gas leak in Anne Arundel causes road closure and substantial delays
The leak will leave Meehling Road completely closed for 24 hours. Traffic will be heavily impacted on the Peninsula
'Substantial Delays' On Maryland Roadway Expected After High-Pressure Gas Line Impacted: Police
A high-pressure gas line that was impacted on Friday afternoon could have long-lasting implications for motorists in Maryland. The Anne Arundel County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 advising that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is completely closed due to the leak. At...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Part of Mountain Road in Pasadena closed due to gas leak, police say
BALTIMORE -- Part of a major road in Pasadena, Maryland is closed due to a gas leak, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.Crews are working on a high-pressure gas line on Mountain Road at the intersection of Meehling Road. Baltimore Gas and Electric tells WJZ the road will be closed for up to 24 hours.Police recommend using Woods Road as an alternate route.Chopper 13 footage shows only one lane of traffic is open, causing delays.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County FOP endorses Carl Jackson for Maryland State Delegate
The following is a sponsored post from Delegate Carl Jackson. BALTIMORE, MD—On August 22, 2022, the general membership of the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Delegate Carl Jackson for Maryland State Delegate — 8th Legislative District,. Delegate Jackson believes that public safety must be a top...
Maryland State Police ID Bel Air Man Killed In Fiery Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Pikesville
Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into a violent crash that killed a Bel Air man in Baltimore County. Anthony Robert Schepis, 35, was driving along the outer loop of I-695 at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 at Stevenson Road in Pikesville when the fatal crash began, police said.
Nottingham MD
Water to be shut off on Seven Courts Drive due to break
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Water will be shut off in portions of the Seven Courts community as officials deal with yet another water main break in the area. On Wednesday evening, Councilman David Marks reported that water would be shut off along Seven Courts Drive. Councilman Marks shared the following email from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police
An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
Nottingham MD
No Baltimore County trash, recycling or yard materials collection on Labor Day; drop-off centers closed
TOWSON, MD – On Monday, September 5, trash, single stream recyclables, and yard materials will not be collected in Baltimore County and all drop-off centers will be closed. Residents are reminded that this holiday will follow the County’s new “slide” schedule for make-up collection days. All trash, recycling and yard material curbside collections scheduled on or after Monday, September 5, will shift and occur one day later that week:
Nottingham MD
House fire reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday night house fire in Middle River. At around 10:45 p.m., units responded to a home in the 2200-block of Old Eastern Avenue (21220). At the scene, crews found fire showing from a single-family residence. There has been no word...
CBS News
Fire damages several rowhomes in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Units are on the scene of a house fire that has engulfed several rowhomes in West Baltimore, the Baltimore firefighter's union said Friday. The fire is on the 2300 block of Christian Street, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said shortly before 3 p.m. Chopper 13 over the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Railroad Bridge On Fire Over Bear Creek (DEVELOPING)
Firefighters are currently on the scene trying to contain a bridge fire over a Dundalk waterway, authorities say. A fireboat is on its way to help put out the fire on the railroad bridge over Bear Creek that was reported around 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, according to Baltimore Fire officials.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County schools responds to overcrowding on buses issue
PASADENA, Md. — Anne Arundel County warned parents that abus driver shortage would lead to disruptions and route changes, but what parents were not counting on was their children having to stand in the aisles on their way to class. Transportation remains a key concern among school districts across...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County man charged for possessing coyote, man charged with poaching at Gunpowder Falls State Park
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Natural Resources Police have charged a Baltimore County man for possessing a coyote and charged another man with poaching fish in Gunpowder Falls State Park. Authorities say a Baltimore County man was charged for possessing a coyote that was brought from Pennsylvania into Maryland. In early July,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Urban Landscape: Baltimore’s first heavy timber office building rises in Canton; TouchPoint Empowerment Center advances; Patagonia opening in Harbor East; Goats return to Wyman Park Dell
At first glance, the construction site along Boston Street may look like others in Canton or elsewhere in the city – crane in the sky, columns and beams rising from the ground. But there’s one trait that sets it apart from others in Baltimore: the method of construction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baltimore City Fire Captain Dies After Motorcycle Crash
A Baltimore City Fire Captain has died, authorities say. Anthony J. Workman passed away the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, announced the Baltimore City Fire Chief. "He was an outstanding First Responder...
Nottingham MD
Harford County man killed in fiery I-695 crash
PIKESVILLE, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday evening in Baltimore County. At around 9 p.m., troopers responded to a serious crash on the outer loop of I-695 at Stevenson Road in Pikesville. According to a preliminary investigation, a silver Nissan Frontier was traveling on the outer loop when it veered off of the roadway, onto the shoulder, and struck a disabled tractor-trailer. Both vehicles then burst into flames.
FOUND: Missing Au Pair, working in Bethesda, located unharmed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said Fanisa Mthembi were found safe and unharmed Friday. The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago when she ordered a ride to the airport but never made it to her flight.
At least 1 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Prince George’s County, Maryland, that left at least one man dead and multiple others injured. Police say they are still searching for a suspect.Sept. 4, 2022.
Comments / 1