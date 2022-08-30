Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
1 hurt after stabbing in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was arrested and another was hurt after a stabbing, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a scene on Bagwell Circle at around 5:58 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies...
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of damaging building, leaving graffiti behind
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently arrested for causing extensive damage to the old Sav A Lot building along Anderson Street in Piedmont. Deputies said the suspect, Jeremy Childress, allegedly stripped the vacant building of all kinds of...
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Gastonia shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:50 p.m. Friday near 200 N. King Street. 18-year-old Gastonia resident Omar Hardin was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was […]
1 injured in stabbing in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a stabbing in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident at Bagwell Circle. Upon arrival, deputies found a man with at least one stab wound. He was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition. Deputies were […]
WYFF4.com
Surprised teacher finds kidnapped baby at front of Greenville County preschool
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The teacher who found a baby girl at a Greenville County school after she was kidnapped early Friday morning says she was "freaked out" by the discovery. Deputies are continuing to search for a man who stole a car with the 8-month-old baby inside. Deputies...
FOX Carolina
Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
‘Tried to shoot me’: Gastonia police look for man accused of shooting at another car
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are asking for help finding a man who is accused of firing shots at another car last week. Gaston County Reporter Ken Lemon spoke to a person who was in the car the suspect shot at a gas station on Cox Road. Johnny Roberts told Lemon this all started as an argument.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Greenville Co. house fire
One person died and two others were hospitalized after a house fire late Friday afternoon in Greenville County.
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at Upstate school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
Suspect at large after allegedly kidnapping baby in Greenville Co.
A suspect still remains at large after allegedly kidnapping a baby, who was later found safe and stealing a vehicle early Friday morning in Greenville County.
Elderly woman dies following Upstate house fire
A house fire Friday in Greenville County killed one person and hospitalized two others. The fire was reported at a home on Whittlin Way in Taylors around 5:30 PM. Two people were taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries
Pickens Co. man arrested last week obtains additional charges
The Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a Pickens Co. man arrested last week has been charged with additional criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges.
fox46.com
Wanted Lenoir man arrested for assault and kidnapping; two others charged for hiding him: Sheriff
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who had been on the run since July for assault and kidnapping charges was captured this week by SWAT, and two others were charged for hiding him. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brooks William Atkins, 34, of Lenoir, has been...
WYFF4.com
Sheriff: Bullet that killed Upstate mother was fired intentionally, not a ricochet
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The bullet that killed a mother of nine in Gaffney did not ricochet during target practice as was first thought, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. The investigation showed the bullet was fired intentionally, he said. Deputies were called to a home on Songbird...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police: Man Wanted For Purchasing $240 Worth Of Items With Stolen Credit Card
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who used a stolen credit card to purchase $240 worth of merchandise at stores in Gastonia. Detectives say a woman accidentally left her credit card on top of a gas pump on N. Chester Street in Gastonia when the card was stolen.
Gastonia woman charged in connection to 2018 double-murder accepts plea deal
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia woman charged in connection to a double-murder will face three and half years in jail if she testifies against her codefendant. Brittany Gidney accepted a plea on Thursday and now, Channel 9′s Ken Lemon has learned this all started because of an argument over a truck.
GCSO investigating Friday morning vehicle theft and kidnapping
Greenville County Deputies are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle with a child inside. Just before 4AM this morning, deputies were dispatched to the Quik Trip Convenience Store on Grove Road in Greenville.
Spartanburg Co. deputies use app to report crime
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are using the Neighbors app, part of the Ring camera system, to request the public’s assistance. Deputies said the sheriff’s office will send out requests for assistance in various active cases in the local areas. The sheriff’s office said customers with Ring cameras […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
