Lonny L. Lambdin, age 83, of Lot-Mud Creek
Lonny Lee Lambdin, age 83, of the Lot-Mud Creek Community of Whitley County, Kentucky, passed away Friday evening, September 2, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 16, 1939, to the late Elmer Lambdin and Edna (Fuson) Lambdin in Dandridge, TN. He was the grandson of the late Craig Lambdin and Rachel (Hamblin) Lambdin.
One person airlifted after Sunday morning house fire
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Heavy black smoke was coming out of a home just off Eagle Bluff Road when First Responders arrived on the scene at 7:28am, according to officials with Central Dispatch. An elderly male was first brought out of the home on Hope Weir Lane. Soon after,...
Timothy Lee Fagan, age 57, of Clinton
The Man, The Myth, The Legend Timothy Lee Fagan was born 4/4/1965 in Frankfort Indiana, raised in Clinton TN, went to be with the lord 9/1/2022. Tim was married to the love of his life for 38 years, Peggy Fagan. He was a Die-Hard Tennessee Volunteer Fan! Graduated from Clinton High School 83’, Tim was a Baptist, and a Proud Member of the CHS Band. Tim was a Jack of all Trades and loved Building anything he could picture. He loved going to watch the races and his Tennessee Football, but Tim’s beyond favorite time is always spending time with Family and Friends.
Paul Wayne Lynch, age 75 of Caryville
Paul Wayne Lynch, age 75 of Caryville, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born September 9, 1946 in LaFollette to the late Glenn and Lois Kate (Braden) Lynch. Paul attended Tennessee Tech University and Union College,where he graduated with a B.S. and Masters Degree in Education. He was employed for 32 years by the Campbell County Board of Education, where he taught math and history at LaFollette Middle School and Campbell County High School. Paul was a member of Central Baptist Church and served as the adult Sunday school teacher. He loved reading and studying his bible. Paul enjoyed gardening, helping anyone he could, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Clerk’s office opens at 8am Jacksboro/Courthouse location only
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The computers are back online, and the offices of the County Clerk at Jacksboro/Courthouse only reopen Friday at 8am. After being closed since Monday at noon, new Clerk Todd Nance could not open the office Thursday as scheduled, his first official day on the job, because the computers were not operational.
Watch the Cougars, Lenoir City live over WLAF at 7pm
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – For the second time this season, the Campbell County Cougars host a home football game on Reynolds Field. It’s a 7:30 kick off with the Panthers of Lenoir City. CLICK on the WLAF-Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player to watch the game live.
Karen Denise Harding, age 57, of Clinton
Karen Denise Harding, age 57, of Clinton passed away on Wednesday August 31, 2022. Karen was a lifelong member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, her dog Honey, and loved her family very much especially her grandchildren. Preceded in death by son Matthew Harding, husband Elmer Harding, Jr.,...
Camel Expeditionary is WLAF’s business of the week
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Camel Expeditionary is WLAF’s business of the week. Camel Expeditionary is known for its “high caliber, soft sided shelter solutions” and as the leading manufacturer of military tents for the United States. The 103 year old company is leading the way in shelter innovation, and offers high caliber soft sided shelters to fit multiple needs including military, disaster relief, hospitality, first responders, commercial applications and more. Learn more HERE.
