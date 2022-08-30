Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Local events and meetings
The post will be serving a hamburger/cheeseburger meal with chips for $5 at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. On Friday, Sep. 9, they will be serving a baked ham dinner with scalloped potatoes, a vegetable, roll and dessert for $10. The meal starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sep....
miamivalleytoday.com
Local blood drives
Several blood drives will be held in Miami County in September. The Scott Family McDonald’s will be hosting a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The blood drive will be hosted at the Miami Valley Centre Mall located at 987 E. Ash St. in Piqua.
miamivalleytoday.com
Boonshoft Museum of Discovery hosts International Vulture Awareness Day
DAYTON — Saturday, Sept. 3, is International Vulture Awareness Day (IVAD). IVAD was created to raise awareness about the most endangered group of birds in the world. According to experts, nearly 75% of the 23 African vulture species are spiraling towards extinction due to poaching, electrocution and poisoning. Boonshoft...
miamivalleytoday.com
Greenville Federal Bank to host Troy community blood drive
TROY — “Get in the Game” by supporting September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets. Those who donate at the Greenville Federal Bank-Troy community blood drive will have a chance to win game tickets. The donation event is set for Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 948 N. Market St., Troy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamivalleytoday.com
Fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope set
TIPP CITY – The Barry & Denise Johnson Foundation announces that the fourth annual Ezra J. Hartke Race for Hope will be held at Kyle Park in Tipp City on Saturday, Nov. 12. The proceeds raised will benefit The Living Biobank at Dayton Children’s, a pediatric brain tumor research initiative.
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington Fire & Rescue receives grain rescue tube training
COVINGTON – Approximately 20 Covington Fire & Rescue firefighters attended a specialized training in July after receiving a grain rescue tube. The grain rescue tube was received from a grant that Nikki Angle, from Scoular Grain, submitted for Covington Fire & Rescue through Nationwide’s Grain Bin Safety advocacy campaign, said Jason Lyle, Covington Fire & Rescue firefighter.
miamivalleytoday.com
Mercy Health REACH to host smoking cessation classes
SPRINGFIELD – If you are ready to make a change for the better and kick the smoking habit, Mercy Health REACH Services in Springfield can help with a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes starting in September. The classes are led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist/Licensed Chemical...
miamivalleytoday.com
lifestyle-religion
We are the Miami Valley's best source for news and entertainment. Nobody covers Ohio's Miami Valley like Miami Valley Today!
IN THIS ARTICLE
miamivalleytoday.com
Commissioners approve several resolutions
TROY – A contract with Foundations for Living for child placement and other required child related services was approved by Miami County Commissioners during their general meeting Thursday, Sep. 1. The resolution was for a contract between Foundations for Living and Miami County Juvenile Court. The highest cost associated...
miamivalleytoday.com
Road closures
TROY — Versailles Road will be closed between Rakestraw Road and State Route 48 starting Sept. 6 -9 for culvert replacements. The Ziegler Road closure between State Route 66 and Crestview Court had been extended and is expected to reopen on Friday, Sept. 16, for culvert replacements. If you...
miamivalleytoday.com
Saturday Boys Cross Country Roundup
BOWLING GREEN — The Troy boys cross country team finished seventh at the Mel Brodt Invitational Saturday. Troy’s top seven included Luke Plaisier, 29, 17:44.6; Gavin Hutchinson, 43, 18:04.4; Kyle McCord, 47, 18:09.0; Noah Zink, 54, 18:22.6; Gavin Romberger, 61, 18:29.6; Ryan McChesney, 87, 18:57 and Chet Snyder, 101, 19:12.0.
miamivalleytoday.com
APAC 2022-2023 season kicks off with The Guess Who
TROY – The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) is set to kick off its 2022-2023 season as The Guess Who takes center stage at the APAC on Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. Once referred to by Rolling Stone magazine as “one of rock’s most consistently fascinating maverick bands, with a succession of meritorious songs that has few equals among contemporary North American groups,” The Guess Who is a musical institution who boast an impressive catalog of chart-topping hits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua football blanks Troy 59-0
PIQUA — After 138 games, they are right back where they started. The Piqua football team won the Battle on the Miami for the third straight year, evening the series at 66-66-6 with a 59-0 victory Friday night at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. And the Indians used a familiar formula.
Comments / 0