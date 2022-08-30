ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruz continues to punish Brewers in Pirates’ 4-2 victory

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
MILWAUKEE — Oneil Cruz went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and scored the go-ahead run as the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2.

Cruz hit an RBI single in the third inning and a run-scoring double in the eighth.

He also broke a 2-all tie in the eighth when he scored from third as Rodolfo Castro drew a bases-loaded walk from Brad Boxberger.

Chase De Jong worked the ninth to earn his first career save.

The Pirates have won eight of their last 12 meetings with the Brewers after losing each of their first six matchups this season.

