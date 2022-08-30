Jets cut safety Will Parks

A little bit of a surprising cut just came down the line from the Jets. The team has released Will Parks, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Parks had a strong preseason and looked as if him he had beaten out Ashtyn Davis for the fourth safety spot behind Jordan Whitehead, Lamarcus Joyner and Jason Pinnock.

For now, Davis and Tony Adams remain among the safeties behind the top three. The Jets could try to bring Parks back on the practice squad, but he very well will get scooped up by another teams. The Jets will probably be scouring the waiver wire for safety help, as well.