Jets make surprise cut with safety Jason Pinnock

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Jets just made maybe the most shocking cut yet of this road to 53 players. The team has released safety Jason Pinnock, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

This is certainly a stunner. Pinnock looked like a lock for the third safety spot. He had been running with the first team while Lamarcus Joyner was out. The team had also decided to cut Will Parks.

So for now, it’s Joyner, Jordan Whitehead, Ashtyn Davis and Tony Adams at safety. You have to think the Jets are really going to search for safety help on the waiver wire. But the Jets are very high on Adams.

It will be fascinating to see what the Jets do as a result of this, but this is probably the first big shock of these roster cuts.

