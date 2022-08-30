ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 25

Puglover
4d ago

Violent crime in almost every community and the focus of the police is on a d@mn license plate frame?!?!? Maybe it is time to defund the police!

Reply(11)
9
Jack Mcmiillin
4d ago

This is nothing new. Was being done 50yrs ago in Md. It's really quite simple DO NOT OBSTRUCT any part of your license plate.

Reply
5
Sylvia Bridge
4d ago

remember when they stopped you for air shocks, and something hanging from your mirror? now this! mine is staying on.

Reply
2
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman claims to defecate, allegedly throws compost bucket at officers

Sayre, Pa. — A 29-year-old Wysox resident allegedly led police on a short foot pursuit before striking one with a bucket and being tased. When officer Seth Murrelle responded to a call for an assault on Aug. 29, he was informed that a wanted woman had fled the area. Murrelle met officers with Sayre Borough Police near a Dollar General and was informed that Samantha Mooney of Wysox had allegedly been in a fight near the property. ...
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with stabbing grandmother multiple times

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say on Wednesday a 17-year-old was arrested for stabbing his 69-year-old grandmother multiple times. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 8:56 p.m. a stabbing was reported in the 40 block of Lower Ridge View Circle, in Middle Smithfield Township. Once police arrived on the scene the victim […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Philadelphia, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA COUNTY AVOIDS DROUGHT WATCH DECLARATION

Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, and while Indiana County is not on the list, it is on the border of areas affected by drought. Clearfield County is on the list, which includes all of northeast Pennsylvania and almost all of central...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#License Plate
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 men accused in Cranberry Township smash-and-grab scheme

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men from out of state are accused in a series of crimes that spanned across county lines. The investigation into suspected accomplices Le Terrence Johnson, of Georgia, and Derek Washington, of Florida, began earlier this month in Cranberry Township. According to a criminal complaint...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Cheltenham School District parents frantically search for 5-year-old son after he's dropped off at wrong bus stop, parents say

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - The Cheltenham School District is investigating how a 5-year-old boy got dropped off at the wrong bus stop on his second day of school. "Daddy was scared daddy was scared," 5-year-old Cameron Nelson said.Cameron is still frightened after his parents say he was dropped off at the wrong bus stop on his second day of school. It was his first day riding the school bus."We got to the bus stop and once I saw Cameron didn't get off, my heart just dropped," mother Shaquis Davenport said. Davenport says at the end of the school day...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Pleads Guilty to Receiving Meth from California to Distribute in Pa.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A former resident of Rockton, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Monday.
ROCKTON, PA
wccsradio.com

GAS PRICES LOWER FOR LABOR DAY HOLIDAY

As we enter Labor Day Weekend, gas price averages continue to go down across the United States and Pennsylvania. Triple A reports that the national average is now $3.79 a gallon. It’s down another penny over 24 hours, six cents over the last week and 37 cents down from last month. Last year at this time, the average is $3.18. Pennsylvania’s average is $4.01, another two cent drop from yesterday, a 14-cent drop from last week and 44 cents down from last month. Last year, Pennsylvania’s average was $3.29.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Rolling roadblocks on State Route 309

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews will be setting up rolling roadblocks on Thursday, September 1. According to PennDOT, the rolling roadblocks will be set up on State Route 309 (SR 309) between Exit 6 and Exit 2 on Thursday, September 1, between 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. PennDOT says the roadblocks are being put into […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy