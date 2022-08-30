Read full article on original website
Myles Straw in center field for Cleveland on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Straw will man center field after Will Benson was given the night off in Cleveland. In a matchup versus Seattle's left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Straw to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary...
Garrett Cooper batting third for Marlins Sunday
The Miami Marlins did not list Garrett Cooper in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Cooper will bat third and start at first base Sunday while Lewin Diaz takes a seat. Our models project Cooper, who has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 8.1 fantasy points...
Rowdy Tellez sitting Saturday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is being replaced at first base by Keston Hiura versus Diamondbacks starter Maidson Bumgarner. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
William Contreras sitting Sunday afternoon for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the MIami Marlins. Contreras is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 294 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .272 batting average with an .857 OPS,...
Travis d'Arnaud in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. d'Arnaud is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. Our models project d'Arnaud for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
Rockies' Elehuris Montero batting fifth in Game 1 on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Elehuris Montero is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Montero will start at third base on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. Ryan McMahon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Montero for 9.8 FanDuel points on...
Nick Allen sitting for Oakland on Sunday
Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Allen will move to the bench on Sunday with Sheldon Neuse starting at shortstop. Neuse will bat eighth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Neuse for 8.1 FanDuel points...
Jake Fraley batting cleanup for Cincinnati Sunday
The Cincinnati Reds listed Jake Fraley as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Fraley will cover left field and bat cleanup in the first game of today's doubleheader while Stuart Fairchild takes a seat. Our models project Fraley, who has a $3,000 salary on...
Oakland's Stephen Vogt batting fourth on Sunday
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Vogt will start at first base on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. Dermis Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogt for 8.6 FanDuel points on Sunday....
Dermis Garcia sitting for Oakland on Sunday
Oakland Athletics infielder Dermis Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Garcia will move to the bench on Sunday with Stephen Vogt starting at first base. Vogt will bat fourth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Vogt for 8.6 FanDuel...
Reds' Aristides Aquino riding pine for Game 1 Sunday
The Cincinnati Reds did not include Aristides Aquino in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Aquino will take the afternoon off while TJ Friedl starts in right field and bats out of the leadoff spot. Our models project Aquino for 39 more plate appearances this season, with...
Tucupita Marcano hitting eighth for Pirates Sunday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Tucupita Marcano as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Marcano will bat eighth and start at second base Sunday while Kevin Newman takes the afternoon off. Our models project Marcano, who has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 6.6...
Chuckie Robinson sitting for Reds Sunday
The Cincinnati Reds did not list Chuckie Robinson in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Robinson will take a seat Sunday while Austin Romine starts at catcher and bats last. Robinson is batting .167 with a .500 OPS in his first 18 plate appearances, with 1 home...
Ben Gamel (foot) batting fourth Sunday for Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates will start Ben Gamel (foot) at designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gamel is back in the lineup after missing the past few games with a foot injury. He'll bat fourth while Josh VanMeter moves to first base and Michael Chavis takes the afternoon off.
Kyle Isbel sitting Sunday for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Isbel is being replaced in left field by MJ Melendez versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. In 230 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .217 batting average with a .615...
Tyler Heineman catching for Pirates Sunday
The Pittsburgh Pirates will start Tyler Heineman at catcher in Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Heineman will bat ninth and handle catching duties Sunday while Jason Delay takes the afternoon off. Heineman has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.4 fantasy points against the...
Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Sunday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Spenser Watkins on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Kyle Stowers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points on...
Michael Massey not in lineup Saturday for Royals
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Massey is being replaced at second base by Nicky Lopez versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. In 105 plate appearances this season, Massey has a .283 batting average with a .758 OPS, 1 home...
Jason Delay sitting for Pittsburgh Sunday
The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Jason Delay in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Delay will take the afternoon off while Tyler Heineman catches and bats ninth. Delay is projected to make 24 more plate appearances this season, with 2 runs, 2 RBI, and a...
Kevin Newman sitting for Pirates Sunday
The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Kevin Newman in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Newman will take the afternoon off while Tucupita Marcano starts at second base and hits eighth. Newman has 1 home run in 242 plate appearances this season, with 26 runs, 18...
