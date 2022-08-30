ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Fox 46 Charlotte

Lancaster woman struck in leg by gunfire; suspect being sought

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a woman was struck in the leg by gunfire, Lancaster Police said Saturday. Officers responded to an area medical center around 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a woman who arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg. An initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred […]
LANCASTER, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect accused of damaging building, leaving graffiti behind

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently arrested for causing extensive damage to the old Sav A Lot building along Anderson Street in Piedmont. Deputies said the suspect, Jeremy Childress, allegedly stripped the vacant building of all kinds of...
PIEDMONT, SC
WSPA 7News

1 injured in stabbing in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a stabbing in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident at Bagwell Circle. Upon arrival, deputies found a man with at least one stab wound. He was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition. Deputies were […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
GASTONIA, NC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies driver in deadly Upstate crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Greenville County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Master Trooper Gary Miller said it happened on state Highway 101 near Bates Road shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the coroner, Britt McAbee, 34, was traveling in a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg Co. deputies use app to report crime

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are using the Neighbors app, part of the Ring camera system, to request the public’s assistance. Deputies said the sheriff’s office will send out requests for assistance in various active cases in the local areas. The sheriff’s office said customers with Ring cameras […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WMBF

WATCH: Dog abandoned on Greenville County road

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found abandoned on the side of a Greenville Co. road. Surveillance video shared with FOX Carolina appears to show a white SUV stopping along a road off of New Easley Hwy, let a dog out of the car, and then drive away. That dog can be seen running after the car.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

