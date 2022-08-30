Read full article on original website
Related
Lancaster woman struck in leg by gunfire; suspect being sought
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a woman was struck in the leg by gunfire, Lancaster Police said Saturday. Officers responded to an area medical center around 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a woman who arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg. An initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred […]
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of damaging building, leaving graffiti behind
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently arrested for causing extensive damage to the old Sav A Lot building along Anderson Street in Piedmont. Deputies said the suspect, Jeremy Childress, allegedly stripped the vacant building of all kinds of...
1 injured in stabbing in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a stabbing in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident at Bagwell Circle. Upon arrival, deputies found a man with at least one stab wound. He was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition. Deputies were […]
SC man killing his neighbor through a window wasn't an accident, police say
GAFFNEY, S.C. — A woman killed while looking out the window of her South Carolina home was intentionally shot by a neighbor shooting at targets in his yard instead of by a ricocheting bullet as he told investigators, according to authorities. The charge against the shooter was upgraded to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Greenville Co. house fire
One person died and two others were hospitalized after a house fire late Friday afternoon in Greenville County.
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at Upstate school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect at large after allegedly kidnapping baby in Greenville Co.
A suspect still remains at large after allegedly kidnapping a baby, who was later found safe and stealing a vehicle early Friday morning in Greenville County.
Elderly woman dies following Upstate house fire
A house fire Friday in Greenville County killed one person and hospitalized two others. The fire was reported at a home on Whittlin Way in Taylors around 5:30 PM. Two people were taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries
Pickens Co. man arrested last week obtains additional charges
The Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a Pickens Co. man arrested last week has been charged with additional criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges.
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-77 after truck towing trailer loses control, overturns in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a crash on I-77 in York County on Friday night, officials said. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 8:31 p.m. when a Nissan Frontier, which was towing a trailer, attempted to enter I-77 near Sutton Road and lost control.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Sheriff: Bullet that killed Upstate mother was fired intentionally, not a ricochet
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The bullet that killed a mother of nine in Gaffney did not ricochet during target practice as was first thought, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. The investigation showed the bullet was fired intentionally, he said. Deputies were called to a home on Songbird...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies driver in deadly Upstate crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Greenville County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Master Trooper Gary Miller said it happened on state Highway 101 near Bates Road shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the coroner, Britt McAbee, 34, was traveling in a...
Gastonia woman charged in connection to 2018 double-murder accepts plea deal
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia woman charged in connection to a double-murder will face three and half years in jail if she testifies against her codefendant. Brittany Gidney accepted a plea on Thursday and now, Channel 9′s Ken Lemon has learned this all started because of an argument over a truck.
Spartanburg Co. deputies use app to report crime
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are using the Neighbors app, part of the Ring camera system, to request the public’s assistance. Deputies said the sheriff’s office will send out requests for assistance in various active cases in the local areas. The sheriff’s office said customers with Ring cameras […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
FOX Carolina
Remains of missing WWII soldier returned to Upstate, thousands more yet to be recovered
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 1944, the remains of an Air Force Sergeant have been missing overseas. Friday, Stg. George Walker finally returned home to the upstate. He’s one of hundreds of lost soldiers the Department of Defense helps find and recover every year. The Defense POW Accounting...
WMBF
WATCH: Dog abandoned on Greenville County road
GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found abandoned on the side of a Greenville Co. road. Surveillance video shared with FOX Carolina appears to show a white SUV stopping along a road off of New Easley Hwy, let a dog out of the car, and then drive away. That dog can be seen running after the car.
Sheriff: SC man found with enough fentanyl to kill ‘250,000 people’
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A South Carolina man is facing a slew of charges after deputies said they seized 1.4 pounds of fentanyl, a handgun and marijuana after a pursuit on Interstate 77 Monday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the Iredell County Criminal Enforcement Team pulled over a BMW […]
Comments / 1