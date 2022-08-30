ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

KWCH.com

Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department confirms that a 36-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday. The department says Wellington Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 1200 Block East Harvey. After entering the residence, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
WELLINGTON, KS
Salina Post

15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Parents sentenced to nearly 27 years in toddler’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The parents of a 2-year-old boy found dead in a south Wichita mobile home in April 2019 each face more than two decades in prison after pleading guilty to charges that include second-degree murder, child abuse and aggravated kidnapping. Thursday, Sept. 1, a Sedgwick County judge...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita parents sentenced for murder of their toddler

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Patrick Javonovich and Brandi Marchant, the two parents who pleaded guilty in July in the death of their 2-year-old son Zaiden Javonovich, were sentenced to prison on Thursday afternoon. Javonovich and Marchant were both sentenced to 322 months, which equals out to 26 years and 10 months. “I want to thank […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police are called to another Wichita high school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

15-year-old arrested after 3 car pile-up sends 3 to Wichita hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita 15-year-old has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase following a hit and run and causing a 3-car pileup that sent three people to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police chase suspect is 15, KHP crash log says

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 15-year-old was arrested and three others were injured as a result of a police chase in west Wichita Wednesday. According to the KHP Crash Log, the 15-year-old was the driver who was operating a 2019 GMC Sierra. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the car was stolen from the Wal-Mart […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man gets over 8 years for killing man, shooting teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man stood in front of a judge and heard his sentence for killing a 20-year-old man and shooting a 16-year-old boy in March 2021. DeAdrian Johnson was sentenced to 101 months (8.4 years) in prison and 36 months of post-release on Wednesday. The judge also ordered restitution in the […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Charity Blackmon sentenced to 46 years for 2021 murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charity Blackmon, who earlier this year admitted to murdering 54-year-old Merrill Rebus in March 2021, was sentenced on Friday to more than 46 years in prison. Blackmon’s sentence was 554 months for second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The sentence...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita father charged with death of 9-year-old son

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a crash that killed his 9-year-old son earlier this year. Devin Saucedo is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while his license was suspended or canceled. The victim in the crash was Armani Saucedo. Police say Devin Saucedo was driving with Armani […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD bomb squad investigates ‘suspicious devices’ in Winfield

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of suspicious devices at a park near Whittier Elementary School in Winfield prompted the Wichita Police Department bomb squad to investigate on Thursday afternoon. According to a news release from the Winfield Police Department, at around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, Winfield officers responded to Cherry Street Park in […]
WINFIELD, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest 2 after shots fired at Hutchinson apartment complex

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent incident in Hutchinson. Just after 3p.m. Thursday police responded to the Porter Commons apartment complex 1417 Katie Drive in Hutchinson. Police found a woman with facial injuries and apparent broken bones. There was evidence that her apartment door...
HUTCHINSON, KS

