KWCH.com
Wellington shooting leaves 1 dead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wellington Police Department confirms that a 36-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday. The department says Wellington Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 1200 Block East Harvey. After entering the residence, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
KWCH.com
KAKE TV
