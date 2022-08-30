Read full article on original website
BYU’s Victory Over USF Was Two Tales Of Transfer Portal Paths
TAMPA, FL. – The uncertainty surrounding USF was a big reason why there was a vocal minority that thought No. 25 BYU football could struggle against the Bulls. Like BYU, USF has one of the most experienced rosters in college football. The Bulls gained experience through former Power Five players in the Transfer Portal with guys like Baylor transfer QB Gerry Bohanon.
BYU WR Gunner Romney Out For Opening Game Against USF
TAMPA, FL – BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney will not play in the season opener against USF. At the beginning of fall camp, Romney said he was “healthier than ever.” However, days after that comment to KSL Sports, Romney suffered an injury in fall camp that has since limited his availability.
BYU Standout Puka Nacua Leaves USF Game With Injury
TAMPA, FL – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua saw his impactful play against USF end due to injury. Nacua entered the game with question marks about his availability, but he ended up playing. The former Washington Husky transfer was on pace for a career night. On BYU’s first offensive...
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Season-Opening Win At USF
TAMPA, FL. – No. 25 BYU football took care of business in dominating fashion against USF. BYU defeated the Bulls at Raymond James Stadium, 50-21. It was an impressive start to the 2022 season for a BYU team coming off back-to-back double-digit win seasons over the previous two years.
BYU Vs. USF: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Tampa
BYU comes into the game as the No. 25 team in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. It’s the first time BYU earned a preseason ranking since 2009. On the other sideline, USF is looking for its second win against an FBS team this decade. The Bulls are led by third-year head coach Jeff Scott, who has only three games in his first two seasons. But only one of those victories was against an FBS team.
Puka Nacua Goes Through Pregame Warmups Before BYU/USF
TAMPA, FL – The availability of BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua was an important question coming into the USF game. Nacua, the former Orem High star, was limited during fall camp. Coaches kept proven players out to ensure they would be healthy for the games in the season. Nacua appears to be one of those cases.
BYU’s Kickoff Team Will Be Area Of Focus For Sitake Moving Forward
TAMPA, FL – During the second quarter of action for BYU football against USF, the Cougars found themselves up 38-0. After Jake Oldroyd hit the 39-yard field goal to put BYU up by 38, the next time BYU’s offense had the ball with a chance to pursue points, their lead dropped to 24.
BYU Honors Independence Era Wins With New Turnover Belt For 2022
TAMPA – The BYU football program introduced a new turnover belt for the 2022 season, a special honor for Cougars who create turnovers on defense this year. Prior to the Cougars’ season opener agains the USF Bulls on September 3, BYU’s director of football operations, Billy Nixon, shared photos of the new belt on social media.
Lightning Strikes Early As No. 25 BYU Weathers Delay For Big Win Over USF
After an over two-and-a-half hour lightning delay, BYU took the field and struck quick with a touchdown on the very first play of the game. WR Puka Nacua took a jet sweep to the house on a 75-yard run and that set the tone for what would be an explosive offensive performance. BYU amassed 575 yards and jumped out to a 38-0 lead before the Bulls could get a score.
BYU’s Nacua Breaks Loose For Long TD Run On First Play Against USF
TAMPA – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua got things rolling against the USF Bulls with a 75-yard touchdown run on the Cougars’ first play of the game. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday, September 3.
BYU LB Max Tooley Grabs Pick Six To Build Early Lead Over USF
TAMPA – The BYU defense must have felt left out after the hot start of the Cougar offense. Linebacker Max Tooley intercepted a pass from USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon and took it to the house for a 33-yard score. That play by the Cougar defense extended the BYU lead to 21-0 early in the 1st quarter of Saturday night’s matchup.
Hall Hits Holker To Help BYU Stretch Big Lead Over USF
TAMPA – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found tight end Dallin Holker for his second touchdown toss against the USF, which helped the Cougars extend their first half lead over the Bulls. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on...
Promising BYU Freshmen On Travel Roster For 2022 Opener At USF
TAMPA, FL. – Last week, I took a look at who could potentially make the travel roster for BYU football in their opener to USF. Well, no projection is needed any longer. The official travel roster was released on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium hours before game time. One...
Nacua Fights Across Goal Line For Second TD Of BYU/USF Game
TAMPA – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua fought through South Florida Bulls and across the goal line for his second rushing touchdown during the opening minutes of the 2022 season. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday,...
Views From Tampa During BYU/USF Weather Delay
TAMPA, FL – The weather delay for the BYU/USF game has exceeded an hour. Moments before the stoppage went into effect, BYU players and coaches were in the tunnel getting ready to take the field to begin the 2022 season. But unfortunately, the weather in the Tampa area had other plans.
Tavion Thomas Caps Strong Utah Offensive Possession With TD Run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Utah football single-season touchdown record holder Tavion Thomas ran in his first score of the 2022 season in the 4th quarter versus Florida. Tavion Thomas found the end zone from four yards out and gave Utah a 26-22 lead with 6:26 remaining in the game. It’s...
USF Reminds BYU’s Kalani Sitake Of Prior Matchup With Pac-12 Team
TAMPA, FL. – The USF Bulls are on the opposite end of the country, but they remind BYU football coach Kalani Sitake of a team from the Pac-12 Conference. BYU takes on the Bulls on Saturday to open their 2022 schedule. It’s a game where No. 25 BYU is a heavy favorite. By many projections, BYU is a double-digit favorite against the Bulls.
South Carolina Cancels BYU Basketball Series Over Racial Incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley have canceled a home-and-home series with BYU over a recent racial incident where a Cougars fan allegedly yelled slurs at a Duke volleyball player. The Gamecocks were scheduled to start the season at home against BYU...
Jaren Hall Expecting Big Things, Health Heading Into 2022 Season
PROVO, Utah – Last year, BYU quarterback Jaren Hall was banged up from the get-go of the 2021 season. He was injured in the win over Arizona State but proceeded to miss the next two against South Florida and Utah State, plus he was held out of the Independence Bowl loss to UAB. His health is of the utmost importance this season.
Micah Bernard Puts Utah Ahead With Rushing Touchdown In 3Q
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Running back Micah Bernard gave Utah football the lead after running in a seven-yard touchdown in the third quarter against Florida. Utah was trailing Florida 14-13 when the Utes’ offense made big plays that set up the seven-yard TD for Micah Bernard. The Utes took a 19-14 lead over the Gators with 12 seconds left in the third quarter.
