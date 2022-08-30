ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Fight between Clayton County brothers leads to 1 shot, killed, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument early Sunday morning.

Officials were called to Riverwood Townhouses around 3:40 a.m. at 681 Flint River Road in Riverdale about a person shot.

Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Demond Snider. He was found dead from a gunshot wound, according to officials.

During the investigation, authorities quickly learned that the victim’s brother, Demontavious Snider, 22, was the suspect.

Clayton County said the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument and physical fight between the two brothers.

Demontavious left the home before the police came.

He was later arrested and faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Comments / 24

Larry Armelin
4d ago

who will name their kids Demond and Demontavious, as in Demon! This is so sad! We're living in the Last Days! JESUS Christ is coming back any moment now, whether you choose to believe it or not!

Reply(4)
18
Seth Maverick
4d ago

Are all these murders going to be charged for hate crimes and retried in federal court just to make sure they never get out.

Reply(2)
4
Aize 360
4d ago

You're own damn brother. A people just too far gone!!!

Reply
11
