Fight between Clayton County brothers leads to 1 shot, killed, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials were called to Riverwood Townhouses around 3:40 a.m. at 681 Flint River Road in Riverdale about a person shot.

Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Demond Snider. He was found dead from a gunshot wound, according to officials.

During the investigation, authorities quickly learned that the victim’s brother, Demontavious Snider, 22, was the suspect.

Clayton County said the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument and physical fight between the two brothers.

Demontavious left the home before the police came.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He was later arrested and faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group