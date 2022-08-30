ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

'Grammie' Trafficked Cocaine, Guns Through PA Restaurants: USDOJ

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A woman who wanted to be everyone's "gram" or "grammie" will be old enough to be one by the time she gets out of prison.

Nyree Letterlough, aka Gram, 51, of Harrisburg, has learned her fate after she was convicted for cocaine and drug trafficking through two city restaurants she owned or had interests in, according to a release but the  United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, August 30.

Letterlough had previously been convicted of "drug trafficking, possessing a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a stolen gun" in November 2021, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

The stolen guns, hundreds of grams of cocaine, crack, and over $100,000 in cash, among other evidence had previously been seized from her home during a "years-long investigation" in 2018, according to a previous release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Her "fellow drug trafficker, Saqueena Williams, a/k/a 'Queenie,'" the operator of Queenies Café, was also convicted at the same trial for "running a drug trafficking conspiracy from 2012 to 2018," as stated in the recently USDOJ release.

Williams trafficked more than of five kilograms of cocaine and had a gun that she used to advance her drug trafficking operation, according to the release.

"Letterlough surrendered her interests in Grams Grill, located in Harrisburg, and other property. Williams also surrendered her interests in Queenies Café, located in Harrisburg, as well as the liquor license and other properties," the USDOJ states in the release.

Letterlough has been sentenced to 111 months, or just over 9 years of imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner as of August 29, 2022, according to court documents.

Meaning, that Letterlough will be in her 60s when she is released.

This case was investigated by the Pennsylvania state police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Harrisburg police department, and numerous other law enforcement agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Consiglio and Samuel Dalke prosecuted the case.

