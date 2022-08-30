Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Pokemon Sword and Shield: GameStop to Give Away Shiny Eternatus
GameStop will give away Shiny Eternatus for Pokemon Sword and Shield later this month. PokeBeach reports that the giveaway will take place from September 18th through October 1st. This will mark the first time that Shiny Eternatus has been available for Pokemon Sword and Shield as that Pokemon is Shiny locked in the game. We'll note that Eternatus also has a Gigantamax version that has also never been available for players to obtain legally within the game. We'll note that the Shiny Eternatus has not been formally announced by GameStop, so expect official confirmation later this week.
ComicBook
Dragonlance Miniatures Announced for Dungeons & Dragons
WizKids has announced a new line of Dragonlance miniatures based on the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons campaign due out later this year. The new D&D Icon of the Realms set will be released in early 2023 and will include the standard release of blind boxes sold for retail release. The Dragonlance set will include 49 miniatures, which includes a mix of Draconians, Kenders, and NPCs from the upcoming campaign. Some more unusual miniatures also appear, including what appears to be a flowering treant and an Istarian drone, which is a robotic drone tied to the ancient civilization of Istar. A separate premium figure of the new villain Kensaldi and her red dragon mount will also be sold, along with standalone sets of Dragon Army miniatures, Draconian miniatures, and a group of Kalaman soldiers. All the sets are available for pre-order at DnDmini.com.
ComicBook
Controversial Steam Developer Removed from Store After Latest Outburst
A developer known more for its outbursts on Steam rather than the games it created has been removed from Valve's platform entirely following a transphobic post masquerading as a set of patch notes. Domina, the game most closely associated with developer Dolphin Barn Incorporated, is no longer sold on Steam following a ban which removed the developer from its own forums. The developer's only other game on Steam has been affected by this as well and is no longer sold either.
ComicBook
Star Wars: X-Wing Miniatures Game Announces Siege of Coruscant Scenario Pack
Atomic Mass Games has announced a new scenario pack for X-Wing Miniatures Game. The Siege of Coruscant Scenario Pack will allow players to recreate the climactic Siege of Coruscant, which played out during the opening act of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. One player will play as the Republic forces led by Anakin Skywalker, who are trying to rescue Chancellor Palpatine, while the other side will play as the Separatist Forces led by Count Dooku. The Scenario Pack contains over 20 ship cards that feature both pilots and pre-set upgrades, which allows for players to quickly choose their ships and jump into the action. Players will still need to purchase separate ship miniatures in order to play through the scenario.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Brings Goku to Dragon Quest in This Perfect Mash-Up
Dragon Ball is in the limelight once again thanks to its new movie, and of course, Goku is bringing fans to the big screen worldwide. While Gohan and Piccolo take on a new mission, fans are living for the anime's comeback as the industry continues to expand its reach. And now, one artist is hyping this Dragon Ball renaissance with a special Dragon Quest crossover.
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings: Who is The Stranger in Rings of Power?
Spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 1 and 2 follow! Amazon Prime Video has officially debuted the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the series is already getting a warm reception from fans, but also bringing up fresh mysteries for audiences. Perhaps the biggest question mark for viewers after the initial episodes from Amazon is a big one, who the heck is the guy inside the meteorite that fell onto Middle-earth? We've got a pretty solid guess about this mystery man, and how he fits into the larger story, let's dissect it below. You can sign up for an Amazom Prime subscription here.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Mirage Officially Revealed by Ubisoft
Ubisoft officially confirmed the title of its new Assassin's Creed game this week by unveiling Assassin's Creed Mirage, the next mainline game in the acclaimed open-world series. The name of the game was revealed alongside the first official image from Assassin's Creed Mirage which features the familiar Assassin's Creed archetype of a hooded assailant, though as expected based on what we've heard from past leaks, it's all framed in a setting we haven't yet seen the game's visit. Ubisoft also confirmed that more on the game will be shared later this month during the Ubisoft Forward event.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Star Responds to Fans Surprised by Galadriel's Action Scenes
Down the list of goofy things that people are eager to complain about with regard to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is that the elf character Galadriel has her fair share of action scenes. Played by Morfydd Clark in the hit new Prime Video series, many fans still identify the character with Cate Blanchett's version from the feature films that doesn't lift a sword and spends the entire franchise pontificating on the likely failure of The Fellowship of the Ring. It's worth remembering that elves in Tolkien's mythology live for thousands of years and the one seen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been around for a long time, much longer than the one we see in The Rings of Power, and that's why she's out kicking ass the way she is.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Harry Potter Fans Get Hogwarts Legacy Rewards by Importing House, Wand Early
Harry Potter fans who are looking forward to the new Hogwarts Legacy game got an opportunity this week to go ahead and start fleshing out their profile in the game to a degree. In doing so, players also can earn some easy rewards that'll be usable once the game actually releases. This early feature for Hogwarts Legacy follows a trailer released recently during Gamescom as well as the unveiling of the game's Collector's Edition.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Legion Reveals Full Details on The Mandalorian and Grogu Expansion, Available For Pre-Order
Atomic Mass Games made fans of Disney's The Mandalorian extremely happy when they revealed that Din Djarin (Mando) and Grogu (Baby Yoda) would be joining Star Wars: Legion in the near future, and thankfully the new additions are right around the corner. Asmodee has revealed more details on the Star Wars: Legion – Din Djarin & Grogu Operative Expansion, including the expansion's release date, which will be October 21st of this year. Now you'll be able to add the delightful duo to all of your upcoming Legion games, and the new expansion will retail for $24.99. The Mando and Grogu expansion is now up for pre-order right here.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Part 1's $100 Collector's Editions Damaged in Shipping
Multiple people who ordered The Last of Us Part I's Firefly Edition have reported damage to their copies due to transit issues. The Last of Us Part I is one of PlayStation's biggest titles of its fall line-up. Both Naughty Dog's survival horror classic and God of War Ragnarok are expected to be big hits for the PlayStation 5 over the coming months, with one being a sequel to a beloved game and the other being a remake of what may be regarded as one of the best games ever made. Of course, there's been a lot of criticism over the hefty price tag for the aforementioned remake, but some fans were willing to pay more for a collector's edition of Naughty Dog's acclaimed game.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More PS5 and PS4 Games in September
Sony has revealed that a staggering 11 games from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be coming to PlayStation Plus later this month. As expected, PS Plus Essential subscribers can look to add three new games to their library (Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem) starting next week on September 6th. And while this lineup might be pretty solid in its own right, PS Plus members subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service are going to get a big haul this month.
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Apologizes for Hadozee Lore, Issues Errata for Spelljammer Books
The Dungeons & Dragons design studio has formally apologized for the inclusion of offensive material found in the recently released Spelljammer: Adventures in Space boxed set. "We wanted to acknowledge and own the inclusion of offensive material within our recent Spelljammer: Adventures in Space content," a statement released late on Friday read. "We failed you, our players and our fans, and we are truly sorry." The statement noted that the Hadozee lore was not "properly vetted" before publication and that the design team had initiated a review of the situation. The full statement can be found here. An errata for the Spelljammer: Adventures in Space boxed set was formally issues alongside the statement, containing several minor mechanical changes, including one to the Hadozee's Glide ability.
Comments / 0