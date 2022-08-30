Family of boy attacked at McKinley High School files lawsuit against BPS

The family of McKinley High School student Sirgio Jeter has filed a lawsuit against the Buffalo Public Schools and former Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash.

Jeter was stabbed multiple times during an attack at McKinley High School on February 9 .

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in State Supreme Court, says in part that the district and the former superintendent:

" neglected their duty to provide a safe and secure environment, in that their agents, servants and/or employees were negligent in failing to supervise students; in hiring and training of faculty, staff and administration; failing to secure the school grounds; failing to suspend, properly discipline and counsel students who have committed violent acts; ignoring threatening behavior from students; ignoring credible complaints made by parents, school teachers and representatives from the Buffalo Teachers' Federation; allowing bullying, fighting and violent behavior from students to escalate; negligently investigating incidents of student violence; failing to maintain a disciplined, safe and organized school climate; and negligently allowing a culture of violence to develop within the schools. This negligence resulted in needless suffering, and significant multiple critical injuries to Infant-Plaintiff, S.J."

John Elmore, the attorney representing Jeter told 7 News in February that Jeter's cousin received social media threats about a fight after school on February 9 and went to the principal's office to discuss it that day, 26 minutes before the attack.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office previously announced a 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection to the stabbing of Jeter and a second 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection to the shooting of a security guard during the attack. The security guard, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the leg during. He was treated and released from the hospital and police said a 13-year-old was also grazed by a bullet on his side during the attack. He did not seek treatment until a day later for a minor grazing wound.

7 News has reached out to the district for comment, we are waiting to hear back.