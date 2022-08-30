ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Family of boy attacked at McKinley High School files lawsuit against BPS

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rx6KO_0hbFVxlq00

The family of McKinley High School student Sirgio Jeter has filed a lawsuit against the Buffalo Public Schools and former Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash.

Jeter was stabbed multiple times during an attack at McKinley High School on February 9 .

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in State Supreme Court, says in part that the district and the former superintendent:

" neglected their duty to provide a safe and secure environment, in that their agents, servants and/or employees were negligent in failing to supervise students; in hiring and training of faculty, staff and administration; failing to secure the school grounds; failing to suspend, properly discipline and counsel students who have committed violent acts; ignoring threatening behavior from students; ignoring credible complaints made by parents, school teachers and representatives from the Buffalo Teachers' Federation; allowing bullying, fighting and violent behavior from students to escalate; negligently investigating incidents of student violence; failing to maintain a disciplined, safe and organized school climate; and negligently allowing a culture of violence to develop within the schools. This negligence resulted in needless suffering, and significant multiple critical injuries to Infant-Plaintiff, S.J."

John Elmore, the attorney representing Jeter told 7 News in February that Jeter's cousin received social media threats about a fight after school on February 9 and went to the principal's office to discuss it that day, 26 minutes before the attack.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office previously announced a 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection to the stabbing of Jeter and a second 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection to the shooting of a security guard during the attack. The security guard, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the leg during. He was treated and released from the hospital and police said a 13-year-old was also grazed by a bullet on his side during the attack. He did not seek treatment until a day later for a minor grazing wound.

7 News has reached out to the district for comment, we are waiting to hear back.

Comments / 9

Karen Sentiff
4d ago

I wouldn't send my kid to school if I were paid to do so, I don't trust any of the people, people in the schools I don't trust the students I don't trust the police,any of them are trustworthy

Reply
4
Geri Rachuna
4d ago

you know bullies in their family should pay the price there's no excuse for bullying and hurting other people other kids it's ridiculous

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGRZ TV

Back to school backpack giveaway held by Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police officers in the C District did their part Saturday in giving back to the community by holding a back to school backpack giveaway. The event started at 11 a.m. at the police station on East Ferry. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was there Saturday morning....
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
wutv29.com

BPS parents react to new school year amid district's challenges

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Last night's Buffalo Public Schools board meeting got heated teachers are fed up their demands for a better salary are being shut down and contract negotiations will continue into a new school year. And it's only one challenge on a long list for the district with school...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police trying to locate shooting victim who left ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A shooting victim left the hospital while being treated, and the Buffalo Police Department is now asking for help in finding him. William J. Morin, 23, of Oneida Street was shot around 6 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Urban Street, northeast of MLK Park, police said. A civilian vehicle took him to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckinley High School#Shooting#School Teachers#Violent Crime#Bps#State Supreme Court#Infant Plaintiff#S J
NEWS10 ABC

New semi-automatic rifle law to go into effect

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Starting September 4th, you must be 21 or older to buy a semi-automatic riffle and must have a semi-automatic license to do so. However, if you are under 21 and already have this type of gun, you can keep it without getting a license. “Coming up to this, we’ve seen incredible sales,” said […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnynewsnow.com

Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway

RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
RANDOLPH, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man guilty for COVID-19 wire fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities say that 57-year-old Leo Benevento of Niagara Falls fraudulently obtained a pair of loans from the Small Business Association under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. He submitted false applications for […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WIVB

Two dead in Stevens Avenue shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Stevens Avenue Friday afternoon in Buffalo. The shooting happened on Stevens Avenue, just before 3:50 p.m. near Northland Avenue where officers found two dead males, according to Buffalo Police. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy