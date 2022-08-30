ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nelson Mandela’s Grandson Reacts to Meghan Markle Comparing Her Wedding to His Father’s Release From Prison

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uF91_0hbFVtEw00
Shutterstock (2)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBCnN_0hbFVtEw00
Shutterstock (2)

Sharing his thoughts. Nelson Mandela‘s grandson Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela reacted after Meghan Markle compared her wedding to his grandfather’s release from prison.

“Madiba’s celebration was based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of a brutal apartheid regime in South Africa,” the politician, 48, told MailOnline on Tuesday, August 30, adding that he was “surprised” by the Suits alum’s comments. “So, it cannot be equated to as the same.”

In her recent cover interview for New York magazine’s The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, shared a story about how a South African cast member from the live-action version of The Lion King told her how much her marriage to Prince Harry meant to him and his countrymen.

“He looked at me, and he’s just, like, light,” the Bench author recalled. “He said, ‘I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.’”

The author of the piece — published on Monday, August 29 — added: “Of course, [Meghan] knows she’s no Mandela, but perhaps even telling me this story is a mode of defense, because if you are a symbol for all that is good and charitable, how can anybody find you objectionable, how can anybody hate you?”

The former South African president served 27 years in prison for his opposition to the country’s apartheid system. When he was finally freed in 1990, his release was broadcast around the world. He went on to serve as the nation’s first president from 1994 to 1999. The iconic leader died in December 2013 at age 95.

Mandla, for his part, added that his grandfather’s release “can never be compared to the celebration of someone’s wedding,” noting that any celebrations happening in the streets in 1990 were for a more important reason than Meghan’s marriage “to a white prince.”

The African National Congress MP also suggested that people comparing themselves to his grandfather take a closer look at what he stood for before implying that they measure up. “Before people can regard themselves as Nelson Mandelas, they should be looking into the work that he did and be able to be champions and advocates of the work that he himself championed,” Mandla said to MailOnline. “He spoke for oppressed minorities, children and women and [protecting] the most vulnerable people in our society.”

Meghan’s interview has already made plenty of headlines, with the “Archetypes” host explaining that she didn’t want to play the “game” of royal life. The California native pointed to strict rules about releasing family photos as one example of what made life in “The Firm” so challenging.

“There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she explained,” referring to the U.K. press pool that covers the royal family. “Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child? You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

Comments / 92

LongSummerDays
4d ago

It shows how out of touch with reality she is and obviously she believes her mixed race marriage is her greatest accomplishment and contribution to the world. Hahahaha, race baiting gold diggers are funny.

Reply(15)
74
Margo Johnson
4d ago

did she or the article's author just compare herself to Nelson Mandela, as good and charitable? what a blasphemous rewark. Markle is a money grubbing, attention seeking, second rate actress clinging to the coattails of the Royals all the while snapping and biting at their heels.

Reply(7)
53
Margaret Flores
3d ago

comparing getting married and Nelson Mandela getting out of prison shows she never considered herself a black woman because a true black woman knows

Reply
15
Related
The List

The Word Meghan Markle Said Over 200 Times In Her First Podcast

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle found herself in hot water with Spotify, partly because the Duchess of Sussex hadn't lived up to the expectations of her multimillion-dollar deal with them. As Newsweek reported, despite signing an agreement in December 2020, to date Markle and her husband Prince Harry had released just one short podcast episode. Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star chatted with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for Vogue, which seemed an odd choice given she was supposed to be creating her own content.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding

Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
TENNIS
RadarOnline

'She Had Privilege': Don Lemon 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle's Admission That She 'Understands What It’s Like To Be A Black Woman' After Dating Prince Harry

Don Lemon was "shocked" about Meghan Markle's stance on racism, considering the Duchess of Sussex admitted she had never been treated like a Black woman until she began dating Prince Harry, Radar has learned. Lemon, 56, addressed Meghan's eye-opening podcast after her second episode dropped with special guest Mariah Carey, who is also of mixed race. Meghan's estranged father Thomas is white and her mother Doria is Black. During the episode, the Los Angeles native, 41, told Mariah that she "started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman" after she began her relationship with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
The Independent

South African security confirms Meghan Markle’s story of Archie nursery fire

South African security has confirmed Meghan Markle’s podcast revelation that there was a fire in her son Archie’s nursery during a tour of the country.Meghan talked about the previously unreported incident on the first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes last week.It led to a backlash in the country, with #VoetsekMeghan, or “Go away Meghan” trending after its release.But a source familiar with the event told The Citizen newspaper that the fire had taken place at the official residence in Cape Town.“The heater burnt. The house didn’t burn, the rooms didn’t burn. I didn’t see the fire itself, but...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Can't Believe What Meghan Markle Is Saying About Her Oprah Interview And Royal Family Now: 'I'm Still Healing'

Meghan Markle just sat down for her first major cover interview of 2022, and the former royal graced the ‘Fall Fashion’ issue cover of New York Magazine‘s The Cut. The retired Suits actress, 41, opened up about her current relationship with the royal family, finally feeling able to speak more about her experiences, and what the strained relationship between the Sussexes and husband Prince Harry‘s family could mean looking forward. With this profile arriving just a few days after the debut of Markle’s long-awaited Spotify podcast Archetypes, the piece went viral on Twitter soon after being published.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
The List

How Prince Charles Reportedly Tried To Get Back At Princess Diana

While the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales, had all the makings of a fairytale, the truth about their marriage is that it wasn't a match made in heaven. Not only did Charles reportedly confess to Diana that he didn't love her the night of their wedding, but both royals engaged in extramarital affairs throughout their union.
CELEBRITIES
The List

This Is How Long Queen Elizabeth Will Lie In State After Her Death

As difficult as it may be to contemplate, the queen potentially doesn't have very long left. The beloved monarch, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, is getting on in years. Likewise, Queen Elizabeth has had a number of highly-publicized health problems recently, too. As People confirmed, Her Majesty notably moved out of Buckingham Palace in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, a couple years into her stint in Windsor Castle, it became clear she'd never return.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Wedding#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Apartheid#Prison#Grandson Reacts#South African#The Lion King
OK! Magazine

10 Biggest Bombshells From Meghan Markle's New Interview

While some thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would spill more tea in a second TV interview, the former actress has decided to do so via a new magazine spread instead.The mom-of-two, 41, gave the scoop on why they left the monarchy, the troubles they endured, their new life in California and more in a lengthy piece released on Monday, August 29. Scroll down to read the biggest revelations from the article.They were 'happy' to leave EnglandMarkle claimed that before she and Harry actually left the U.K., they asked the royal family if they could continue to work for the...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

One British Royal Family Member Will Probably Not See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry During Their UK Trip

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were returning to the UK for a slew of charity events, people have wondered, “Will they still see the royal family?” While their trip wasn’t meant for a reunion, many believe they’ll still see quite a few royal family members, except for one very important member. Due to conflicting schedules, it seems like Queen Elizabeth II won’t see Meghan and Harry throughout their entire trip. Reports have come out that their chances of seeing each other are slim, per Express. Because when Meghan and Harry come in early Sept, the Queen will...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's vow renewal will be their third ceremony

A vow renewal may be in the near future for Prince Harry and Meghan. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly going to have a vow renewal ceremony in the United States. If this takes place it will be their third ceremony. The world watched as the couple had their legal marriage ceremony on May 19 2018 by special marriage license from the Faculty Office at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

198K+
Followers
21K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy