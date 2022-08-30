KOAA Survey: What is your favorite livestock animal?

The livestock sale takes place today at the Colorado State Fair. News5 wants to know, what is your favorite livestock animal?

RESULTS:

What is your favorite livestock animal?

Horse - 47 %

Goat - 23 %

Cow - 19 %

Pig - 11 %

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

