Colorado State

KOAA Survey: What is your favorite livestock animal?

By News5 Staff
 4 days ago
The livestock sale takes place today at the Colorado State Fair. News5 wants to know, what is your favorite livestock animal?

RESULTS:
What is your favorite livestock animal?
Horse - 47 %
Goat - 23 %
Cow - 19 %
Pig - 11 %

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
