Credits & Loans

Credit card debt soars as Britons ‘to borrow £100bn’ to cope with cost of living crisis

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
 5 days ago

Credit card borrowing has risen at its fastest rate in 17 years as Britons are expected to borrow £100bn to cope with the cost of living crisis. The Bank of England monthly report showed annual growth of 13 per cent in credit card borrowing in July this year, its highest since October 2005.

It comes as a YouGov survey found that Britons expect to borrow a vast sum over the coming year, with 40 per cent saying that rising prices for fuel, food and energy will force them to seek credit in some form.

More than a fifth of those who expect to have to borrow – the equivalent of 8 per cent of the entire adult population, or 5.5 million people – said that they would do so to cover day-to-day expenses.

As Goldman Sachs warned that inflation could top 22 per cent, Boris Johnson acknowledged that Britain faces “tough” months ahead, but said he wanted to offer a “sense of hope and perspective”.

The prime minister said that more support can be expected from his successor – either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – to build on payments worth up to £1,200 per household that were announced by the former chancellor earlier this year, which are now seen as woefully inadequate.

“Whichever of the two candidates gets in next week, what the government is also going to do is provide a further package of support for helping people with the cost of energy,” said Mr Johnson. “What we’ve got to do is get through the tough months – and I’m not going to shrink from this, it is going to be tough in the months to come.”

But the End Fuel Poverty Coalition warned that the figures suggest that any new plan will come too late for the many families who are already plunging into debt after the cap on domestic energy bills was raised to an average £1,971 earlier this year. The limit is set to increase to £3,549 in October.

Coalition coordinator Simon Francis told The Independent : “People are already talking about how they are going to get through this winter, whether that is by rationing heating – which can have serious health impacts – or by taking on debt.

“Clearly people will turn to credit cards , but they need to be aware that these debts need to be repaid. It is a sign of the desperation people are facing, and the situation has been created by the void that has been allowed to be created by the government.

“We can’t understand why Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson can’t get in a room together and work out a plan. The government needs to step in and provide help and provide reassurance that help is on its way. We need proposals very, very quickly.”

Labour Treasury spokesperson James Murray told The Independent : “Working families across the country should not have to use credit cards for basic necessities because the Tory government is refusing to tackle the cost of living crisis.

“The skyrocketing price of energy is at the heart of this problem, and this is what the Conservatives should be tackling instead of playing around with fantasy tax cuts.”

While earlier spikes in credit card debt have been linked to buoyant consumer spending, experts said that the current increase appeared to be driven by the pressure of rampant inflation.

Households were also storing less money in accounts, the report showed. The £4.6bn flowing into bank, building society and NS&I accounts in July was up on the previous month, but well below the average £5.5bn a month seen in the year before the Covid pandemic.

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at investment platform Bestinvest, said: “The rise in consumer credit borrowing reflects just how strained people’s finances are now becoming amid the cost of living crunch.

“Savings built up during the pandemic are being used up, and people are now turning to credit to maintain their standard of living, as soaring inflation, painfully high energy bills and falling real wages eat into disposable incomes.”

YouGov research for financial services review website Smart Money People found that almost three-quarters (71 per cent) said they had less disposable income than usual as a result of the cost of living crisis.

Some 40 per cent said they expected soaring prices to force them to take out some form of credit over the next 12 months – whether through credit card use, loans, overdrafts or other credit arrangements – with average expected borrowing of £5,259.

And 43 per cent of those expecting to borrow more said they were already worried about how they would pay the cash back.

Despite typically charging interest rates well above the cost of bank loans, credit cards were the most popular means to access funds among those questioned, with 34 per cent of borrowers naming them as their preferred option – double the 17 per cent who said they would use an agreed overdraft.

Smart Money People CEO Jacqueline Dewey said it was possible for individuals to accumulate “a worrying level of debt” very quickly, with some “buy now, pay later” schemes not applying credit checks before offering loans.

“We know that many people have very little, if any, savings to help them get through this period of high inflation, and if they have already made cutbacks, they have almost no choice but to turn to credit,” said Ms Dewey.

“Anyone who needs to take out a new credit card, or another form of credit, would be wise to check out the company and the contract and not simply jump at the first provider who will lend to them.”

Mr Francis said that anyone facing difficulties with energy payments should contact their supplier for help first, and should speak to experts such as Citizens Advice about their best course of action.

YouGov questioned 2,086 adults in the UK on 28 and 29 July

The Independent

Boris Johnson speech factchecked: How do the former PM’s claims about his legacy stack up?

Much of Boris Johnson’s farewell speech was taken up by a list of claims about the prime minister’s achievements in office, as he sought to mould how his legacy will be seen in the history books.He described his own tenure in office as leaving his successors a foundation of “great solid masonry on which we will continue to build together paving the path of prosperity now and for future generations”.But how much of it was true? The Independent has run the fact-check rule over the outgoing PM’s claims to see where credit is due and where he is stretching...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson bows out of No 10 as Truss prepares multibillion plan for energy crisis

Boris Johnson pledged his “fervent support” for successor Liz Truss as she prepared to take over as prime minister and deliver a plan to address the energy crisis.In his farewell speech outside No 10, the outgoing Prime Minister said his successor’s administration would do “everything we can” to help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.Ms Truss, who will travel to Balmoral to accept the role of prime minister from the Queen later on Tuesday, is thought to be drawing up plans for a freeze in bills which could cost around £100 billion.The Prime Minister said Vladimir Putin was “utterly deluded”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Berkeley Group says profits on track but sees spiralling costs

Builder Berkeley Group announced it is “on track” to meet its profit guidance in the year ending next April as it said it expected most of the profit will fall in the second half of the year.The business said it would deliver between £600 million and £625 million in pre-tax profit over the year to April 30 2024.It would be a significant step up from the £551.5 million that the company delivered in the previous 12 months.Berkeley is one of several housebuilders to report this week at a tough time for the sector. Share prices have been dropping significantly in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Liz Truss speech – live: New PM to address UK after ‘completely deluded’ Johnson statement

Boris Johnson has given his final speech as prime minister as his successor Liz Truss prepares to announce her top team. The outgoing Conservative leader said “this is it folks” as he kicked off his valedictory speech in Downing Street.He said: “Thank you everybody for coming out so early this morning. In only a couple of hours I will be in Balmoral to see Her Majesty the Queen and the torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader.”Mr Johnson also used his final speech to complain that the Conservatives “changed the rules” to force him out. “The...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘to freeze energy bills for homes and businesses within days’

Tory leadership winner Liz Truss is understood to be considering a lengthy freeze on energy bills for homes and businesses in one of her first acts as prime minister. The support package to freeze bills is expected to be announced as soon as Thursday and could cost the Treasury up to £90bn, according to reports.The plan under consideration could see the government subsidising the extra cost of wholesale gas being bought by energy companies, according to The Times.Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a senior Truss ally, told the newspaper that up to £90 billion was “the sort of money that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Liz Truss and Boris Johnson to fly to Balmoral separately, doubling carbon emissions

Boris Johnson and the soon-to-be prime minister Liz Truss will fly separately to meet the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, doubling the carbon emissions of their journeys.The estimated carbon footprint of a flight from London Heathrow to Aberdeen International Airport is around 196 kg of carbon dioxide, while a train ticket from London Kings Cross to Aberdeen emits around 29.5 kg.The pair are not expected to fly on commercial flights, as the schedule may need to change depending on the Queen’s timetable and the weather,The Independent understands.The Independent understands that the reason they’re travelling separately to Scotland is for...
U.K.
The Independent

Vertu registers profit increase but warns of rising electricity bill

Vertu Motors said it is facing a rise in its electricity bill from the start of October, as it and many other companies see their fixed-price energy deals run out.The business revealed that it is paying below market rate at the moment for its power, but this will change shortly.“It should be noted that the business currently benefits from below market rate electricity costs under a fixed contract expiring at the end of September 2022,” it told investors on Tuesday.“There will consequently be an increase in the group’s cost of energy in the second half of the financial year.”There remains...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Transport company Go-Ahead suffers cyber attack

One of the UK’s biggest bus companies has fallen victim to a cyber attack.Go-Ahead Group announced that it is “managing a cyber security incident” after “unauthorised activity” was detected on its network on Monday.The company also runs train operator Govia Thameslink Railway in a joint venture with Keolis, but said that was unaffected as it runs on a different system.A spokesman for Go-Ahead said there was “no indication that any customer data has been compromised”.There is no impact on UK or international rail servicesGo-AheadIn a statement, the Newcastle-based company said: “Upon becoming aware of the incident, Go-Ahead immediately engaged external...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

