Kenyan American Style Wedding in Atlanta, Georgia
This Kenyan American style wedding stuns with a gorgeous bespoke gown made of Nigerian fabrics, gold and blush decor, and sweet details – including cupcakes!. Wanjiku & Paul’s love story starts through social media on their shared alma mater, Georgia State, Alpha/AKA pages on Facebook. Connecting online and then in real life, a bond quickly formed between them and they’ve been inseparable ever since!
Atlanta DA Fani Willis Gives Rappers ‘Free Legal Advice’: Stop Snitching On Yourselves In Lyrics
During a press conference on Wednesday, Willis had a stern message for gang members who reside in Fulton County, Georgia. The post Atlanta DA Fani Willis Gives Rappers ‘Free Legal Advice’: Stop Snitching On Yourselves In Lyrics appeared first on NewsOne.
CBS 46
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
artsatl.org
Atlanta-set “Honk For Jesus” pokes fun at the Black church, but with fondness
Identical twins Adamma and Adanne Ebo grew up in Atlanta, the children of Nigerian immigrants, thinking one day they’d become lawyers. While Adanne did indeed attend law school, Adamma changed courses and enrolled in UCLA to study directing. These days, the two are working together as part of their Ejime Productions and are Sundance darlings, with their new film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul bowing in theaters and on Peacock Friday.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Atlanta, Griffin, McDonough, Fayetteville, Thomaston, GA CV26143A
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Atlanta, Griffin, McDonough, Fayetteville, Thomaston, GA CV26143A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Crimson Red Tintcoat Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 available...
Thousands traveling to Atlanta for kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride
ATLANTA — Thousands of people across the country will be traveling to Atlanta for the kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride. Festivities kick off Wednesday, with dozens of events and festivals happening through the holiday weekend. However, organizers are facing mounting concern about the spread of monkeypox. On Wednesday,...
fox5atlanta.com
Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club
ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens demands answers about Atlanta Medical Center shutdown
Atlanta officials say they were blindsided yesterday when Wellstar Health System announced it would be shuttering Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta effective Nov. 1. The News: Wellstar announced yesterday that it would be closing Atlanta Medical Center, which it has operated since 2016. The announcement sent shockwaves through the city, and resulted in Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens demanding answers.
Popculture
Rapper Dirty Tay Accused of Shooting 3-Year-Old Boy in the Head
Atlanta rapper Dirty Tay allegedly shot at a toddler and father as they left a barbershop earlier this month, striking the toddler in the head. Dirty Tay, whose real name is Kentavious Wright, was arrested on Aug. 19 during a traffic stop. Wright, 24, later denied the allegations. The shooting...
Violent street gang broke into Atlanta homes of celebrities, athletes and influencers, prosecutor says
ATLANTA — A prosecutor on Monday announced a sprawling indictment targeting members of what she said is a violent street gang that has been targeting the Atlanta area homes of famous athletes, entertainers and others who flaunt expensive possessions on social media. Singer Mariah Carey, Marlo Hampton of “The...
Atlanta Daily World
District Attorney Fani Willis Has Advice For Rappers, ‘Don’t Confess To Crimes On Rap Lyrics’
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will not back down when it comes to the use of rap lyrics in criminal cases. Willis recently held a press conference where she answered questions about upcoming criminal cases that involve high-profile Atlanta rappers, Young Thug and Gunna. In May, Willis charged Young Thug, Gunna, and other alleged members of YSL (Young Slime Life) with several crimes and used the RICO Law to achieve the indictments.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nappy Roots Fish Scale Kidnapping & Shooting Presumed To Be An Inside Job
Earlier this month, it was reported that Nappy Roots member, Fish Scales, was assaulted outside of his brewery, Atlantucky, in Atlanta, Georgia. As the 45-year-old got ready to leave his spot, he was kidnapped, robbed, and shot. Following the incident, the group released a statement and said, "... We are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation."
WMAZ
Stacey Abrams joins grieving family, Atlanta mayor, and Sen. Warnock to address mental health, poverty
ATLANTA — Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams wrapped up a long day of events, aimed at highlighting issues in the community. Two events on Wednesday evening pointed to parts of Abrams' campaign agenda, expanding Medicaid, addressing crime, and creating equal access for communities of color. Starting the day on a...
CBS 46
Woman claims body found on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in NW Atlanta is her brother
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Atlanta intersection. A body was found around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near a homeless encampment at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and James Jackson Parkway. Several people at the scene told CBS46 the victim grew up in the area. CBS46...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
DeKalb Police asking for public’s help in finding missing child
DeKalb Police asking for public's help in finding missing child. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Brandon Gibson, 11, was last seen Wednesday on Hambrick Road...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for 2 suspects in deadly shooting at SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A man is dead after being shot in what police call a possible drug deal gone wrong. The shooting happened at a home on Lynfield Drive in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night. Police said the victim is a man in his 30s. Police said they are looking for...
Members of Ghostface Gangsters Gang, including 3 founders plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas
For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
Father of 5 found shot to death with broken chair covering body near busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person they say shot and killed a father of five at a busy intersection. Police believe the man’s body was outside of an abandoned Western Union building just after sunrise, but they believe he was killed hours earlier. The victim...
wdrb.com
Georgia man fatally shot at Boone Square Park in Portland neighborhood identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who was fatally shot at Boone Square Park on Tuesday evening has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, Kelvin Sam Jr., 24, was shot and killed. He lived in Conyers, Georgia, which is 20 miles southeast of Atlanta.
