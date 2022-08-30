ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

munaluchi

Kenyan American Style Wedding in Atlanta, Georgia

This Kenyan American style wedding stuns with a gorgeous bespoke gown made of Nigerian fabrics, gold and blush decor, and sweet details – including cupcakes!. Wanjiku & Paul’s love story starts through social media on their shared alma mater, Georgia State, Alpha/AKA pages on Facebook. Connecting online and then in real life, a bond quickly formed between them and they’ve been inseparable ever since!
CBS 46

Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
artsatl.org

Atlanta-set “Honk For Jesus” pokes fun at the Black church, but with fondness

Identical twins Adamma and Adanne Ebo grew up in Atlanta, the children of Nigerian immigrants, thinking one day they’d become lawyers. While Adanne did indeed attend law school, Adamma changed courses and enrolled in UCLA to study directing. These days, the two are working together as part of their Ejime Productions and are Sundance darlings, with their new film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul bowing in theaters and on Peacock Friday.
fox5atlanta.com

Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club

ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens demands answers about Atlanta Medical Center shutdown

Atlanta officials say they were blindsided yesterday when Wellstar Health System announced it would be shuttering Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta effective Nov. 1. The News: Wellstar announced yesterday that it would be closing Atlanta Medical Center, which it has operated since 2016. The announcement sent shockwaves through the city, and resulted in Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens demanding answers.
Popculture

Rapper Dirty Tay Accused of Shooting 3-Year-Old Boy in the Head

Atlanta rapper Dirty Tay allegedly shot at a toddler and father as they left a barbershop earlier this month, striking the toddler in the head. Dirty Tay, whose real name is Kentavious Wright, was arrested on Aug. 19 during a traffic stop. Wright, 24, later denied the allegations. The shooting...
Atlanta Daily World

District Attorney Fani Willis Has Advice For Rappers, ‘Don’t Confess To Crimes On Rap Lyrics’

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will not back down when it comes to the use of rap lyrics in criminal cases. Willis recently held a press conference where she answered questions about upcoming criminal cases that involve high-profile Atlanta rappers, Young Thug and Gunna. In May, Willis charged Young Thug, Gunna, and other alleged members of YSL (Young Slime Life) with several crimes and used the RICO Law to achieve the indictments.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nappy Roots Fish Scale Kidnapping & Shooting Presumed To Be An Inside Job

Earlier this month, it was reported that Nappy Roots member, Fish Scales, was assaulted outside of his brewery, Atlantucky, in Atlanta, Georgia. As the 45-year-old got ready to leave his spot, he was kidnapped, robbed, and shot. Following the incident, the group released a statement and said, "... We are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation."
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

DeKalb Police asking for public’s help in finding missing child

DeKalb Police asking for public's help in finding missing child. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Brandon Gibson, 11, was last seen Wednesday on Hambrick Road...
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas

For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
