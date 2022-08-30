ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Broncos releasing well-traveled QB Josh Johnson

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Ff3n_0hbFV2z200

Quarterback Josh Johnson will be released by the Denver Broncos — his 14th NFL team — multiple reports said Tuesday.

Brett Rypien is expected to serve as the backup to Russell Wilson.

Johnson had a steady preseason showing, however, completing 35 of 53 passes for 349 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He started the first two preseason games, handing off to Rypien in the third game.

The Broncos beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-13 on Saturday. Rypien was 14-of-21 passing for 137 yards and an interception.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Johnson, now 36, in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 36 games and is 1-8 as a starter. He has 2,270 career yards in the NFL, with 13 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions.

Johnson also has played in the USFL, XFL, AAF and UFL.

–Field Level Media

