Guilty plea from one of two defendants in Charles City robbery case
CHARLES CITY — One of two people from Charles City arrested after a robbery and assault in July has pleaded guilty in the case. A criminal complaint charged 41-year-old Darius Mason and 39-year-old Kathyleen Mason with first-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury. The pair are accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them on July 10th. The complaint says the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body causing injury and pain, with the injuries including a broken nose, fractured ankle, as well as bruising and swelling on and above the left eye.
Mason City man being sent back to federal prison after being found with meth, violating supervised release
MASON CITY — A Mason City man out of federal prison on supervised release has landed himself back in prison after being arrested earlier this week. 38-year-old Mingo Flores had served more than 19 years on an LSD distribution charge. Flores was arrested on August 29th as part of an assault investigation. He was found to have methamphetamine in his possession when arrested, and then tried to flush it down a toilet while at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
Charles City man accused of crashing car into neighbor’s home pleads not guilty
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house has pleaded not guilty. 51-year-old James Foster Junior is accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall.
Mason City pharmacy fined, placed on probation
MASON CITY — A Mason City pharmacy has been placed on probation and fined $20,000 by the Iowa Board of Pharmacy. The board responded to complaints of the Walgreens pharmacy, with an inspection in December 2021 showing inadequate staffing due to high staff turnover. During that inspection, three different Schedule II controlled substances were counted, and all three showed discrepancies between the perpetual inventory and the actual on-hand inventory.
New Mason City superintendent says enrollment numbers is an issue he wants to address (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — The new superintendent of the Mason City Community School District says attempting to grow enrollment will be one of his priorities. Pat Hamilton is just finishing up his second month on the job and appeared on the “Ask the Mayor” program earlier today on AM-1300 KGLO. He says he anticipates enrollment numbers will be down when they are finalized in the near future. “Mason City has seen through the years a decline in their enrollment. We won’t really know exact enrollment counts until after October 1st, which is our enrollment day. We’re anticipating that enrollment is going to be down some, and when your revenues are all generated by the number of students you serve, that’s always a challenge of getting a ratio of teachers to students right that you can be financially viable and have those programs and services that we need to have for our students, so that’s going to be a challenge.”
Twin Cities-based company to purchase former ShopKo building in Mason City, transform it into golf car manufacturing facility
MASON CITY — A Twin Cities-based company has announced that they are buying the former ShopKo building in Mason City and transforming it into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing facility. EVCO Holdings LLC says after an extensive search, it’s in a preliminary agreement to purchase the building...
Mason City superintendent: low state funding makes it tough for districts to deal with inflation
MASON CITY — The Mason City Community School District’s superintendent hopes legislators will look at a higher funding level for education in the future. Pat Hamilton says state funding is not enough in today’s economic climate. “State funding has been between 1.5 to 2.5%. As we know inflation has been closer to 7-8% this year. It makes it tough. Natural gas prices are up, electricity is up, fuel for our buses is up. It does make it tough to balance the books at 2.5%. Of course we’d love to get more, but we’ve got to work with whatever we get, so in the end, whatever we get from the state is what we have to work with, and we have to balance our books based on what we get.”
“Best in Show” winner announced for River City Sculptures on Parade display
MASON CITY — The “Best in Show” winner of the 10th annual River City Sculptures on Parade display has been announced. The piece entitled “Reflective Moments” is the creation of Ruth Gee of Hastings Michigan, who will receive a cash award of $2000. The judges...
