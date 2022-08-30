ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Sioux City Journal

'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Governor appoints board member Iowa Senate already rejected

In another end run around the Iowa Senate confirmation process, Governor Kim Reynolds has named Cheryl Arnold to serve on Iowa's Public Relations Board (PERB), which adjudicates labor disputes within state and local government or school districts. The governor's office has not publicly announced the nomination, and at this writing,...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation effective immediately relating to the weight limits and transportation of agricultural commodities on state highways during the fall harvest. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without...
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
iowa.media

Noise, safety issues make rail merger a rotten deal for eastern Iowa

Railroad crossing sign. (Photo by Kateywhat/iStock/Getty Images. There are issues flying under the radar in our neck of the woods. Last year, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern launched a corporate merger under the purview of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), a totally autonomous federal agency. As a result, the two railroads will triple their traffic through eastern Iowa – mostly crude oil from Canada headed for refineries in Mexico. As the regulatory process continues forward, not nearly enough Iowans are aware of the proposed merger. Further, I do not believe the railroads are too strong to resist.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Person
Paul Pate
K92.3

Gov. Reynolds Helps Farmers With Harvest Proclamation

As I was driving back to Eastern Iowa, one thing I noticed was how much further along the corn was. While that was a result of some places getting in the fields earlier, the drought is also playing a big role in this. On this drive, I didn’t expect to...
IOWA STATE
B100

Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Director of new Iowa Dept. of Health and Human Services says merger closes gaps

(Des Moines, IA) — The director of the newly merged Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says the merger closes gaps in programs that were managed by two separate agencies. Iowa H-H-S director Kelly Garcia now oversees a full-time staff of 45-hundred and about thousand private contractors who work on state programs. Garcia was hired to lead the Iowa Department of Human Services in the fall of 2019. She was named acting director of the Iowa Department of Public Health in mid-2020, and those two agencies merged July First. Garcia and her staff are now working on a plan to bring the Department on Aging into the agency.
IOWA STATE
#Absentee Ballots#Election State#Iowans#State Paul Pate
KCAU 9 News

Iowa rental housing projects get almost $10M in federal tax credits to build nearly 400 units

IOWA — The Iowa Finance Authority has awarded almost $10 million in federal housing tax credits to build 385 affordable rental homes in the state. Rental housing projects across Iowa are benefitting from the tax credits. The 11 projects chosen are planned in Adel, Audubon, Bondurant, Boone, Carroll, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Grinnell, Hiawatha, Ottumwa, and […]
IOWA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
B102.7

Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State

The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

California company will join two other private firms in managing Iowa Medicaid

DES MOINES — State officials have chosen a California-based company to join two other private firms that manage Iowa Medicaid, the joint state-and-federal program that currently provides health care services to about 800,000 disabled and low income Iowans. State Medicaid director Elizabeth Matney says Molina Healthcare’s contract will start...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, August 31st, 2022

(Bedford, IA) -- Both Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken, the Democrat challenging Grassley’s bid for reelection, have completed tours with stops in each of Iowa’s counties. Grassley addressed a crowd in the Taylor County Historical Museum in Bedford Tuesday, where the audience expressed opposition to vaccine mandates for the military and President Biden’s move on student loan debt. Franken chose Grassley’s hometown of New Hartford as the last stop on his campaign’s 99 county tour, where he accused Grassley of choosing “division and distraction over unity and understanding.” Franken and Grassley are scheduled to appear together in a debate on Iowa P-B-S on October Eighth. The November Eighth election is 69 days away.
KCCI.com

Family seeks millions from the state in Raging River lawsuit

ALTOONA, Iowa — The family of a boy who died onAdventureland's Raging River ride last year is suing the state of Iowa. Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a raft overturned. The family is seeking nearly $100 million. The family said the Division of Labor was negligent in finding the...
IOWA STATE

