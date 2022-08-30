Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor appoints board member Iowa Senate already rejected
In another end run around the Iowa Senate confirmation process, Governor Kim Reynolds has named Cheryl Arnold to serve on Iowa's Public Relations Board (PERB), which adjudicates labor disputes within state and local government or school districts. The governor's office has not publicly announced the nomination, and at this writing,...
Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation
(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation effective immediately relating to the weight limits and transportation of agricultural commodities on state highways during the fall harvest. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without...
Judge Sides With Governor In Wrongful Termination Lawsuit
(Des Moines, IA) — A Polk County judge says former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was serving at the governor’s discretion so there is no basis for a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Foxhoven’s suit against Governor Kim Reynolds this week. Foxhoven had claimed...
kwit.org
INTERVIEW: Candidate for Iowa Secretary of State Joel Miller Wants More Voting Access
A county auditor who was sued by the Trump campaign wants to be in charge of elections in the state of Iowa. Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer reports on the main mission of candidate Joel Miller. The Democratic Candidate for Iowa Secretary of State says he running for office...
3 News Now
Iowa’s new voting rules: What to know as absentee voting requests start
Iowans are now able to request absentee ballots to vote in the general election, but changes to state voting laws mean Iowans will not be able to cast their votes until later than they may have in the past. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation into law last year that shortened...
iowa.media
Noise, safety issues make rail merger a rotten deal for eastern Iowa
Railroad crossing sign. (Photo by Kateywhat/iStock/Getty Images. There are issues flying under the radar in our neck of the woods. Last year, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern launched a corporate merger under the purview of the Surface Transportation Board (STB), a totally autonomous federal agency. As a result, the two railroads will triple their traffic through eastern Iowa – mostly crude oil from Canada headed for refineries in Mexico. As the regulatory process continues forward, not nearly enough Iowans are aware of the proposed merger. Further, I do not believe the railroads are too strong to resist.
Sioux City Journal
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
Gov. Reynolds Helps Farmers With Harvest Proclamation
As I was driving back to Eastern Iowa, one thing I noticed was how much further along the corn was. While that was a result of some places getting in the fields earlier, the drought is also playing a big role in this. On this drive, I didn’t expect to...
superhits1027.com
Iowa HHS director says merged agency is better alignment of programs, funding
DES MOINES — The director of the newly merged Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says the structure closes gaps in programs that were managed by two separate agencies. Iowa HHS director Kelly Garcia now oversees a full time staff of 4500 and about thousand private contractors who...
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
Director of new Iowa Dept. of Health and Human Services says merger closes gaps
(Des Moines, IA) — The director of the newly merged Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says the merger closes gaps in programs that were managed by two separate agencies. Iowa H-H-S director Kelly Garcia now oversees a full-time staff of 45-hundred and about thousand private contractors who work on state programs. Garcia was hired to lead the Iowa Department of Human Services in the fall of 2019. She was named acting director of the Iowa Department of Public Health in mid-2020, and those two agencies merged July First. Garcia and her staff are now working on a plan to bring the Department on Aging into the agency.
Judge dismisses former Iowa DHS director's lawsuit against Gov. Reynolds
DES MOINES, Iowa — A state court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former state agency director who claimed Gov. Kim Reynolds fired him after he objected to her diverting federal Medicaid money to pay a member of her staff. Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry...
In Iowa Can You Legally Live in A RV On Your Own Property?
Have you ever thought, "hey, I could save a lot of money by buying a small plot of land and just living in an RV on my property"? Okay, me either. But if you do decide to do that, can you legally do so in Iowa?. When you really break...
I Have Strong Thoughts About Something on Iowa Roads [OPINION]
If you drive, take mass transit of any kind, or depend even use the roads to cycle, you have an opinion on road construction. The dreaded orange (sometimes red) and white detour signs and cones adorn Iowa roads all spring, summer, and much of fall. Well, so do I. For...
Iowa rental housing projects get almost $10M in federal tax credits to build nearly 400 units
IOWA — The Iowa Finance Authority has awarded almost $10 million in federal housing tax credits to build 385 affordable rental homes in the state. Rental housing projects across Iowa are benefitting from the tax credits. The 11 projects chosen are planned in Adel, Audubon, Bondurant, Boone, Carroll, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Grinnell, Hiawatha, Ottumwa, and […]
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
superhits1027.com
California company will join two other private firms in managing Iowa Medicaid
DES MOINES — State officials have chosen a California-based company to join two other private firms that manage Iowa Medicaid, the joint state-and-federal program that currently provides health care services to about 800,000 disabled and low income Iowans. State Medicaid director Elizabeth Matney says Molina Healthcare’s contract will start...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, August 31st, 2022
(Bedford, IA) -- Both Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken, the Democrat challenging Grassley’s bid for reelection, have completed tours with stops in each of Iowa’s counties. Grassley addressed a crowd in the Taylor County Historical Museum in Bedford Tuesday, where the audience expressed opposition to vaccine mandates for the military and President Biden’s move on student loan debt. Franken chose Grassley’s hometown of New Hartford as the last stop on his campaign’s 99 county tour, where he accused Grassley of choosing “division and distraction over unity and understanding.” Franken and Grassley are scheduled to appear together in a debate on Iowa P-B-S on October Eighth. The November Eighth election is 69 days away.
KCCI.com
Family seeks millions from the state in Raging River lawsuit
ALTOONA, Iowa — The family of a boy who died onAdventureland's Raging River ride last year is suing the state of Iowa. Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a raft overturned. The family is seeking nearly $100 million. The family said the Division of Labor was negligent in finding the...
