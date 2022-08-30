Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
1 hurt after stabbing in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was arrested and another was hurt after a stabbing, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a scene on Bagwell Circle at around 5:58 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies...
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of damaging building, leaving graffiti behind
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently arrested for causing extensive damage to the old Sav A Lot building along Anderson Street in Piedmont. Deputies said the suspect, Jeremy Childress, allegedly stripped the vacant building of all kinds of...
1 injured in stabbing in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a stabbing in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident at Bagwell Circle. Upon arrival, deputies found a man with at least one stab wound. He was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition. Deputies were […]
FOX Carolina
Man accused of allowing dog to urinate on victim’s home, arrested on burglary charges
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he broke into a home and allegedly allowed his dog to urinate on the victim’s home. According to deputies, 29-year-old Michael Anthony Youngblood was arrested on Thursday at around 10:55 p.m. after...
FOX Carolina
Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
WYFF4.com
Court orders Canebrake murder suspect to hand over cellphone password
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville murder suspect was in court Thursday. Zachary Hughes is charged with murder in the death of Christina Parcell, who was found dead in her home in the Canebrake neighborhood in Greer in October 2021. On Thursday, a judge in Greenville County heard two motions;...
Suspect at large after allegedly kidnapping baby in Greenville Co.
A suspect still remains at large after allegedly kidnapping a baby, who was later found safe and stealing a vehicle early Friday morning in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 2 hurt, deputies investigating after house fire in Greenville County
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and two others were hurt in a house fire on Friday night in Greenville County. According to deputies, the call came in at around 5:22 p.m. that a house was on fire on...
SC man killing his neighbor through a window wasn't an accident, police say
GAFFNEY, S.C. — A woman killed while looking out the window of her South Carolina home was intentionally shot by a neighbor shooting at targets in his yard instead of by a ricocheting bullet as he told investigators, according to authorities. The charge against the shooter was upgraded to...
Suspect in Abbeville County Murder taken into custody
A suspect is in custody after being accused of murder following a fatal incident earlier this week. The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible domestic dispute on Lusk Drive on Monday.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigate reported shots fired after Lil Baby concert in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department said officers investigated reports that gunshots were fired after the Lil Baby concert on Saturday night. Officers said people were running on the concourse after the concert and reporting that someone had fired gunshots. According to officers, they investigated the claims and...
Deputies: 20 charged in Oconee Co. drug roundup
Deputies in Oconee County said they have charged 20 people as part of their second drug roundup of the year.
FOX Carolina
Court presses Canebrake Drive murder suspect to reveal iPhone passcode
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County murder suspect Zachary Hughes appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing on motions filed regarding access to his iPhone. Hughes is charged with murder in connection with the brutal death of Christina Parcell, who was stabbed more than 30 times at her home on Canebrake Drive in October.
FOX Carolina
SLED: 2 women charged with forgery in Anderson County
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two women were arrested in Belton after writing fake checks. According to SLED, 39-year-old Heather Christine Adams and 38-year-old Tammy Annette Scott were charged with forgery. According to arrest warrants, in October 2021 Scott forged two checks...
FOX Carolina
Search continues for suspect, stolen car after baby found safe in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who stole a car with a baby inside on Friday morning. Deputies said the car was stolen at QuikTrip on Grove Road in Greenville. The 8-month-old baby girl was later found on the east side of Greenville County after the suspect dropped the baby off at Golden Strip School of Music.
Spartanburg Co. deputies use app to report crime
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are using the Neighbors app, part of the Ring camera system, to request the public’s assistance. Deputies said the sheriff’s office will send out requests for assistance in various active cases in the local areas. The sheriff’s office said customers with Ring cameras […]
Elderly woman dies following Upstate house fire
A house fire Friday in Greenville County killed one person and hospitalized two others. The fire was reported at a home on Whittlin Way in Taylors around 5:30 PM. Two people were taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies driver in deadly Upstate crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Greenville County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Master Trooper Gary Miller said it happened on state Highway 101 near Bates Road shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the coroner, Britt McAbee, 34, was traveling in a...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
WYFF4.com
Sheriff: Bullet that killed Upstate mother was fired intentionally, not a ricochet
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The bullet that killed a mother of nine in Gaffney did not ricochet during target practice as was first thought, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. The investigation showed the bullet was fired intentionally, he said. Deputies were called to a home on Songbird...
