CCPD investigate deadly shooting at Kostoryz gameroom
According to CCPD Public Information Officer Travis Pace, the preliminary investigation reports the man who was killed had a weapon and was attempting to rob the establishment.
Capital murder suspect arrested for shooting on Kostoryz Rd.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The suspect in a Friday Homicide on Kostoryz Rd. was found and arrested, according to Corpus Christi Police Department. On September 2, officers were called to the 5300 block of Kostoryz Rd. for a call about a shooting. They found the body of a man dead at the scene, officials said.
Powell gets life in prison for attempted capital murder of Corpus Christi police officer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Corpus Christi police officer in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison. Joshua Powell pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder in August of 2022. He was accused opening fire on police officers responding to a Corpus Christi disturbance call in August 2021.
Texas boy, 4, takes loaded handgun to school; father charged
CORPUS CRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - An off-duty police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department working at a school campus immediately took possession and secured a weapon after a 4-year-old boy took a loaded handgun to school. Police said it happened at approximately 9:15 am on Wednesday, August 31, at...
Powell gets life in prison for shooting CCPD officer Dominguez
Powell shot Dominguez more than 11 times, several times in the head. Dominguez lost his right eye in the confrontation.
Faces light up as the Corpus Christi Trade Center reopens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Trade Center reopens with cheerful business owners ready to serve. The Trade Center is best known as the only place in town where you can get a haircut, furniture, and cucumber cup all in the same place. Business owners inside the facility...
Arrest made after dozens of shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area. Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
Police: 4-year-old takes loaded gun to his Texas elementary school; father arrested
A 4-year-old took a loaded handgun Wednesday to his Texas elementary school, and his father has been arrested after the incident prompted a lockdown, officials said. School administrators at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Corpus Christi learned a student had a weapon on campus around 9 a.m., according to a letter sent to parents from West Oso Independent School District Superintendent Conrado Garcia.
Paddle for Parkinson's returns to new location in Corpus Christi Bay
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Paddle for Parkinson's was back today after a two-year break and for the first time in the Corpus Christi Bay. The paddle race around the Corpus Christi Bay helped raise money to find a cure for Parkinson's Disease. It is the first time the event was held since 2019, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. It was also the first time in the event's 17 year history that it was not held on Padre Island.
Local parents say former ME mishandled their 4-month-old's body during autopsy
Olivia Fox said she will never forget the image of the gash across his entire forehead: The child's head was cut open from ear to ear.
Corpus Christi police find man dead on Nicholson St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was found dead in Corpus Christi early Monday morning, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. CCPD received a call just after 7 a.m. and were dispatched to the 4200 block of Nicholson St. in reference to a shooting, Corpus Christi police said. They found an adult man dead at the scene when they arrived.
Bishop police raid seven gamerooms Friday night
Officers executed all of the raids simultaneously, said the Bishop Police Department chief Edward Day.
Nicholson Street shooting victim identified
A homicide that occurred on Monday morning on Nicholson Street is now under investigation by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Corpus Christi man helps escort Battleship USS Texas through ship channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday was moving day for a piece of history with ties to the Lone Star State. The Battleship USS Texas permanently left its longtime home in La Porte, for a temporary move 35 miles down the coast to Galveston. At 110 years old, she is...
Driving You Crazy Semifinals: Texas vs. Baldwin
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner from our Driving You Crazy Semifinals Round 1!. With 55 percent of the vote... Airport was the winner and moves on to the Final Four. Today's semifinal matchup: Baldwin vs. Texas. Baldwin Blvd. at Del Mar College. No need to toss...
Woman with ties to Corpus Christi thought to be missing was actually evading arrest, tracked to South America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi native who was reported missing from her home in La Porte, Texas almost one year ago has been found alive. Turns out all this time, authorities said the mom who disappeared from her family, children, her life, was actually on the run from the law.
Texas Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Texas Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A...
