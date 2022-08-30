ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas boy, 4, takes loaded handgun to school; father charged

CORPUS CRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - An off-duty police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department working at a school campus immediately took possession and secured a weapon after a 4-year-old boy took a loaded handgun to school. Police said it happened at approximately 9:15 am on Wednesday, August 31, at...
Arrest made after dozens of shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area. Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
Police: 4-year-old takes loaded gun to his Texas elementary school; father arrested

A 4-year-old took a loaded handgun Wednesday to his Texas elementary school, and his father has been arrested after the incident prompted a lockdown, officials said. School administrators at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Corpus Christi learned a student had a weapon on campus around 9 a.m., according to a letter sent to parents from West Oso Independent School District Superintendent Conrado Garcia.
Paddle for Parkinson's returns to new location in Corpus Christi Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Paddle for Parkinson's was back today after a two-year break and for the first time in the Corpus Christi Bay. The paddle race around the Corpus Christi Bay helped raise money to find a cure for Parkinson's Disease. It is the first time the event was held since 2019, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. It was also the first time in the event's 17 year history that it was not held on Padre Island.
Corpus Christi police find man dead on Nicholson St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was found dead in Corpus Christi early Monday morning, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. CCPD received a call just after 7 a.m. and were dispatched to the 4200 block of Nicholson St. in reference to a shooting, Corpus Christi police said. They found an adult man dead at the scene when they arrived.
Driving You Crazy Semifinals: Texas vs. Baldwin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner from our Driving You Crazy Semifinals Round 1!. With 55 percent of the vote... Airport was the winner and moves on to the Final Four. Today's semifinal matchup: Baldwin vs. Texas. Baldwin Blvd. at Del Mar College. No need to toss...
Texas Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Texas Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A...
