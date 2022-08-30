CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Paddle for Parkinson's was back today after a two-year break and for the first time in the Corpus Christi Bay. The paddle race around the Corpus Christi Bay helped raise money to find a cure for Parkinson's Disease. It is the first time the event was held since 2019, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. It was also the first time in the event's 17 year history that it was not held on Padre Island.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO