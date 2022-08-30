ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Wendy's employee charged with attempted murder in co-worker's stabbing in Brooklyn

A Wendy's employee is charged with the attempted murder of his co-worker after a stabbing inside a restaurant in Brooklyn.

David Lamont, 43, is also facing a charge of menacing in connection to the incident that left a 44-year-old injured .

The incident took place around 7:40 p.m. Monday night at a Wendy's on Ditmas Avenue.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he is now stable. He has not yet been identified.

Lamont fled the scene after the stabbing, but was caught later in the evening.

He has 11 prior arrests on his record.

