Wendy's employee charged with attempted murder in co-worker's stabbing in Brooklyn

A Wendy's employee is charged with the attempted murder of his co-worker after a stabbing inside a restaurant in Brooklyn.

David Lamont, 43, is also facing a charge of menacing in connection to the incident that left a 44-year-old injured

The incident took place around 7:40 p.m. Monday night at a Wendy's on Ditmas Avenue.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he is now stable. He has not yet been identified.

Lamont fled the scene after the stabbing, but was caught later in the evening.

He has 11 prior arrests on his record.

More than a dozen people were shot, several fatally, in nearly a dozen incidents across New York City over the weekend. Derick Waller has more on a fatal shooting in Coney Island.

----------