ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnFLI_0hbFRSSb00

More than a month after Utah-based company "Crumbl Cookies" claimed infringement against two of its competitors, company leaders issued a statement with an update on one of the lawsuits.

"Dirty Dough has stolen trade secrets from Crumbl's internal database," a statement from Jason McGowan, Crumbl Cookies Co-Founder and CEO reads in part. "An ex-employee has turned over at least 643.7 MB of information that Dirty Dough had in their possession."

In the lawsuits, Crumbl Cookies claims companies "Dirty Dough" and "Crave" are riding on the coattails of the "valuable goodwill and reputation" associated with Crumbl.

While the statement from McGowan did not touch on dealings with "Crave," Crumbl emphasized they have proof that leaders with "Dirty Dough" intended to "develop their copycat concept."

"Dirty Dough wants the public to believe this lawsuit is about stifling competition," the statement reads. "This is really about Dirty Dough conducting business in an unethical manner."

Crumbl claims they have obtained building schematics, processes, 66 Crumbl recipes, store-level statistics, cookie calendars, training videos and "other proprietary information" from a former Dirty Dough employee.

In a statement responding to Crumbl, Dirty Dough leaders said the company "categorically denies" stealing documents.

"Dirty Dough categorically denies stealing any documents from Crumbl," their statement reads in part. "Dirty Dough’s recipes, building schematics and processes are not similar and are clearly different to the public eye."

Dirty Dough also emphasized they are fighting the lawsuit "aggresively" and on "multiple fronts."

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Crumbl Cookies
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy