Queens, NY

Commercial Observer

Manhattan Leasing Volume Remains Strong But National Figures Rocky

Manhattan leasing volume is the best it has been since January 2020, but the rest of the country hasn’t been faring as well. Leasing volume in Manhattan saw a 7.8 percent increase in activity in August compared to July and a 39.5 percent jump year-over-year, according to a report from Colliers.
Commercial Observer

Signature Bank, Columbia Pacific Refi Fordham Landing Project With $70M Loan

A joint venture between Dynamic Star, Namdar Realty Group and Gorjian Acquisitions has sealed a $70 million debt package to refinance a planned mixed-use development in the Bronx, Commercial Observer can first report. Signature Bank and Columbia Pacific Advisors provided the 12-month, floating-rate loan for the sponsorship’s Fordham Landing project,...
Commercial Observer

Real Estate Attorney Terri Adler on the Problem With Limits

Bruce Stachenfeld did not want to do the interview. He was busy, and he would not be working directly with the new recruit anyway. However, a fellow partner at the law firm insisted. So Stachenfeld poked his head into the room where sat a recent New York Law School graduate from out West named Terri Adler.
Beth Torres

Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rent

It’s hard for renters in New York City to catch a break these days. However, some new apartment opportunities from NYC Housing Connect offer renters some relief. The government agency has announced the availability of 224 affordable apartments with rent starting at $1,437 a month. The apartments are in a new development at 27 Eagle Street and 227 West Street in Brooklyn, New York.
101.5 WPDH

Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk

There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
Secret NYC

NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
CBS New York

4 men injured in Brooklyn shooting

NEW YORK -- Four men were shot in Brooklyn on Friday night.It happened around 8:40 p.m. outside what neighbors call a motorcycle club on Russell Street between Norman and Meserole in Greenpoint.Police say a suspect pulled up in a white sedan, fired shots, then took off.A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, a 30-year-old man was shot in the back, a 41-year-old man was shot in the head, and a fourth man was shot in the arm and grazed in the head.Neighbor Andrew Duszkiewicz told CBS2's Thalia Perez he ran for cover when he heard the gunfire."Man, you can't believe how loud the booms were. Wow," he said. "At least one individual started yelling, 'I'm hit, I'm wounded, I need help,' and then I just dropped to the ground. I went to hide behind the vehicle, but there were more booms and I thought they were gonna fire at me."Police say the victims were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
PIX11

Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx man died after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn late Friday night, police said. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40, was walking in the middle lane of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 at around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car being driven by a […]
newyorkled.com

NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022

West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
Commercial Observer

NYC’s Job Market Now Stronger Than National Average

The pandemic dealt a significant blow to New York City’s robust job market, but it seems to finally be coming back — and at a stronger rate than the national average. Newly released Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data for July shows that the job growth rate in the tristate area was 5.3 percent, compared to a 4 percent nationwide. The tri-state area gained 497,500 jobs over the past year, the largest increase in any major city, with the largest increases coming from the hospitality and professional services sectors.
CBS New York

Woman wounded in shooting outside Brooklyn park

NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a shooting outside Brower Park in Brooklyn on Monday night.It happened following a violent weekend of gun violence in the city that left a dozen people shot, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.Monday night's shooting is one of four in Brooklyn, including two that were fatal, since the weekend.The incidents have left some residents in fear of going outside to enjoy their neighborhoods.Nearly a dozen shell casings were found outside Brower Park. Yellow tape lined the streets instead of kids and families. They had to flee once they heard gunfire, according to neighbors.Erica Ham...
fox5ny.com

Manhattan shootings leave 2 dead

NEW YORK - A pair of shootings in Manhattan on Thursday left two people, a man and a woman, dead in yet another day of gun violence on New York City's streets. The NYPD says a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
