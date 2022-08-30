Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Manhattan Leasing Volume Remains Strong But National Figures Rocky
Manhattan leasing volume is the best it has been since January 2020, but the rest of the country hasn’t been faring as well. Leasing volume in Manhattan saw a 7.8 percent increase in activity in August compared to July and a 39.5 percent jump year-over-year, according to a report from Colliers.
Man, 52, jumps to his death from 18th floor of 57-story 'Jenga' glass tower in Manhattan's trendy Tribeca neighborhood
A 52-year-old man jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a 57-story building in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood Friday. Calls regarding the jump at 56 Leonard Street near Church Street came in at around 12:30pm, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD. The city's EMS officials responded to the...
Signature Bank, Columbia Pacific Refi Fordham Landing Project With $70M Loan
A joint venture between Dynamic Star, Namdar Realty Group and Gorjian Acquisitions has sealed a $70 million debt package to refinance a planned mixed-use development in the Bronx, Commercial Observer can first report. Signature Bank and Columbia Pacific Advisors provided the 12-month, floating-rate loan for the sponsorship’s Fordham Landing project,...
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.
There is an island in New York City's East River within the borough of Manhattan that used to be known as Blackwell's Island. The island is now called Roosevelt Island. In the 19th century, it became a prime location for several hospitals and a prison.
Real Estate Attorney Terri Adler on the Problem With Limits
Bruce Stachenfeld did not want to do the interview. He was busy, and he would not be working directly with the new recruit anyway. However, a fellow partner at the law firm insisted. So Stachenfeld poked his head into the room where sat a recent New York Law School graduate from out West named Terri Adler.
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rent
It’s hard for renters in New York City to catch a break these days. However, some new apartment opportunities from NYC Housing Connect offer renters some relief. The government agency has announced the availability of 224 affordable apartments with rent starting at $1,437 a month. The apartments are in a new development at 27 Eagle Street and 227 West Street in Brooklyn, New York.
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
4 men injured in Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK -- Four men were shot in Brooklyn on Friday night.It happened around 8:40 p.m. outside what neighbors call a motorcycle club on Russell Street between Norman and Meserole in Greenpoint.Police say a suspect pulled up in a white sedan, fired shots, then took off.A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, a 30-year-old man was shot in the back, a 41-year-old man was shot in the head, and a fourth man was shot in the arm and grazed in the head.Neighbor Andrew Duszkiewicz told CBS2's Thalia Perez he ran for cover when he heard the gunfire."Man, you can't believe how loud the booms were. Wow," he said. "At least one individual started yelling, 'I'm hit, I'm wounded, I need help,' and then I just dropped to the ground. I went to hide behind the vehicle, but there were more booms and I thought they were gonna fire at me."Police say the victims were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx man died after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn late Friday night, police said. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40, was walking in the middle lane of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 at around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car being driven by a […]
Teens beat, stab man on Brooklyn subway train for $30
Three teens repeatedly beat and stabbed a man on a Brooklyn subway train this week before fleeing with $30, police said Friday as they released surveillance images of the suspects.
Man beaten to death in Brooklyn basement
The 5:30 a.m. melee left one man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn around 6 a.m.
newyorkled.com
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022
West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
Man dies in fall through gap on Newburgh-Beacon Bridge after car breaks down
According to police, Paul Montenero tried to get to the bridge's pedestrian walkway next to the roadway when he fell through a gap.
Woman fatally shot in head on sidewalk by Union Square
A woman was fatally shot in the head about a block from Union Square early Thursday morning. The woman was shot at E. 14th Street and Irving Place in Gramercy just after 5 a.m.
NYC’s Job Market Now Stronger Than National Average
The pandemic dealt a significant blow to New York City’s robust job market, but it seems to finally be coming back — and at a stronger rate than the national average. Newly released Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data for July shows that the job growth rate in the tristate area was 5.3 percent, compared to a 4 percent nationwide. The tri-state area gained 497,500 jobs over the past year, the largest increase in any major city, with the largest increases coming from the hospitality and professional services sectors.
78-year-old woman dragged out of Access-A-Ride vehicle by driver in Brooklyn
A 78-year-old woman who requested an Access-A-Ride was hospitalized after the driver appeared to drag the woman out of his car in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
Woman wounded in shooting outside Brooklyn park
NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a shooting outside Brower Park in Brooklyn on Monday night.It happened following a violent weekend of gun violence in the city that left a dozen people shot, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.Monday night's shooting is one of four in Brooklyn, including two that were fatal, since the weekend.The incidents have left some residents in fear of going outside to enjoy their neighborhoods.Nearly a dozen shell casings were found outside Brower Park. Yellow tape lined the streets instead of kids and families. They had to flee once they heard gunfire, according to neighbors.Erica Ham...
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
fox5ny.com
Manhattan shootings leave 2 dead
NEW YORK - A pair of shootings in Manhattan on Thursday left two people, a man and a woman, dead in yet another day of gun violence on New York City's streets. The NYPD says a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
