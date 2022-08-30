ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I identify as Non-Bidenary
4d ago

On this day in 2021 during a Dignified Transfer, Joe Biden checked his watch 5 times as 13 American service men and women caskets were delivered to Dover Delaware.

3
nohope
4d ago

He ask Congress to spend 1 billion yet he single handed spent 1/2 trillion without Congress? What is wrong with this?

3
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Fox News

CNN anchor hits Biden for having Marines behind him at anti-MAGA speech: Military is supposed to be apolitical

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar offered rare criticism of President Biden over his use of Marines in the backdrop of his highly-political speech. Speaking in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia during remarks billed as his "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" speech Thursday night, Biden repeatedly slammed the "MAGA" Republicans and called out former President Trump by name as being threats to democracy.
Fox News

WH fires back at journalists who call Biden speech 'political,' uses media's own reporting against them

The White House did not hold back against journalists who described President Biden's anti-MAGA speech as "political." Speaking in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia during remarks billed as his "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" speech Thursday night, Biden repeatedly slammed the "MAGA Republicans" and called out former President Trump by name as being threats to democracy.
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Fox News

MSNBC's Eugene Robinson describes Biden speech as ‘urgent wartime address,’ as network keeps evoking civil war

Washington Post columnist and MSNBC analyst Eugene Robinson described President Biden’s polarizing Thursday speech in Philadelphia as an "urgent wartime address," continuing MSNBC’s recent fascination with a possible civil war. Robinson, during a Friday appearance on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," echoed Biden’s words when he noted that the United...
Fox News

Kellyanne Conway: Good presidents should want to engage people, not enrage people

Former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said President Biden is a "no-show" when it comes to handling the nation's crises on "Jesse Watters Primetime." KELLYANNE CONWAY: You’re absolutely right, anybody who pays attention to this modestly knows that the first rule of politics is that if you want to engage people, you don’t enrage people. We don't insult people, we inspire people, and we all try to do that, and the president — particularly one who ran affirmatively on the platform — must do that. One last thing: I want everybody to know that 234 of the 589 days Joe Biden has been in office, 234, he has either been on vacation or in some other leisure pursuit that had nothing to do with his job.
Fox News

JD Vance: Biden is effectively declaring war on half the country

Ohio Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance said President Biden has not united the country as he promised on "The Ingraham Angle." J.D. VANCE: I don’t think it’s a winning strategy at all because it ignores the fact that Joe Biden has effectively been in the position of leadership for 30 years in this country and what has happened? In 30 years… we have had rising suicide rates. We have rising mortality rates such that the life expectancy of the country has come down. We’ve lost a long-term battle against the Chinese and Joe Biden is actually taking us in the wrong direction and fighting us back. Given all that, you would expect him to take some responsibility for the fact that the country is not doing well.
