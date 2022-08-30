ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How Will Bed Bath & Beyond Right the Ship?

By Jennifer Bringle
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxFQO_0hbFRBhU00

On the eve of strategic update call expected to reveal big changes, beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has hit a critical point in its attempt to turn around a years-long decline. After several disastrous quarters with double-digit losses that prompted the company to ax CEO Mark Tritton , along with its chief merchandising officer, the company’s latest blow came earlier this month when S&P Global Ratings downrated the company from “B-“ to “CCC,” giving the retailer a negative outlook that could point to liquidity problems and a potential bankruptcy .

In anticipation of the strategic update, Morgan Stanley released a report outlining some of their predictions and insights for the call and how Bed Bath & Beyond will operate over the next quarter.

Chief among those is financing, a crucial first step in figuring out a way forward for the company. Morgan Stanley pointed to recent reports that Bed Bath & Beyond is finalizing terms to secure financing in the range of $375-$400 million. Estimating that the company will burn through about $1 billion this year, and need around $800 million in liquidity for inventory leading into the holiday season, Morgan Stanley said Bed Bath & Beyond will likely face high interest rates or payment-in-kind for financing. Wedbush researchers in a note published Monday agreed that “the additional capital should significantly decrease short-term liquidity risk and buy the company more time to address its bloated inventories, cost structure and market share losses.”

Once financing is secured, optimizing cash burn between paying for inventory, reducing expenses and investing in the business becomes crucial for successfully navigating into the fourth quarter, according to Morgan Stanley.

“In our view, this is no easy task given current revenue declines and EBITDA deterioration,” Morgan Stanley researchers said in the report. “The combination of an approximate $400-million loan and existing revolver capacity could be sufficient to get Bed Bath & Beyond to Q4, when working capital becomes a source of cash as holiday inventory is sold.”

Wedbush added that if “cash burn remains elevated into next year, the company might need to tap into the $600m remaining on its [asset-based loan].”

Looking at comps for 2022, Morgan Stanley researchers said consensus is modeling comps of -21 percent, -10 percent, and 6 percent in Q2-4. That follows -23 percent comps in Q1 for full-year comps of -15 percent. EBITDA is modeled at a loss of around $300 million. Morgan Stanley’s model is set up at -14 percent for full-year comps and an EBITDA loss of approximately $212 million.

“Compares ease particularly in Q4, though it’s unclear the degree to which comps will improve,” Morgan Stanley researchers said. “If comps were to decline in the high teens (still implying some sequential acceleration) at a decremental margin of 15 percent, EBITDA could fall to a loss of around $250 million for the year, or approximately $40 million below our current forecast.”

Speculation around the selling of Bed Bath & Beyond’s BuyBuy Baby brand continues, with the company acknowledging interest in the brand as recently as June. But Morgan Stanley researchers pointed to reports of a potential $375-$400 million loan possibly being secured by the BuyBuy Baby brand, precluding a sale. However, if a sale were to happen, the researchers believe it could generate around $500 million in after-tax proceeds, assuming a low-double-digit EBITDA multiple in the sale.

While Morgan Stanley researchers anticipate total consumer discretionary spending to grow around 1.5 percent in the latter half of 2022, they expect spending on durable goods will decline by around 19 percent year over year in the back half. That possibility, along with Bed Bath & Beyond’s spotty record in the fourth quarter in recent years has Morgan Stanley questioning how the company will right the ship before year’s end. Tomorrow’s call may offer insights, but until then, Bed Bath & Beyond has plenty of work ahead.

“This is not a simple discussion with a clear path forward, and the market may naturally be skeptical given prior attempts at reviving the brand,” the researchers said. “Offering 20 percent off coupons for entire purchases (a recent tactic) is not a viable solution for profitable growth or brand building.”

More from Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond Cutting Jobs, Stores, Private Labels

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing about 150 stores and slashing 20 percent of corporate and supply chain jobs as part of a broad restructuring to a business in need of a shot in the arm. As the homes good retailer continues its attempt to turnaround the business, the company announced Wednesday that it has secured commitments for $500 million in financing for incremental liquidity. That includes an expanded asset-based loan facility of $1.13 billion and $375 million in the form of a first-in, last-out loan. Along with that, the Union, N.J.-based chain will reduce its store fleet by 150 and eliminated...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Amazon’s No. 1 Mattress Poses Hazardous ‘Nightmare’, Lawsuit Claims

One of Amazon’s top-selling home products is the target of several lawsuits alleging a health hazard. Zinus, the South Korean-based maker of an inexpensive line of green tea mattresses sold by Amazon and other retailers, was named in multiple lawsuits for causing harm to users. The two most recent suits, filed in California and Illinois, allege flame-resistant fiberglass from inside the mattress has caused health issues for a number of people. The California suit, a class action claim filed in Sacramento on behalf of Vanessa Gutierrez, Jeremy and Mariana Miller, and Leonard and Theresa Miller, alleges that fiberglass fibers from the Zinus...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon Stores Robbed of $45,000 as Kohl’s Suspects Steal Nike Merch

Add Lululemon and Kohl’s to the list of retailers caught in a crime wave sweeping big cities nationwide. And in Canada, two suspects remain at large for robbing an Armani store of two jackets worth $10,000 combined. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is seeking seven shoplifters who stole a reported $28,780 in clothing from a Lululemon store in New York City’s Meatpacking District on Aug. 16. The athleticwear retailer known for its yoga pants was robbed in broad daylight at 12 p.m., before the individuals fled on foot. The suspects stuffed merchandise into large sacks and a shopping cart. On the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Shopify Warns Merchants Eyeing Amazon Perk

Amazon’s Buy with Prime program may have found a foe in Shopify.  E-commerce research firm Marketplace Pulse said Thursday Shopify merchants who attempt to insert the coding that allows them to add the Buy with Prime button are receiving a warning message.  “You have a code snippet on your storefront that violates Shopify’s Terms of Service,” the warning message says. “This script removes Shopify’s ability to protect your store against fraudulent orders, could steal customer data and may cause customers to be charged the wrong amount.”  A spokesperson for Shopify reiterated the popup’s messaging in a statement to Sourcing Journal when asked about...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Durable Goods#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: C-Suite Moves at PVH, Caleres, True Classic, Francesca’s, Massmart, Renewcell

Brands PVH Corp. PVH Corp. announced that Trish Donnelly, CEO of PVH Americas and Calvin Klein Global, will be leaving PVH to pursue other opportunities. She will remain in an advisory role through Nov. 30 to facilitate the transition. PVH intends to separate her responsibilities into two roles–a regional leadership role for PVH Americas and a global brand leadership role for Calvin Klein–to strengthen the company’s ability to execute its PVH+ Plan. The company has launched a global search for both positions. In the interim, Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH Corp., will lead PVH Americas and Calvin Klein Global, working closely with the leadership...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Hollister Is Abercrombie’s Weakest Link Right Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was caught off guard by the Hollister customer’s “quick shift out of bottoms and into tops” and dresses in the second-quarter, CEO Fran Horowitz said, though the company “made sure that those trending categories are in line for fourth quarter.” In a Nutshell: Horowitz said the Columbus, Ohio-based company is taking “decisive action” to navigate choppy waters. “We’ve recently experienced a significant divergence with sales and gross margin trends amongst our two largest brands, Abercrombie adult and Hollister,” she said, adding that consumers have been “actively shopping for their weekend trips, weddings and going back to the office.” For...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Supply Execs Cite 26 Months of Growing Order Backlogs

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector grew in August, but apparel and textile producers did not join the upswing, U.S. supply executives said in the latest Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing “Report On Business.” The August Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was unchanged from July’s 52.8 percent reading, said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. A Manufacturing PMI above 48.7 percent, over a period of time, generally indicates the overall economy is expanding. “This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 27th month in a row after contraction in April and May 2020,” Fiore...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Flex Drivers Now Unbox Deliveries for Some Customers

Amazon appears to be testing a new packaging-free delivery service with some of its customers, adding an additional layer of convenience for consumers and potentially helping it make good on broader targets for more sustainable fulfillment operations.   The company recently alerted Amazon Flex drivers of packaging-free delivery to participants of its Key-In-Garage program, which permits drivers to leave packages inside a customer’s garage. Only customers that are invited and have agreed to participate are part of the test.  “To provide this service to customers, Amazon packaging will be removed from the deliveries and returned to the station at the end of a...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Wants a Bigger Foothold in Major African Market

Walmart Inc. is putting its resources behind South Africa’s Massmart as it gears up to go head to head with Amazon’s marketplace launching in the growing economy next year. The big-box chain on Monday offered $377 million to take Massmart private by acquiring the rest of its shares after it purchased a 51 percent stake for $2.3 billion back in 2010. South Africa has become the the continent’s second-largest economy, with a considerable upper-middle-class cohort making up much of the industrialized country’s 60 million population. Africa overall is attracting investment. Carrefour’s franchisee Majid Al Futtaim, the United Arab Emirates mall developer, last year...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Journeys Consumers ‘Squeezed by Inflation,’ Genesco CEO Says

Genesco saw second-quarter net sales dip 4 percent to $535.3 million on net earnings of $7.6 million, largely held back by a bumpy summer for its largest retail banner, Journeys, which experienced a 7 percent sales decline to $321.3 million. Excluding the impact of lower exchange rates, net sales at Genesco decreased 1 percent for the quarter. Company stock plummeted more than 16 percent on Thursday after the earnings report. In a Nutshell: The owner of footwear retailers Journeys, Johnston & Murphy and Schuh revised its guidance downward for its current fiscal year, which it refers to fiscal 2023. Sales are now...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Attorney Declares ‘Total Victory’ After Guess Boss Drops ‘Shakedown’ Lawsuit

A Los Angeles court dismissed Guess Inc. co-founder Paul Marciano’s case against victim attorney Lisa Bloom last month, ending one chapter in a long-running legal saga involving sexual misconduct allegations against the prominent fashion executive. Marciano sued Bloom and her eponymous practice The Bloom Firm on May 2, claiming the onetime representative for convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein tried to “extort” the Guess chief creative officer by airing “horrific” rape accusations he alleges they knew were “utterly false.” “The Bloom Defendants’ practice is to target well known individuals and public companies with accusations of improper behavior, typically under the guise of a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Dollar Tree CEO Seeing ‘Huge Shift From Cash Into Credit’

Consumers are turning to dollar stores to make ends meet, according to the CEOs of the nation’s biggest low-cost chains. Dollar General Corp. CEO Todd Vasos said not only are the company’s core customers “shopping more intentionally and closer to need,” but they’re also showing signs of stronger “trade down activity.” Lately, he told Wall Street analysts on a call Thursday, shoppers have been relying more on private brands for food and similar consumables. “We also saw growth in the number of higher-income households shopping with us,” Vasos said. The CEO saw this behavior coming. Inflation is driving bigger basket sizes because...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Express CEO Tim Baxter Says ‘We Are Now in a Shirt Cycle’

Though Express Inc. drew a record high loyalty membership in the second quarter, sales missed expectations and profit gains stemmed from favorable tax breaks. In a Nutshell: “We are in a shirt cycle, which you know, means the Portofino is more relevant than ever,” Express CEO Tim Baxter told Wall Street analysts in a second quarter conference call on Wednesday, referencing the chain’s wear-to-office, wardrobe-staple button-down. Express will reintroduce the style next week after dropping an updated version of its popular Editor pants this week. “We will continue to build core categories and core businesses that can drive significant volume at higher...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Chico’s Raises Guidance After Strong Q2

Chico’s FAS Inc. bucked the second quarter retail earnings trend this season by beating Wall Street estimates and raising guidance to boot. In a Nutshell: Chico’s attention on product and innovation helped grow second quarter earnings and revenues, boosted by a reduction in promotional activity, more full-priced sales and higher average unit retail (AUR). At the retailer’s core Chico’s brand, customers’ return to travel and entertaining saw them gravitate toward the “higher-quality product and fashion newness,” CEO Molly Langenstein said. “Customers responded enthusiastically to our product innovation and elevated fashion, including dresses, pants and denim, woven shirts, and our Zenergy and Travelers...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Easing Inflation? Key Indicator Shows Prices Down and Spending Up

Consumer spending on clothing, footwear and home goods bounced back in July after declining the previous month, new data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed. Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for clothing and footwear rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent to $502.72 billion last month, while spending on furnishings and durable household equipment increased 1.2 percent to $497.24 billion. The uptick in spending was somewhat similar to results reported in the July retail sales report from the Census Bureau. It showed clothing and clothing accessories store sales were down 0.6 percent month over month seasonally adjusted, but up...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon CEO: ‘No Plans’ for Promotions, Markdowns

Headwinds across the supply chain and the global economy have not slowed down Lululemon Athletica. Second-quarter net revenue at Lululemon increased 29 percent to $1.87 billion, ahead of the $1.77 billion expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Net income was $289.5 million on adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.20, well ahead of the projected $1.87 per share. Shares of the company surged nearly 10 percent following the news. In a Nutshell: The Vancouver-based athleticwear company continues to expect high growth for the remainder of the year, raising its full-year guidance for the second time this year on the earnings beat. For 2022, the...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Lands’ End Now Available at Target

Second-quarter net revenue at Lands’ End declined 8.6 percent to $351.2 million on a net loss of $2.2 million, as the company attributed the slip to supply chain delays and lower in-stock inventory. While the tepid results beat the company’s initial expectations, as well as consensus estimates from Wall Street analysts, Lands’ End stock fell more than 12 percent in Thursday morning trading. The retailer is banking on third-party channels to drive sales growth, with net revenue through online marketplaces—including Kohl’s, Amazon and most recent partner Target—increasing 42.9 percent to approximately $27 million. In a Nutshell: The lifestyle apparel brand appears to be...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Despite Late Back-to-School Start, Caleres Raises Sales Outlook

Caleres saw second-quarter net sales tick up 9.3 percent to $738.3 million, as net income reached $51.2 million on strong demand for owned brands such as Naturalizer and Sam Edelman. In a Nutshell: Caleres revised its full-year outlook for consolidated sales, anticipating a 4 percent to 6 percent sales improvement over 2021 instead of the initially projected 2 percent to 5 percent increase. The Famous Footwear owner still expects earnings per diluted share in the range of $4.20 and $4.40. Holding strong on guidance is a good sign as the Allen Edmonds parent saw increasingly cautious consumers affect demand, traffic and conversion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Consumers Are Dressing Up Again, So Of Course Banana Had Gap Inc.’s Best Q2 Result

Gap Inc.’s second-quarter net sales fell 8 percent to $3.86 billion, but trends seem to be improving lately. In a Nutshell: The Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta owner said Thursday it’s withdrawing its prior fiscal 2022 outlook, citing the actions the company has underway in midst of a CEO transition, combined with the uncertain macroenvironment. “We have four strong brands and leverage in the portfolio to deliver over the long-term, however our recent execution challenges combined with the uncertain macro trends requires us to manage the levers in our control and take the actions necessary to drive improvement across our...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Truckers Sound Off on ‘Ridiculous’ Port Problems

The Federal Maritime Commission’s (FMC) consideration of an emergency order aimed at forcing shipping lines to be more transparent with information offered to shippers and truckers, has elicited some frank responses on cracks in operations at the terminal level.  The FMC is in the midst of a 30-day public comment period in which it earlier this month asked industry to weigh in on the possibility of an order that would force carriers and marine terminal operators to provide cargo availability and throughput information to shippers, trucking companies and railroads. The order could last as long as 60 days and is authorized...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy