Cheetah Clean purchasing Campbell Lane Express Car Wash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is expanding again in Bowling Green after the company announced that it was buying a car wash on Campbell Lane. In a news release, the company said it agreed to purchase the Campbell Lane Express Car Wash. With the purchase, Cheetah Clean will own and operate four Cheetah Clean car washes in the Bowling Green area.
Dessert Alert! New shop opens in Downtown Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Awaken Bakery, a gluten-free sweet shop, opened yesterday right in Fountain Row. News 40 interviewed owner Tiana Post, who told us how 12 years ago, she was diagnosed with celiac disease and found that she had a knack for baking gluten-free items. Post had given thought to a bakery at times in her life, but recently decided to take a leap on her idea and her religious faith.
Electric vehicle battery plant Envision AESC breaks ground
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- “This is the second largest ever investment in the history of Kentucky and it’s right here in Bowling Green,” said Governor Andy Beshear. Envision AESC, one of the world’s largest electric vehicle battery companies, officially breaks ground in Bowling Green, less than six months after announcing the project.
Jersey Mike’s Subs cuts ribbon on newest location in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Business is far from slow at Barren River Plaza along Rogers Wells Boulevard. Along with business partners Hunter and Amy Vann, Larry and Charlotte Glass have spent nearly three years developing a strip of properties there. The shopping center is home to four businesses – Marshalls, Five Below, T-Mobile and now, Jersey Mike’s Subs.
White Squirrel Brewery making a comeback
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Bowling Green favorite is returning downtown after closing its doors during the pandemic. White Squirrel Brewery is planning on making a comeback by spring of 2023. They’re going to start by focusing on beer and offering a limited menu, bringing in food trucks from the community to...
Highway dedication for beloved and late founder of Barren-Metcalfe EMS
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials gathered in Glasgow Thursday morning, to dedicate a portion of a local highway to the late Michael Swift. Swift was the founder of the Barren-Metcalfe County Emergency Medical Services, and he retired in September of 2016 after more than 41 years with the service. He was also the Barren County coroner prior to his retirement. He died unexpectedly in March 2017 at the age of 66.
Another Superload To Move Along I-24 Friday Morning
Another superload will be traveling along I-24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties Friday morning to reach its destination to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. State transportation officials say a specialized hauler plans to leave Eddyville Riverport with a 480-ton superload around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the Princeton-Eddyville Exit, then head east on I-24 to the U.S. 68 Cadiz exit.
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
Farmers RECC president and CEO announces retirement
GLASGOW — Bill Prather, President and CEO of Farmers RECC, announced that he will be retiring at the end of this year. Prather’s career has spanned more than 43 years in the Kentucky rural electric industry, having served in various leadership capacities at Owen Electric Cooperative, in Owenton, and at East Kentucky Power Cooperative, in Winchester, prior to joining FRECC in 2007.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints
Columbia, KY (September 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Burglary Suspects
Todd County law enforcement is asking for the community’s help locating a man and woman wanted in connection to a burglary. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Derek Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Smith of Elkton are wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary. They are reportedly...
POLICE: Variety of drugs found in Sacramento man’s car
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Providence Police say a traffic checkpoint stop led to the arrest of a man on various drug related charges. Over the weekend, officers say they were helping Kentucky State Police with the checkpoint at KY 670 and Highway 109. Around 10:15 p.m., authorities say they stopped a black Nissan driven […]
Man dead after vehicle flips in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – On Wednesday, 55-year-old Richard Wade Lamb of Scottsville died following a car accident. The Scottsville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Gallatin Road and Sunset Hill. Authorities stated Lamb was traveling south on Old Gallatin Road in a 2005 Dodge...
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of truck, trailer from Dundee
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a stolen truck and trailer. According to Ohio Co. Sheriff Tracy Beatty, on Tuesday morning at approximately 3:00, a Silver 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 (headline photo) and a black 10-foot trailer with a drop ramp (pictured below) were reported stolen from the 200 block of Dundee Narrows Road in Dundee.
Road rage shooting incident prompts ‘alert’ for Glasgow schools
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged road rage shooting that prompted several Glasgow schools to be placed on ‘alert.’. According to officials, the incident started out east of Glasgow on Hwy 68-80 and ended within city limits on the Veterans Outer loop.
House Fire Under Investigation In Todd County
A home on Butler Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Honey Grove Firefighters say the home that was currently vacant and being remodeled was found after the home had fully burned. It’s unknown what time the house caught fire or why it was never noticed...
Christian County prosecutor Rick Boling expelled from state association
Two commonwealth’s attorneys have been kicked out of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, a state group representing the prosecutors, following reports of misconduct by the pair. Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins — the commonwealth’s attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit serving Caldwell, Livingston, Trigg and...
17-year-old in Grayson County dead after fatal crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A 17-year-old was killed in a fatal crash in Grayson county on Monday, police say. Grayson County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 8900 block of Falls of Rough Road around 6 p.m. on Monday. According to the Grayson County Sheriff's Department, a...
Man arrested after machete assault in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – A man is behind bars after allegedly wielding a machete during an assault on Saturday in Glasgow. The Glasgow Police Department stated they responded to a call and found that 31-year-old Eddie Cooper of Glasgow assaulted a woman with a machete before he ran on South Lewis Street.
