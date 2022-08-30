ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

Almond harvest season in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – It is harvest time for Central Valley almond farmers. “You can’t talk about the Valley without mentioning almonds,“ said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen. He says it is the number one crop in Fresno County and almonds grown in...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

EXCLUSIVE: Villaraigosa in Fresno, plans for high-speed rail and water storage

Governor Gavin Newsom’s newly named infrastructure czar makes a stop in Fresno this week in the first of many statewide. Former Los Angeles mayor and former gubernatorial candidate Antonio Viilaraigosa talked with Alexan Balekian exclusively during his visit to the Central Valley on Wednesday. Villaraigosa spoke with several Valley...
FRESNO, CA
Fresno, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Largest federal grant ever for Central Valley Ag

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The largest federal grant ever awarded to a Central Valley group was announced on Friday. The Fresno-Merced Future of Food Innovation (F3) Coalition was selected as one of the recipients of federal funds that will go into modernizing the local ag industry, totaling $65 million. The group received the highest cash award […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Nutmeg Incident wildland fire burning near Pine Flat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning was issued on Friday following reports of a wildland fire burning near Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s evacuation map, the Nutmeg Incident has prompted an evacuation warning spreads out about a mile and a half in most directions from the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October

TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
TULARE, CA
clovisroundup.com

Extreme heat and wildfire smoke expected Labor Day weekend

Extreme heat and wildfire smoke expected for Labor Day weekend according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. In a press release on Sept. 2, the air pollution district shared information of extreme heat affecting the Valley including recommendations by the district to reduce strains on the energy grid and to monitor the air quality levels.
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

At least 1 dead in crash on HWY 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There has been a crash on Highway 99 near McKinley Avenue Saturday Morning in Fresno. At least one person has died according to CHP. Authorities say there were two cars involved, and crews are still working the scene. In the photos, you can see both...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Foodies Rejoice! Fresno Food Show Returns Today and Thursday

Fresno foodies rejoice. The annual food show at the Convention Center is back. Now called MADE Central California, the two-day event starts today with a new product competition called the “Pressure Cooker.” Ten inventors will present products to a panel of judges in a locally televised event. Vegan...
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

One Fresno. Not.

Fresno’s mayor and City Council have coined the term One Fresno even though, according to a 2019 Urban Institute report, Fresno ranks No. 59 of 59 cities in California for economic inclusion and racial inclusion, making it a very divided city. Across the United States, Fresno ranks 253rd out...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Kings County Has California’s Highest Incarceration Rate

Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said. Bowman, director of the county’s program that helps formerly incarcerated people...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why is Fresno’s rent rising so fast?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s no secret that rent across the nation continues to rise. One place, in particular, that is seeing a significant rise in rent is Fresno. According to a study by Zumper, Fresno’s average rent rose significantly in just one year. The current average rent for a one-bedroom in this Central Valley […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Grassfire threatens Fresno homes, brings down power line

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grassfire threatened homes on Wednesday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to fire officials, at about 4 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reporter vegetation fire on the 9700 block of East Belmont. When the first unit arrived, they encountered a quarter-acre fire that was spreading […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County job fair returns in 2 weeks

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nearly 1,000 jobs are available for job seekers at the 30th Annual Tulare County Job Fair, according to the Workforce Investment Board. The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County, in partnership with the Employment Connection of Tulare County, announced the Job Fair this week. The Job Fair will be Wednesday, Sept. […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA

