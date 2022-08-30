Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji's Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in funding
CVS Pharmacy Closes This Location
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and Clovis
yourcentralvalley.com
Almond harvest season in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – It is harvest time for Central Valley almond farmers. “You can’t talk about the Valley without mentioning almonds,“ said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen. He says it is the number one crop in Fresno County and almonds grown in...
GV Wire
Downtown Fresno Can Be a Maze for Rural Residents. That’s Why Some Go to Clovis for Medical Care.
Growing up in Orange Cove, when my family needed to see a doctor or a specialist, the hardest hurdle was always finding a ride. My mother, who immigrated from Mexico, never learned how to drive and, after more than 20 years of living in the U.S., her knowledge of English is limited to a few words.
Wildfire burning in Fresno County foothills
The Nutmeg Fire is burning off of Dinkey Creek Road, in an area about eight miles southeast of Shaver Lake.
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: Villaraigosa in Fresno, plans for high-speed rail and water storage
Governor Gavin Newsom’s newly named infrastructure czar makes a stop in Fresno this week in the first of many statewide. Former Los Angeles mayor and former gubernatorial candidate Antonio Viilaraigosa talked with Alexan Balekian exclusively during his visit to the Central Valley on Wednesday. Villaraigosa spoke with several Valley...
Largest federal grant ever for Central Valley Ag
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The largest federal grant ever awarded to a Central Valley group was announced on Friday. The Fresno-Merced Future of Food Innovation (F3) Coalition was selected as one of the recipients of federal funds that will go into modernizing the local ag industry, totaling $65 million. The group received the highest cash award […]
Nutmeg Incident wildland fire burning near Pine Flat
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation warning was issued on Friday following reports of a wildland fire burning near Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s evacuation map, the Nutmeg Incident has prompted an evacuation warning spreads out about a mile and a half in most directions from the […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
clovisroundup.com
Extreme heat and wildfire smoke expected Labor Day weekend
Extreme heat and wildfire smoke expected for Labor Day weekend according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. In a press release on Sept. 2, the air pollution district shared information of extreme heat affecting the Valley including recommendations by the district to reduce strains on the energy grid and to monitor the air quality levels.
KMPH.com
At least 1 dead in crash on HWY 99 in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There has been a crash on Highway 99 near McKinley Avenue Saturday Morning in Fresno. At least one person has died according to CHP. Authorities say there were two cars involved, and crews are still working the scene. In the photos, you can see both...
GV Wire
Foodies Rejoice! Fresno Food Show Returns Today and Thursday
Fresno foodies rejoice. The annual food show at the Convention Center is back. Now called MADE Central California, the two-day event starts today with a new product competition called the “Pressure Cooker.” Ten inventors will present products to a panel of judges in a locally televised event. Vegan...
yourcentralvalley.com
Plant Slayer, the Vegan Restaurant in Downtown Fresno
Vegan comfort food for everyone in the heart of Downtown Fresno. Their menu consists of loaded breakfast sandwiches, burgers and wings. Co-Owner Gina Perez sits down to talk everything Plant Slayer.
This is likely to be Fresno's hottest August in recorded history
The National Weather Service says Fresno is on its way to setting the record for the hottest month of August ever, with an average temperature of 84.4 degrees
fresnoalliance.com
One Fresno. Not.
Fresno’s mayor and City Council have coined the term One Fresno even though, according to a 2019 Urban Institute report, Fresno ranks No. 59 of 59 cities in California for economic inclusion and racial inclusion, making it a very divided city. Across the United States, Fresno ranks 253rd out...
Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
GV Wire
Kings County Has California’s Highest Incarceration Rate
Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said. Bowman, director of the county’s program that helps formerly incarcerated people...
Gas at Valley Circle K stations to be 40 cents cheaper for 3 hours
40 CENTS OFF GAS? If you're looking for a way to get some cheaper gas in the Central Valley today, Circle K has you covered.
Why is Fresno’s rent rising so fast?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s no secret that rent across the nation continues to rise. One place, in particular, that is seeing a significant rise in rent is Fresno. According to a study by Zumper, Fresno’s average rent rose significantly in just one year. The current average rent for a one-bedroom in this Central Valley […]
Grassfire threatens Fresno homes, brings down power line
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grassfire threatened homes on Wednesday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to fire officials, at about 4 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reporter vegetation fire on the 9700 block of East Belmont. When the first unit arrived, they encountered a quarter-acre fire that was spreading […]
Bear spotted swimming in Lake McClure in Mariposa County
BEATING THE HEAT: A bear showed off its powerful swimming skills up at Lake McClure in Mariposa County.
Tulare County job fair returns in 2 weeks
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nearly 1,000 jobs are available for job seekers at the 30th Annual Tulare County Job Fair, according to the Workforce Investment Board. The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County, in partnership with the Employment Connection of Tulare County, announced the Job Fair this week. The Job Fair will be Wednesday, Sept. […]
